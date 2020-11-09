Trump appointee encouraged USAID colleagues not to cooperate with Biden transition team

-
Trump appointee encouraged USAID colleagues not to cooperate with Biden transition team11:01 p.m.
-
Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate voting irregularities9:51 p.m.
-
FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment8:34 p.m.
-
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 666 migrant kids — a higher number than previously reported7:15 p.m.
-
GOP operative: Trump voters will turn on congressional Republicans if they publicly concede election6:01 p.m.
-
Georgia's GOP senators, headed for runoffs, call for Republican secretary of state's resignation5:25 p.m.
-
Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud5:16 p.m.
-
Mike Pence is already on vacation4:48 p.m.
