MSNBC's election guru Steve Kornacki has moved on to analyzing Thanksgiving

MSNBC's election week chartthrob Steve Kornacki has undoubtedly been going through big board withdrawal ever since Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday. The nice people at Today, though, decided to throw him a bone — or perhaps more aptly, a turkey drumstick — and asked him to analyze a map of national Thanksgiving trends on the show Tuesday.

You could practically see the lights turn back on in Kornacki's eyes. "This is going to be such a fun break for me, I'm so used to doing this electoral map," he said, flipping over to a map that broke down the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes by state.

Kornacki proceeded to walk through the Today show hosts' home states, noting that many belonged to "stuffing country" in the northeast. Craig Melvin cut in, though, with the million dollar question: "Steve, can you get us to 270 using the Thanksgiving map?"

"This is an election that would be going to the House of Representatives," Kornacki quipped, before thoughtfully adding that "mashed potatoes get California. That's a lot of electoral votes…" Jeva Lange