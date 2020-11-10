Former Obama official calls Pompeo's presidential transition comments 'reckless,' 'damaging to U.S. security'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is very much hoping President Trump doesn't try to have him fired, as he suggested he might do once the election was over.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday and was asked if he's concerned that Trump may try to have him removed from his position, after the president told rallygoers who were chanting "fire Fauci" to "let me wait till a little bit after the election, please." A week after Election Day, Fauci told MSNBC he hopes he can continue his work.

"I don't think that that would be helpful to what our common goal of all of us are, no matter who you are, regardless of what administration, we all want this pandemic to end," Fauci said.

Fauci said "every minute of my life right now is devoted to trying to end this pandemic, so I would hope that I'm allowed to continue to do that, because I think I do it well."

Trump can't actually fire Fauci directly, though he could pressure the director of the National Institutes of Health or the secretary of Health and Human Services to remove him, The Associated Press notes. The president has publicly criticized Fauci while his top infectious disease expert offers blunt warnings about the pandemic, in October calling him a "disaster" and saying that "people are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots."

Fauci previously told CNN he has "no intention of leaving" his position, adding, "It's an important job, and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is." Brendan Morrow