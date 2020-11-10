-
Mike Pompeo refuses to acknowledge Biden's win: 'There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration'1:42 p.m.
Fauci says he hopes he can stay in his job after Trump floated firing him after the election1:43 p.m.
Why appointing Amy Klobuchar to a Biden Cabinet position could backfire on Democrats1:00 p.m.
U.K.'s Boris Johnson congratulates Biden, outlines climate change as top joint priority12:33 p.m.
Chief Justice Roberts: Striking down ObamaCare 'not our job'11:48 a.m.
Kavanaugh signals support for letting ObamaCare stand11:36 a.m.
European Union regulators charge Amazon with violating antitrust rules11:29 a.m.
Pentagon purge fears mount as top policy official resigns11:24 a.m.
