See More Speed Reads
Things that make you go hmmm
Edit

Mike Pompeo refuses to acknowledge Biden's win: 'There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration'

1:42 p.m.

When asked on Tuesday if the State Department is preparing to work with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not acknowledge that Biden is set to assume office.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said, echoing President Trump's baseless assertions he won the election.

The top American diplomat seemed to snicker at his comment, and went on to say that "the world is watching what is taking place here. We're going to count all the votes. … The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who's in office on Jan. 20th, a minute after noon."

The world, anyway, appears to already be moving on, even if Trump administration officials are not. The U.K.'s Boris Johnson congratulated Biden on his victory Tuesday, joining other leaders like Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in acknowledging him as the next U.S. leader. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fauci says he hopes he can stay in his job after Trump floated firing him after the election

1:43 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is very much hoping President Trump doesn't try to have him fired, as he suggested he might do once the election was over.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday and was asked if he's concerned that Trump may try to have him removed from his position, after the president told rallygoers who were chanting "fire Fauci" to "let me wait till a little bit after the election, please." A week after Election Day, Fauci told MSNBC he hopes he can continue his work.

"I don't think that that would be helpful to what our common goal of all of us are, no matter who you are, regardless of what administration, we all want this pandemic to end," Fauci said.

Fauci said "every minute of my life right now is devoted to trying to end this pandemic, so I would hope that I'm allowed to continue to do that, because I think I do it well."

Trump can't actually fire Fauci directly, though he could pressure the director of the National Institutes of Health or the secretary of Health and Human Services to remove him, The Associated Press notes. The president has publicly criticized Fauci while his top infectious disease expert offers blunt warnings about the pandemic, in October calling him a "disaster" and saying that "people are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots."

Fauci previously told CNN he has "no intention of leaving" his position, adding, "It's an important job, and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is." Brendan Morrow

think about it
Edit

Why appointing Amy Klobuchar to a Biden Cabinet position could backfire on Democrats

1:00 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is reportedly under consideration for a number of Cabinet positions by President-elect Joe Biden, including attorney general and agriculture secretary, but there's a sense that could backfire on Democrats down the line.

As analysts point out Klobuchar represents a state that generally leans blue, but is still competitive, and may grow more so over the next few years. For a party trying to flip the Senate majority, losing Klobuchar — whom NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes is "uniquely popular" and "wins big" in battleground areas within the state — could add another hurdle.

On the flip side, Commentary's Noah Rothman argues Republicans should signal they'd be happy to confirm the more moderate Klobuchar to any Cabinet position, opening an eventual path for an even wider Senate majority.

Of course, this is all speculative, and Klobuchar may remain in the upper chamber once Biden settles into the White House. But even if she did enter the administration, Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz would appoint someone from the party to take her place, where they would serve until 2024 when Klobuchar's term ends. Tim O'Donnell

biden + boris
Edit

U.K.'s Boris Johnson congratulates Biden, outlines climate change as top joint priority

12:33 p.m.

America's strongest allies are doing what Republicans and President Trump won't.

On Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he'd called President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the presidency. Britain's top conservative rejected President Trump's continued claim to the election, instead saying he'd outlined "tackling climate change," "promoting democracy," and "building back better from the pandemic" as both his and Biden's shared priorities.

While most Republican lawmakers have refused to acknowledge Biden's win in both the popular and electoral votes last week, the U.S.'s closest allies and other world leaders have already congratulated Biden. Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo also looked forward to addressing the "climate emergency" with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his and Biden's "warm friendship for nearly 40 years." London Mayor Sadiq Khan meanwhile pointed out how he hoped this administration would be different than the last. Kathryn Krawczyk

Supreme Court
Edit

Chief Justice Roberts: Striking down ObamaCare 'not our job'

11:48 a.m.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday appeared to signal that the Affordable Care Act, as a whole, should stand.

During Tuesday's Supreme Court hearings, which are part of a third attempt by Republican states to overturn the health care law, Roberts echoed earlier comments from his colleague, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who suggested that, under court precedent, cutting out the individual mandate while leaving the rest of the massive bill intact was "straightforward." (Kavanaugh repeated the same argument later, as well.)

Roberts, addressing Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, followed that up by noting that while some lawmakers may have hoped the high court would strike down the whole law after the mandate repeal, it's tough to ascertain that was their intention when they didn't actually try to do so. Ultimately, striking down the bill, he said, is not the Supreme Court's "job."

If Roberts and Kavanaugh remain unconvinced by the GOP states' arguments about severability, they would seemingly join the court's three liberal justices in preserving the law. Tim O'Donnell

scotus
Edit

Kavanaugh signals support for letting ObamaCare stand

11:36 a.m.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be on the side of the Affordable Care Act.

Supreme Court hearings in a third attempt to overturn the health care law began Tuesday as several Republican attorneys general contended the erasure of ObamaCare's individual mandate invalidated the law entirely. But Kavanaugh seemed skeptical, telling pro-ACA lawyer Donald Verrilli he "tend[s] to agree" that the mandate could simply be removed and the law allowed to stand, reports NBC News.

"I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said. He later said it was "fairly clear" that precedent allowed for simply cutting out the mandate, questioning the Texas lawyer heading the anti-ACA side on how he can argue around that precedent.

Verrilli is representing the House and Democratic-leaning states in the battle to uphold ObamaCare, as he did previously as former President Barack Obama's solicitor general. Paul Clement, who challenged the law in 2012, told NPR that Tuesday's effort to repeal the ACA "doesn't have any teeth." The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said the ACA will continue to function even though the individual mandate, which charges people who did not have health insurance, was removed.

President Trump has made it clear he wants the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and has appointed three justices he hopes will help do so. The Supreme Court has previously rejected efforts to repeal the law in 5-4 and 6-3 votes, but that was before the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the court. Barrett has criticized the decisions in the two previous cases. Kathryn Krawczyk

charges
Edit

European Union regulators charge Amazon with violating antitrust rules

11:29 a.m.
Amazon
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

European Union regulators have slapped Amazon with charges over alleged antitrust violations.

The European Commission on Tuesday announced it's bringing antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the company of breaking competition laws and using nonpublic data from other sellers to its advantage, The New York Times reports.

In a statement, the European Commission said its "preliminary view" is that Amazon "has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online retail markets," explaining that regulators take "issue with Amazon systematically relying on nonpublic business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers."

It was previously reported that Amazon would soon face charges from European Union regulators, and in April, The Wall Street Journal reported the company allegedly used data from third-party sellers to launch competing products. Amazon at the time said "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Regulators are also opening a second antitrust investigation, which the European Commission said will examine potential "preferential treatment of Amazon's retail business or of the sellers that use Amazon's logistics and delivery services."

Amazon said Tuesday that it disagrees with the European Commission's assertions, adding, "no company cares more about small businesses or has done more to support them over the past two decades than Amazon." The Times notes it may "take many months, or even years, before a fine and other penalties are announced." But CNN reports the probe could potentially "expose Amazon to potential fines of up to 10 percent of its annual global sales," which "implies a maximum penalty of around $37 billion." Brendan Morrow

post-election purge
Edit

Pentagon purge fears mount as top policy official resigns

11:24 a.m.
The Pentagon.
iStock

The acting undersecretary of defense for policy, James Anderson, resigned on Tuesday, adding to worries that he is only the beginning of an exodus at the Pentagon in the aftermath of Defense Secretary Mark Esper's firing on Monday, Politico reports.

With Anderson out, there is potentially an opening for Anthony Tata to take over the Pentagon's top policy job; Tata had been President Trump's original pick for the seat, but failed to earn enough support among Republican senators to clear the confirmation hearing process due in part to his history of Islamophobic comments, including calling former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and Islam "the most oppressive violent religion that I know of," Defense News reports. Tata has instead been serving as the deputy undersecretary for policy, the No. 2 job, since August.

Anderson is technically the confirmed deputy undersecretary for policy, but has been acting in the top job. His resignation was expected, since he's reportedly "pushed back on several Trump loyalists the White House tried to install at [the Defense Department]," Politico writes.

Esper warned in his departing letter about the dangers of having "yes men" in the Defense Department. "That one of Trump's Cabinet officials would literally say 'God help us' about a situation in which we now find ourselves should send shock waves through our body politic," wrote The Washington Post's Aaron Blake on Monday in response. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.