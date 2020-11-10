GOP governors call out Trump for stalling transition: It's 'very dangerous'

Republican senators may be falling in line behind President Trump and his decision to not concede the election, stalling the presidential transition, but two Republican governors are speaking out, with Larry Hogan of Maryland calling the situation "very dangerous."

During a Tuesday press conference, Hogan said it was unbelievable to be "in the middle of this pandemic, this economic collapse, people dying across the country, to not know if we're going to have a transition. ... With no stimulus package getting done with, with no additional virus relief, you know, it's crazy. We've got to move on."

Separately on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts called Trump's voter fraud claims "baseless," and said it was "wildly inappropriate" for Attorney General William Barr to get involved in the matter. Obstructing an "orderly transition process, especially at a time like this, is equally unacceptable," he added. "I can't think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to."

Baker and Hogan are among the handful of Republican leaders who have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election, and both said they did not vote for Trump.

The transition efforts are being held up by Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed administrator of the General Services Administration. She must sign the paperwork ascertaining that Biden won the election so his transition team can get access to everything from office space to federal funds, but is refusing to do so. Catherine Garcia