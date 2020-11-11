CNN's Jake Tapper isn't reassured by 'cowardly' GOP's private assurances Trump will leave

President Trump's allies "know he's lost," Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report in Politico on Wednesday. "They know there's no lawsuit they'll win, or recount that will get him the tens of thousands of votes he needs in the multiple states he needs to get closer to a second term. Trump's aides are looking for the exits, trying to find new jobs. Republicans are readjusting to the reality of a Joe Biden presidency. Yes, plenty of people are pretending otherwise, but it's mostly performance art." But they're keeping it quiet.
Even as the Trump team files new lawsuits, "his advisers privately acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden's official victory is less a question of 'if' than 'when,'" The Washington Post reports. One adviser who speaks regularly to Trump told the Post, "He wants to sow discontent in the public that the election was illegitimate, so he can say he didn't lose." A campaign-adjacent former Trump aide told Politico, "It's all noise."
It's "frankly chilling to hear" GOP leaders, Trump allies, and Cabinet members signal publicly "that they're unwilling to accept the results of the democratic process," while privately acknowledging Trump's defeat, CNN's Jake Tapper said Tuesday evening. "This is not just cowardly, it is dangerous. Now I've spent some time today talking to Republican officials on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and what they say is: No one out there should worry that our democracy is in actual jeopardy. They say this is all part of walking President Trump through this process emotionally, and that they assume that while he may never concede, he will leave. There will be, they say, a peaceful transition of power to the Biden-Harris administration on Jan. 20. They say that, but that say it on background, because they don't want to upset President Trump and they don't want to get death threats from his supporters."
"Now, you may or may not find that reassuring," Tapper said, but all those GOP officials "enabling this fiction that the president may have won the election, they are continuing to put their loyalty to President Trump ahead of their loyalty to the United States of America and to the American people, who deserve the truth about this election, not more divisive lies that terrify one half of the nation and misinform and thus outrage the other half." Peter Weber
Where is President Trump? CNN's John Berman would like to know.
The CNN anchor on Wednesday wondered about Trump's unusual lack of public appearances ever since news outlets projected that he would lose the 2020 election on Saturday, and the network's chyron declared during the segment, "President Trump In Hiding After Election Defeat."
"Where's the president actually been?" Berman asked. "If he's so certain about the outcome of the election, why hasn't he come out and said it in person? Is it embarrassment that has kept him from showing his face since last Thursday? Lack of conviction?"
Trump last Thursday delivered an address from the White House claiming without evidence that he's being cheated out of an election win and that "I easily win" the presidential race "if you count the legal votes." Two days later, the race was officially called in President-elect Joe Biden's favor while Trump was golfing, though the president has not conceded.
As Berman deemed Trump to be "in some sort of hiding," CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned whether he might be "plotting" while his team mounts legal challenges to the election results in battleground states. Berman quickly dismissed that notion, though.
"Oh, he is clearly a brilliant political strategist planning these intricate moves," Berman sarcastically shot back, per Mediaite. "No, I think it's fair to ask the question about whether he's so embarrassed and knows that he will face questions about losing an election, or forced to justify the BS lawsuits, and he doesn't have good answers. ... He either lacks the conviction or the energy."
Trump will reportedly attend an event for Veterans Day on Wednesday, although Berman wondered whether he'll "muster the energy" to answer questions later in the day. Brendan Morrow
"If he's so certain about the outcome of the election, why hasn't he come out and said it in person? Is it embarrassment that has kept him from showing his face since last Thursday? Lack of conviction?" pic.twitter.com/J9NXUoVd5t
Wearing a mask protects both the person who wears it and those around them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says.
The CDC explained as much in a new guidance released on Tuesday after the agency had previously emphasized masks' ability to protect others rather than the mask-wearer, CNN reports.
The new guidance says that "masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets," but they "also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer." The CDC had previously said that "the main protection individuals gain from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings," The New York Times reports.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained on Tuesday that this "added benefit" of wearing a mask has recently been affirmed by new data.
"If you put a mask on, you prevent the exhaling of droplets that would infect others," Fauci told MSNBC. "So it's very clear that you are protecting someone and their mask is protecting you. But recent data has now shown that as a matter of fact, there's also the added benefit to protect you from droplets and virus that's coming your way. So it's a two-way street."
Infectious-disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi praised this updated guidance from the CDC, telling the Times this "matters for public-health messaging, because we don't have people yet who are completely convinced about the benefits of masking until they see the CDC say that it also protects you and your family." Gandhi added, "I would encourage every American to adhere to masking guidelines now that we hear more clearly today that this will protect you and others." Brendan Morrow
Most tests to determine if somebody has already been infected with COVID-19 check for antibodies, but a new study in Italy found that those tests are much less accurate than a new type that looks for a type of immune cell called a T cell. Researchers from the U.S., Britain, and Italy conducted blood tests on 70 people in Vo, Italy, who had been infected with the new coronavirus in the past two months. With the antibody screen, 16 people tested negative, a false negative rate of 23 percent; with T cells, there were only two false negatives, a rate of 3 percent, CNN reports.
The researchers also studied 2,200 people who had tested negative for COVID-19, and only 45 of them were found to have been infected with the T cell test. Dr. Lance Baldo, a coauthor of the unpublished study, said many of those 45 people likely had COVID-19 at some point but did not realize it. The company that makes the test in question, Adaptive Biotechnologies, plans to seek FDA emergency use authorization for a commercial vision of its test in late November.
The body's immune response to a virus like COVID-19 is "like a military operation, where you have different components," former FDA commissioner Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach tells CNN. "The Navy lands on the shore, the Air Force attacks from on high, the Army comes in with artillery. ... When something tries to invade us, the fight our body launches is extremely sophisticated and complicated." The source of the antibodies dies off in a few months, but T cells have been known to remain in the body for years. Peter Weber
The lame-duck change in leadership has "put officials inside the Pentagon on edge and fueled a growing sense of alarm among military and civilian officials, who are concerned about what could come next," USA Today reports. "This is scary, it's very unsettling," one defense official told CNN. "These are dictator moves." Another senior defense official added "it appears we are done with the beheadings for now," at least at the Pentagon.
The Pentagon's No. 3 official, acting Undersecretary for Policy James Anderson, was replaced by his acting deputy, retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, a controversial Fox News regular who withdrew his nomination for Anderson's spot because the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee wouldn't confirm him. Anderson himself was holding the No. 3 job because Trump fired the Senate-confirmed Pentagon policy chief, John Rood, in February.
And Trump named Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a top aide to former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn also implicated in the Nunes "unmasking" imbroglio, as the Pentagon's defense intelligence chief. He replaces Joseph Kernan. "That Ezra Cohen-Watnick is the acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence would be comical if it weren't so terrifying," a former Trump National Security Council official told The Daily Beast.
There are concerns that Miller, former head of the National Counterintelligence Agency, is in over his head. But at least he gets "high marks for his competence and integrity," Ackerman reports, and according to a former colleague, he "would not take part in a coup to keep Trump in office after the president lost re-election." Peter Weber
"Well, it's been four days now, and I think we need to Operation Warp Speed President Trump's concession speech," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "What a time this is: the president has gone from firing people on reality TV to denying the reality that he's fired." Seriously, he said, "even the creators of The Walking Dead are like, 'Enough, already.'"
"But he's not just tweeting — Trump's campaign is trying to challenge the election in court," Fallon said. "Yep, they've filed lawsuit after lawsuit, and let's see how that's going."
"So far, the Republicans are goose egg for 10 in every lawsuit they have brought," Stephen Colbert detailed on The Late Show. "The Republican Party is backing the president, not because they believe his conspiracy theories, but because they're afraid of making him mad, because they need his base," he said. "Should our entire political system be arranged to salve the wounded feelings of the guy who lost?"
"This afternoon we explored the downside of humoring the president," Colbert said, courtesy of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other administration officials recklessly "indulging the president's beautiful dark twisted fantasies."
"If it was just Trump's personal delusion that he won the election, it might not matter so much, but he's got a lot of people who are right there with him," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Now, what's really weird is that Fox has already projected Biden as the winner of the election, right? But then Fox are also the same people denying that he won the election. Like, which one is it? It's like when your dog wants to play fetch but then refuses to let go of the ball."
"Whether these people believe what they're saying or they're just pretending to believe it, it's terrifying" that "Republicans with actual power" are going along with Trump "weakining trust in American democracy," for so little gain, Noah said. "That's like burning down your house just to make s'mores."
"The POTUS refuses to go-tus," but "I'm less disgusted with our toddler-in-chief throwing his oatmeal at the wall than I am with the Republican congresspeople who are going along with this," Jimmy Kimmel agreed at Kimmel Live. "It's very strange. We're basically ignoring the president of the United States like he's a crazy guy on a subway platform. He's ranting and raving, we just raise the volume on our AirPods and hope he doesn't shove us into an oncoming train." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump isn't the only Republican making unsubstantiated claims about fraud and other irregularities in races Democrats won in the 2020 election. GOP state legislators have said they will audit elections and losing GOP candidates have tried to sow doubt about their losses and the election overall.
But "top election officials across the country said in interviews and statements that the process had been a remarkable success despite record turnout and the complications of a dangerous pandemic," and "there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race," The New York Times reports.
Times reporters contacted the top election officials in all 50 states Monday and Tuesday — Democrat, Republican, or nonpartisan — and 45 responded. In the other five states, the Times found public statements from the secretary of state or spoke with other statewide officials. "None reported any major voting issues," the Times reports.
"There's a great human capacity for inventing things that aren't true about elections," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) told the Times. "The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology." Minnesota Secretary of State Scott Schwab (D) said he doesn't "know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn't have or didn't count when it should. There was no fraud."
Some states did find the kind of small and isolated problems, math errors, and illegal voting uncovered in all elections — "tens or dozens of people, not hundred," LaRose said — and "officials in all states are conducting their own review of the voting — a standard component of the certification process," the Times notes. But "Trump's attack on the election system this year has relied on either outright fabrication or gross exaggeration" of these scattered incidents, though not in states where "Trump and his fellow Republicans did well." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Competing in Ironman Florida, the 21-year-old swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in 16 hours, 46 minutes, and 9 seconds, earning him not only a medal but also a Guinness World Record. Nikic and his guide, Dan Grieb, made it to the end with 14 minutes to spare before the cut-off time.
On Instagram, Nikic, a resident of Maitland, Florida, said he is ready to set a "new and bigger goal for 2021," and explained that he competes in order to bring awareness to Down syndrome and the Special Olympics and promote "inclusion for all of us with all of you." The Global Down Syndrome Foundation praised Nikic for his accomplishment, saying he has "broken barriers and shattered doctors' expectations." Catherine Garcia