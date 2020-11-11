See More Speed Reads
Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Was Mike Pompeo joking about 'a 2nd Trump administration'? Trump doesn't seem to think so.

12:08 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows and some hackles Tuesday when he said at a press briefing that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," suggesting that President-elect Joe Biden would not take office Jan. 20. But he smiled after the comment, raising the possibility he was at least half-joking.

Was he joking? President Trump, who has refused to concede despite Biden's insurmountable lead, didn't seem to think so.

Yeah, "Trump didn't think it was a joke," conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg tweeted. "Pompeo knew Trump wouldn't think it was a joke. He said it anyway." Tablet's Yair Rosenberg agreed but saw a silver lining: "From the full clip, you can see Pompeo was trying — badly — to make a joke. But the fact that he tried and muffed this is probably for the best. Now the Trump party line will be 'he was joking, silly libs,' which commits them to the idea that it's ridiculous to suggest that Trump won!" Fellow U.S. diplomats weren't laughing.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier just flat-out asked Pompeo Tuesday evening. "You said there will be a 'smooth transition to a second Trump administration.' Were you being serious there?" Pompeo didn't answer directly. "We'll have a smooth transition, and we'll see what the people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast," he said. "I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don't skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe," he added, and "we will achieve this in a way that's deeply consistent with the American tradition."

Biden himself laughed off Pompeo's comment and waved away the idea Trump could hold on to power, despite Republican leaders largely encouraging his long-shot litigation. "I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president," he said. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

This teen keeps his classmates guessing by dressing up in a different costume every day

1:04 a.m.

When Logan Houghtelling signs on for class in the morning, it's anyone's guess who will show up.

Since August, the 15-year-old from the San Francisco Bay area has been dressing up every day for school in a different costume. Houghtelling missed being with his friends and knew his classmates felt the same way, and he told The Associated Press he thought that if he donned an outrageous outfit each day, it would "bring happiness to people."

Recent costumes have included the Phantom of the Opera, Homer Simpson, and Thor. Houghtelling gets inspiration from old Halloween costumes and also puts together outfits based on random items he finds around the house. He loves to keep his teachers and classmates guessing and get them laughing, and told AP he believes there "needs to be people that go out and bring people happiness. More people need to do that. We just need to spread positivity." Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Election 2020
Edit

The Late Show playfully re-enacts Trump's sore-loser election strategy

12:47 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has unofficially won the 2020 election, earning comfortable majorities in more than enough states to take the Electoral College, but President Trump is actively refusing to concede. His barrage of lawsuits trying to show voter fraud have all sputtered, and the top law firm pressing his case is publicly trying to distance itself from the effort.

When Trump's refusal to accept defeat became clear last week, The Late Show had a little fun depicting a situation that could easily end up no laughing matter.

And if you want a sense of how Trump's fraud claims sound to The Daily Show, Desi Lydic "Foxsplains" them below. Peter Weber

image control
Edit

Michael Cohen thinks Trump will skip Biden's inauguration so the cameras can't capture him as 'a loser'

November 10, 2020

Michael Cohen is pretty sure President Trump will head south for the winter and never come back.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday evening that Trump likes to go to his Florida club Mar-a-Lago during Christmas, and thinks that after spending the holidays there, he won't return to Washington. "I don't believe he's going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser," Cohen said. "He cannot do that." Trump, he added, does "not have the inner strength in him to be gracious."

Trump has been stalling the transition and installing loyalists in top government positions, but Cohen told Melber he's not worried about Trump refusing to vacate the office. Trump "talks a lot of nonsense," he said, and "99.9 percent of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He's not going to stay in the White House past Jan. 20. They will remove him. He knows that."

Cohen also discussed Trump's campaign sending out emails to supporters, asking for money to fill his "election defense fund." The small print shows that 60 percent of the donations will go to paying off campaign debt, which didn't surprise Cohen. "He's going to use this like he used the Trump Foundation," he said. "As a slush fund." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Edit

GOP governors call out Trump for stalling transition: It's 'very dangerous'

November 10, 2020
Larry Hogan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican senators may be falling in line behind President Trump and his decision to not concede the election, stalling the presidential transition, but two Republican governors are speaking out, with Larry Hogan of Maryland calling the situation "very dangerous."

During a Tuesday press conference, Hogan said it was unbelievable to be "in the middle of this pandemic, this economic collapse, people dying across the country, to not know if we're going to have a transition. ... With no stimulus package getting done with, with no additional virus relief, you know, it's crazy. We've got to move on."

Separately on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts called Trump's voter fraud claims "baseless," and said it was "wildly inappropriate" for Attorney General William Barr to get involved in the matter. Obstructing an "orderly transition process, especially at a time like this, is equally unacceptable," he added. "I can't think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to."

Baker and Hogan are among the handful of Republican leaders who have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election, and both said they did not vote for Trump.

The transition efforts are being held up by Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed administrator of the General Services Administration. She must sign the paperwork ascertaining that Biden won the election so his transition team can get access to everything from office space to federal funds, but is refusing to do so. Catherine Garcia

police reform
Edit

New York City to try sending crisis workers on mental health calls rather than police

November 10, 2020
NYPD officers in Times Square.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City is launching a pilot program in February where mental health and crisis workers will be sent to emergency mental health calls instead of police officers.

"For the first time in our city's history, health responders will be the default responders for a person in crisis, making sure those struggling with mental illness receive the help they need," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The responders will be from new teams out of the Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services unit, Reuters reports, and will have the ability to help in situations like suicide attempts and drug abuse. The pilot program will start out in two unnamed "high-need" neighborhoods. In cases where there are weapons involved or there is an "imminent risk of harm," a police officer will also be sent.

In New York, police officers and emergency medical technicians respond to most 911 calls involving mental health issues. During recent anti-police brutality protests, demonstrators have been asking for a change, saying when police show up at a mental health call it can escalate the situation, sometimes violently. The New York pilot program is being modeled off of what is done in Eugene, Oregon, where unarmed mental health professionals respond to calls rather than police. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. reaches all-time high of 61,964 COVID-19 hospitalizations

November 10, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is transported into the emergency room.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

There are 61,964 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, an all-time high.

The Covid Tracking Project says the number of hospitalizations has more than doubled since September. Previously, the record was made on April 15 with 59,940 hospitalizations, and that was almost broken on July 23, when 59,718 hospitalizations were reported.

The spikes in April and July were short-lived, but health experts warn that with winter coming up, they do not expect the number of hospitalizations to drop quickly, especially as more flu patients will likely be coming in. There is also a shortage of nurses being reported in several states, including North Dakota, which has the country's worst infection and death rates per person.

North Dakota Gov. Douglas Burgum (R) on Monday said if the rates stay the same, the state could be just weeks away from having "severe constraints" in hospital capacity. In order to keep up with demand, he said health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms can continue to work in hospitals and nursing homes, as long as they only treat COVID-19 patients.

Intermountain Health Care runs 22 hospitals in Utah, and its CEO, Dr. Mark Briesacher, said while they were able to bring on 200 more nurses, including 30 from New York, it's going to be difficult to find more. "We are at the tipping points," he added. "We are beyond our normal capacity of caring for patients who are the most sick." On Sunday, the U.S. recorded its 10 millionth coronavirus case, and on average, more than 111,000 new cases are being reported every day. Catherine Garcia

it's a mads mads mads mads world
Edit

Mads Mikkelsen reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise

November 10, 2020
Mads Mikkelsen
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Days after Johnny Depp announced his departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros. may be ready to conjure up a replacement.

Mads Mikkelsen is in "early talks" to replace Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Depp recently announced that he's leaving the Harry Potter spinoff series, saying Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the role of Grindelwald and that he "respected and agreed to that request." His departure came shortly after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that called him a "wife beater" in reference to domestic violence allegations leveled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he has denied.

Depp's presence in the Fantastic Beasts films had been controversial due to Heard's allegations, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio "wanted to allow due process to take its course before making a decision" about whether to keep him in the films. The Reporter adds, though, that Warner Bros. "will be on the hook for Depp's full salary, even though he only had shot one scene" for the third movie.

Warner Bros. has been "racing" to find an actor to replace Depp in the movie, and Mikkelsen is director David Yates' choice for the role, Deadline reports. After a recent delay, the third Fantastic Beasts movie is now set for release in July 2022. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.