election 2020
Republicans officially set for at least 50 Senate seats after Alaska race is called for GOP's Dan Sullivan

11:06 a.m.
Dan Sullivan
David Ryder/Getty Images

Republicans will have at least 50 seats in the Senate next year after a re-election victory by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).

Sullivan was projected on Wednesday to win his re-election bid by NBC News and CNN. The victory by Sullivan over independent candidate Al Gross had been expected for days, but it took some additional time for races to be called in Alaska because the state didn't release absentee ballot results until Nov. 10, The Associated Press explains.

As a result of Sullivan's win, Republicans will have 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats have 48, The Washington Post notes. Control of the Senate will therefore come down to Georgia, where two Senate races are headed for runoffs in January. Should Democrats win them both, that would give them 50 seats, and in that scenario, the Post explains, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes. Otherwise, Republicans will maintain control of the Senate.

In terms of how likely a Democratic win in both runoffs is, FiveThirtyEight writes that "until recently, it would have looked like a pipe dream," but with President-elect Joe Biden possibly on track to defeat President Trump there, the site notes Georgia "may be undergoing a transformation." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Georgia secretary of state announces full hand recount of presidential ballots

11:36 a.m.
Brad Raffensperger.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A recount will take place in Georgia.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that there will be a "full, by-hand" recount of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state. The decision, which was anticipated, is the result of the narrowness of the current margin in the race, which President-elect Joe Biden leads by 14,000 votes.

Georgia's 16 electoral votes remain up for grabs, and Biden has already secured more than the 270 required to win, so flipping Georgia wouldn't strip Biden of a win. President Trump's campaign, however, looks primed to exhaust all their legal options in an attempt to overturn the results in several states, although there has been no evidence to back up their claims of large-scale voter fraud.

Raffensperger, a Republican, has expressed confidence about the handling of the election in his state, despite calls for his resignation from Georgia's GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, which he quickly shot down. Still, he said the next stage in the process will be an "audit, a recount, and a recanvas all at once" that he hopes "will help build confidence" in the process. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

what went wrong
Progressives blame 'divide-and-conquer racism' for Democrats' House losses

11:05 a.m.
Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Progressive House Democrats are shifting the blame for last week's dismal House showing.

As it became clear Democrats wouldn't expand their majority in the House this year, moderate Democrats began blaming their party's left wing, including in a testy post-election caucus call where Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) profanely decried any mention of "socialism" within the party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) quickly told the party to stop "pointing fingers," and on Tuesday, a memo began circulating among progressive representatives that tried to break down just went wrong.

While the memo did reflect Ocasio-Cortez's plea to stop "placing blame" before a campaign post-mortem was conducted, it did lay out progressive strategies to drive future House gains. Instead of playing into President Trump's "racist appeals against immigrants and Black Lives Matter," Democrats should "take on the Republican party's divide-and-conquer racism head-on," the memo says. Democrats should "invest in organizing the base," "connect economic justice to racial justice," and "drive an economic message that connects with all working people" as well, the memo details. As Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) put it, Democrats need to "really respect every single voice," namely those of marginalized people, instead of "silencing" them like Spanberger suggested.

Part of that economic message is clear in the suggested Biden Cabinet picks the progressive Justice Democrats and Sunrise Movement unveiled Wednesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as Labor Secretary and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as Treasury Secretary top their list. Tlaib would be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) would be secretary of state, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would be attorney general, among their other choices.

Republicans could retain control of the Senate if Georgia's runoffs go their way, which would jeopardize hopes of approving progressive nominees. Biden said Tuesday he wouldn't let the alignment of the Senate affect his choices, and that he may announce some picks by Thanksgiving. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump projected to win Alaska

10:31 a.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump will win Alaska, NBC News and Politico projected Wednesday. With 75 percent of votes counted, Trump secured 56.9 percent of the vote to President-elect Joe Biden's 39.1 percent, NBC News says.

Trump's win in Alaska — as well as the re-election of Sen. David Sullivan (R) projected Wednesday — is not unexpected. But the state's three electoral votes, bringing Trump to a total of 217, still leave him far from Biden's 279 total.

Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday gave him the electoral votes he needed to be projected the next president. Trump has refused to concede, and is embarking on legal battles across the country in an attempt to overturn mail-in votes for Biden. But Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have continued with their transition plans, announcing teams to facilitate a smooth transfer of power on Tuesday.

Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina have yet to be unanimously called in Biden or Trump's favor, though Arizona and Georgia seem headed in Biden's favor. Kathryn Krawczyk

inauguration plans
Biden's inauguration team is worried Trump supporters will try to turn it into a 'MAGA rally'

10:30 a.m.
National Mall.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The planning for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration was always going to be difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic, but those involved with the preparations are also anticipating extra hurdles from President Trump and his supporters, The Daily Beast reports.

The expectation is that Biden will continue to adhere to his personal policy of putting health and safety first, so there likely will be an effort to scale back the crowd-size and keep people away from the National Mall, even if the post-election celebrations in Washington, D.C., indicate that will be a difficult task, per The Daily Beast. But if Biden supporters do heed that advice, it could leave more room for protesters to swoop in and fill their spot.

"What do you do if [Biden's] people don't show up and [Trump's] do?," asked one official involved with the planning. "They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president ... I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a s---show as possible." Read more at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

where's Trump?
CNN's John Berman: Is Trump in 'hiding' because he's 'so embarrassed' by his election loss?

9:14 a.m.

Where is President Trump? CNN's John Berman would like to know.

The CNN anchor on Wednesday wondered about Trump's unusual lack of public appearances ever since news outlets projected that he would lose the 2020 election on Saturday, and the network's chyron declared during the segment, "President Trump In Hiding After Election Defeat."

"Where's the president actually been?" Berman asked. "If he's so certain about the outcome of the election, why hasn't he come out and said it in person? Is it embarrassment that has kept him from showing his face since last Thursday? Lack of conviction?"

Trump last Thursday delivered an address from the White House claiming without evidence that he's being cheated out of an election win and that "I easily win" the presidential race "if you count the legal votes." Two days later, the race was officially called in President-elect Joe Biden's favor while Trump was golfing, though the president has not conceded.

As Berman deemed Trump to be "in some sort of hiding," CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned whether he might be "plotting" while his team mounts legal challenges to the election results in battleground states. Berman quickly dismissed that notion, though.

"Oh, he is clearly a brilliant political strategist planning these intricate moves," Berman sarcastically shot back, per Mediaite. "No, I think it's fair to ask the question about whether he's so embarrassed and knows that he will face questions about losing an election, or forced to justify the BS lawsuits, and he doesn't have good answers. ... He either lacks the conviction or the energy."

Trump will reportedly attend an event for Veterans Day on Wednesday, although Berman wondered whether he'll "muster the energy" to answer questions later in the day. Brendan Morrow

Trump-Biden transition
CNN's Jake Tapper isn't reassured by 'cowardly' GOP's private assurances Trump will leave

9:05 a.m.

President Trump's allies "know he's lost," Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report in Politico on Wednesday. "They know there's no lawsuit they'll win, or recount that will get him the tens of thousands of votes he needs in the multiple states he needs to get closer to a second term. Trump's aides are looking for the exits, trying to find new jobs. Republicans are readjusting to the reality of a Joe Biden presidency. Yes, plenty of people are pretending otherwise, but it's mostly performance art." But they're keeping it quiet.

Even as the Trump team files new lawsuits, "his advisers privately acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden's official victory is less a question of 'if' than 'when,'" The Washington Post reports. One adviser who speaks regularly to Trump told the Post, "He wants to sow discontent in the public that the election was illegitimate, so he can say he didn't lose." A campaign-adjacent former Trump aide told Politico, "It's all noise."

It's "frankly chilling to hear" GOP leaders, Trump allies, and Cabinet members signal publicly "that they're unwilling to accept the results of the democratic process," while privately acknowledging Trump's defeat, CNN's Jake Tapper said Tuesday evening. "This is not just cowardly, it is dangerous. Now I've spent some time today talking to Republican officials on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and what they say is: No one out there should worry that our democracy is in actual jeopardy. They say this is all part of walking President Trump through this process emotionally, and that they assume that while he may never concede, he will leave. There will be, they say, a peaceful transition of power to the Biden-Harris administration on Jan. 20. They say that, but that say it on background, because they don't want to upset President Trump and they don't want to get death threats from his supporters."

"Now, you may or may not find that reassuring," Tapper said, but all those GOP officials "enabling this fiction that the president may have won the election, they are continuing to put their loyalty to President Trump ahead of their loyalty to the United States of America and to the American people, who deserve the truth about this election, not more divisive lies that terrify one half of the nation and misinform and thus outrage the other half." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC updates mask guidance to say wearing one protects both you and others

8:07 a.m.
Tony Ward Couture fashion house
Daniel Carde/Getty Images

Wearing a mask protects both the person who wears it and those around them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says.

The CDC explained as much in a new guidance released on Tuesday after the agency had previously emphasized masks' ability to protect others rather than the mask-wearer, CNN reports.

The new guidance says that "masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets," but they "also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer." The CDC had previously said that "the main protection individuals gain from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings," The New York Times reports.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained on Tuesday that this "added benefit" of wearing a mask has recently been affirmed by new data.

"If you put a mask on, you prevent the exhaling of droplets that would infect others," Fauci told MSNBC. "So it's very clear that you are protecting someone and their mask is protecting you. But recent data has now shown that as a matter of fact, there's also the added benefit to protect you from droplets and virus that's coming your way. So it's a two-way street."

Infectious-disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi praised this updated guidance from the CDC, telling the Times this "matters for public-health messaging, because we don't have people yet who are completely convinced about the benefits of masking until they see the CDC say that it also protects you and your family." Gandhi added, "I would encourage every American to adhere to masking guidelines now that we hear more clearly today that this will protect you and others." Brendan Morrow

