Karl Rove gently explains that Joe Biden beat Trump in Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal

12:50 a.m.

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and one of the most prominent Republican strategists, gently told President Trump and his supporters in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday evening that the presidential race is over and Trump lost. Republicans did much better than expected on Election Day, but "the White House changed hands," he writes. No amount of legal jujitsu will change that, Rove explained:

Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden's 0.29-point lead there. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is "100 percent within his rights" to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden's column, and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome. [Karl Rove, The Wall Street Journal]

Rove said Biden has insurmountable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, enough to give him 306 electoral votes, unless Trump can somehow "prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far." Once Trump's "days in court are over," he added, "the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Fox News — owned, like the Journal, by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. empire, called the race for Biden on Saturday, but its prime-time opinion hosts have been slow to recognize Trump's defeat. One of them, Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera, also told Trump it's time to move on late Wednesday. Peter Weber

It's reportedly a bad idea to even mention the name 'Biden' near certain administration officials

November 11, 2020
Robert O'Brien.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Privately, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is open about President Trump losing the election and the need to start a transition with President-elect Joe Biden, one official told The Daily Beast, but he won't say anything about the matter to Trump's face.

Multiple officials told The Daily Beast that O'Brien has been enabling Trump and his refusal to concede the election. He has urged national security staffers to go along with Trump's false claims about widespread voter fraud, the officials said. O'Brien has also spent the last several months complaining about Mark Esper, who Trump fired as defense secretary earlier this week, and he has supported Trump installing loyalists in top Pentagon positions.

One former national security official told The Daily Beast it's not surprising that O'Brien is behaving this way, as he is a yes man who "does whatever Trump says." Several officials also said the name "Biden" can't be uttered these days, with one national security official claiming that if "you even mention Biden's name ... you'd be fired. Everyone is scared of even talking about the chance of working with the [Biden] transition." A White House official told The Daily Beast — only half kidding — that in the West Wing, you can say Biden's name, but only if "you're talking about who lost the election to the president." Catherine Garcia

Oregon regrettably exploded an 8-ton whale carcass 50 years ago, using 20 cases of TNT. Watch.

November 11, 2020

Oregon highway workers had to find a way to dispose of the rotting carcass of a 45-foot-long, eight ton whale in Florence, the closest beach town to Eugene, on Nov. 12, 1970. They decided to obliterate it using 20 cases — half a ton — of dynamite. "The hope was that the long-dead Pacific gray whale would be almost disintegrated by the blast, and that any small pieces still around after the explosion would be taken care of by seagulls and other scavengers," explained KATU's Paul Linnman, in what New York Times reporter Mike Baker calls "surely one of the greatest local TV news segments of the century." And not because things went as planned. Watch below. Peter Weber

A record 145,835 new coronavirus cases reported in U.S. on Wednesday

November 11, 2020
A woman wearing a mask walks in New Jersey.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, 145,835 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the U.S., a new single-day record, The Washington Post reports.

More than 64,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized across the country, and nearly 3,000 are on ventilators. There has also been a sharp increase in the daily number of deaths, with at least 1,408 people dying on Wednesday, including a record number in Minnesota, Alabama, and Tennessee. "The cat's already out of the bag," Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician at the Yale School of Public Health, told the Post. "We're having widespread transmission. It's going to get worse, certainly, for the next month."

Health experts warn that because of the holidays and colder temperatures, the number of cases will likely increase dramatically, as people ignore advice and gather in larger groups inside. "The worst of this crisis is playing out in the next six to eight weeks," David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post. "The irony is, this is the time we most need our public leadership. Right now." President Trump is not focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, instead spending his days tweeting baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

Hospitals across the United States are preparing for a surge in patients, moving doctors to different department and hiring traveling nurses. Most are still dealing with not having enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and that's "a grave concern," Janis Orlowski, chief health care officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Post. "When we first saw the pandemic start in the spring, it was on a rolling basis — some cases in Washington, others in New York. Now we're seeing increases everywhere. We are seeing hospitals being strained across the country. What we're seeing is not only burnout but a lot of complications having stress on medical professionals for an extended period of time." Catherine Garcia

Biden's White House chief of staff pick calls new role 'the honor of a lifetime'

November 11, 2020
Ron Klain and Joe Biden.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday night that he has chosen Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, saying Klain has been "invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," including during the 2009 economic downturn and 2014 Ebola outbreak.

After graduating from Harvard Law, Klain joined Biden's Senate team in 1989. Klain has spent the last several decades active in Democratic politics, and he was "Ebola czar" for former President Barack Obama during his second term.

In a statement, Biden said Klain's "deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

Klain called it an "honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence." On Twitter, he thanked people for their "kind wishes" and said he "will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris" White House. Catherine Garcia

Arizona's GOP AG says election was fair, and if there was a 'conspiracy, it apparently didn't work'

November 11, 2020

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) shot down conspiracy theories surrounding the state and how it ran its election, telling Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday afternoon that "if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work."

As of Wednesday morning, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump by fewer than 13,000 votes in Arizona, with less than 50,000 votes left to count. Brnovich said that Democrats lost some races and Republicans won, and "it came down to: people split their ticket. People voted for Republicans down-ballot, and they didn't vote for President Trump or [GOP Sen.] Martha McSally. So, that's the reality."

Brnovich said his office received 1,000 complaints about Sharpies being used on ballots, which is legal. People said the Sharpies ruined their ballots, but Brnovich said "we looked into it. We were able to determine that did not affect anyone's vote. They also did a random audit of 2 percent of the precincts, and it came back 100 percent that there wasn't any statistical anomalies or errors."

Trump's re-election team filed a lawsuit claiming that votes cast in person were "incorrectly rejected" by poll workers, and a Maricopa County Superior Judge is set to review evidence in the case on Thursday. Brnovich said in this situation, "we are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question. Even if was possible that those votes flip, those 200 votes, I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona, just because of the number." Catherine Garcia

Ticketmaster planning to verify if fans have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative before concerts

November 11, 2020
U2 performs in Milan, Italy
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

Whenever it's possible to attend large concerts again, it seems proof that you've received a COVID-19 vaccine — or at least tested negative for the coronavirus — will be a requirement.

Ticketmaster is working on a plan to use "smart phones to verify fans' vaccination status or whether they've tested negative for the coronavirus within a 24 to 72 hour window" before they can attend events once concerts return, Billboard reported on Wednesday.

This would evidently entail having a third party health pass company verify a person's vaccination status, or verify that they've recently tested negative for the coronavirus, after they purchase a ticket. Once that has been confirmed, Ticketmaster, which wouldn't have access to medical records, would issue the necessary credentials. But "if a fan tested positive or didn't take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event," Billboard says.

Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich told Billboard that "we're already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified." He added that the company hopes to "provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events."

News of Ticketmaster's plan comes after Pfizer announced this week that an early analysis suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective, although it still needs to be proven to be safe and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. If it does get approved, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has predicted that the average person may be able to get it by April 2021. Brendan Morrow

