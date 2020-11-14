Critics dispute McEnany's claim about MAGA march crowd size

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday claimed that "more than one million" people came out to march in support of President Trump in Washington, D.C. as he continues to challenge the results of the presidential election, but several critics quickly dispelled that figure. The Washington Post, for instance, described the "falsehood" as "ludicrous."

It's not that the crowd was completely sparse — there's no official estimate, but reports indicate the actual numbers are in the thousands — but it does not appear to be close to the image conjured up by McEnany.

We don’t have exact figures, but the crowd is not remotely close to a million people. https://t.co/J4y0IJp2xm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 14, 2020

As some folks pointed out, Trump's time in office similarly began with a dispute over the size of his inauguration crowd, with the White House seemingly exaggerating about the number of attendees, which appeared to pale in comparison to previous inaugurations. Tim O'Donnell