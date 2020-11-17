See More Speed Reads
bad blood
Edit

Taylor Swift slams sale of her masters, reveals she started re-recording her old music

8:17 a.m.
Taylor Swift
McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Look what Scooter Braun made Taylor Swift do: start re-recording her old songs.

Swift spoke out this week after Braun, the music manager she has slammed for alleged "incessant, manipulative bullying," sold the master rights to her first six albums to an investment fund. In a statement, Swift said she had been attempting to negotiate with Braun to regain ownership over the master recordings herself, but she says she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that "would silence me forever" by stating that she could "never say another word about" Braun "unless it was positive."

The masters were ultimately sold to Shamrock Holdings, the "second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," Swift wrote. She said she was unhappy to learn that Braun will continue to profit off her songs under this deal, and she attached a letter written to Shamrock Holdings in which she says she "cannot currently entertain being partners with" them as a result.

Swift previously spoke out after Braun gained control of her masters upon purchasing her old label, Big Machine Label Group, in 2019, saying she didn't learn about the sale until it was announced publicly and that Braun "stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy." She also accused Braun of years of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

But Swift also revealed this week that she has officially started to re-record these older songs. In her letter to Shamrock Holdings shared on social media, she said that while doing so will "diminish the value of my old masters," it will help her to regain "the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums" and allow her fans "to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter." Brendan Morrow

fleeting
Edit

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets,' tweets that disappear after 24 hours

9:43 a.m.

Twitter is officially rolling out a feature for tweets that are even more disposable than usual.

The company beginning on Tuesday is globally launching "Fleets," its new feature for "fleeting thoughts" that disappear after 24 hours, Variety reports.

In a blog post, Twitter described Fleets as a solution for those who feel that regular tweeting is "uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there's so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes." Fleets, on the other hand, are a "lower pressure way for people to talk about what's happening" and share "momentary thoughts," Twitter said. They can't be liked or retweeted, nor can they receive public replies, CNN notes.

Twitter had previously been testing Fleets in some countries, and the company said it found they "helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings." In addition to text, Fleets can also include photos and videos, and by disappearing after 24 hours, they can function like Snapchat Stories.

This is the latest major new feature from Twitter after the platform previously began rolling out "voice tweets," and according to Variety, Twitter is also testing "live audio 'spaces' that let small groups of people talk privately with each other in real time." But The New York Times notes that "in shifting toward more private communications, Twitter will have to strike a balance between monitoring and limiting abusive content with the privacy of its users." Brendan Morrow

not even close
Edit

Fox & Friends compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

9:24 a.m.

Fox & Friends hosts expect Americans to soon "revolt" against the "separation of families" — but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.

Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions — none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.

Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Kathryn Krawczyk

georgia special election
Edit

Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

7:57 a.m.

One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.

But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."

In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.

All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday.

"Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Late night comedians joke about Trump's short-lived concession tweets, final crowd-size lies

6:06 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden ended up winning 306 electoral votes to outgoing President Trump's 232, the exact reverse of Trump's 2016 victory, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "Which basically means that Trump is the Hillary Clinton of this election. 'Lock me up! Lock me up!'" But instead of accepting his loss, Trump is "just sitting at home trying to manifest a win on Twitter" while he loses in court, he said. "It's almost like a miracle. You know, he took one election loss and turned it into 1,000 more losses."

"Trump tweeted last night, 'I WON THE ELECTION!'" Seth Meyers noted at Late Night, "Buddy, you're still talking about that? That was four years ago. Also, we had another election and I have terrible news." Twitter added a "very passive-aggressive" label on the tweet, he added. "Next it's just gonna be, 'Aww, bless his heart.'"

"Even though Trump's lawsuits keep getting tossed out, it's clear the president's not planning to concede anytime soon," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "So you know what? We thought we'd do it for him and give us the concession speech that we all deserve." He stitched together a genuinely fine speech.

"I feel like he may be coming around," because this morning Trump tweeted again that he won — but in lower-case, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "That's as close as he's gonna get to a concession speech. It's like a kid slowly realizing that nobody's coming to his birthday party." He "identified the Trump Stages of Grief, in 10 parts," and had kids recite some terrible lessons they could have actually learned from this president.

"As the parent of three young children, I can assure you we've still got like six more stages of tantrum before he finally gets put down for bed," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. About 10,000 Trump supporters who also don't accept his loss gathered in Washington on Saturday, though Trump's press secretary claimed it was a million, he noted. "I mean, if this is how his aides do math, it's no wonder Trump thinks he won the election."

"So the administration ends as it began — lying about crowd size," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. After tweeting that Biden "won," Trump "declared backsies, tweeting 'I WON THE ELECTION!'" he added. "That is the digital equivalent of waking up to find Grandpa screaming on the lawn in his underwear." Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Trump administration official blocking Biden transition is reportedly looking for a new job herself

3:17 a.m.
GSA Administrator Emily Murphy
GSA/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Emily Murphy, the head of the federal General Services Administration, has suddenly rocketed from obscure bureaucrat to the woman preventing President-elect Joe Biden and his team from getting intelligence briefings, access to federal officials planning the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and other elements for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

For the transition to start, Murphy has to "ascertain" that Biden likely won the election. She has yet to do so more than a week after it became clear Biden was elected, testing the patience of many Democrats and even some top Republicans. President Trump, who appointed Murphy in 2017, has not conceded the race.

But while she won't allow Biden to prepare for his presidency, Murphy herself is looking for a new job, ABC News reports, citing a message in which she inquired about employment opportunities in 2021. A GSA spokesperson told ABC News that Murphy is not actively looking for a new job but added that it isn't unusual for people in government to consider their future options. Johnny McEntee, the 30-year-old head of Trump's Office of Presidential Personnel, has informed White House and administration employees that they will be fired if caught looking for new jobs, ABC News and other news organizations have reported. People are looking anyway.

Murphy's "self-dealing" job search especially "exposes the hypocrisy" of the Trump administration's position, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told ABC News. "That's a de facto recognition that there's an incoming administration, and it's not called Trump — it's called Biden." Peter Weber

The final frontier
Edit

Watch the SpaceX Dragon capsule dock with the International Space Station, 4 astronauts disembark

2:10 a.m.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" successfully docked with the International Space Station late Monday, 262 miles above Idaho and more than 27 hours after the four astronauts began their automated journey from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four astronauts — NASA's Mike Hopkins and his crew, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — docked after a slow and careful approach, captured on camera from both the ISS and inside the Dragon capsule.

"Oh, what a good voice to hear," astronaut Kate Rubins said from the ISS when Hopkins first made radio contact. "We can't wait to have you on board." When he and the others came through the hatch, there were hugs and applause. (All the astronauts were strictly screened for COVID-19.)

The crew will remain on the ISS for six months, to be replaced by another crew arriving on a SpaceX capsule in the spring. One their way up to the ISS, the astronauts gave a tour of the Resilience, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

seeking justice
Edit

Over 92,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts

2:06 a.m.
A Boy Scout wears an Eagle Scout medal.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As of Monday night, more than 92,700 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America, a number much higher than lawyers involved in the matter expected.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in February amid several hundred sexual abuse lawsuits. As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, the organization created a victim compensation fund, with additional claims accepted up until Nov. 16. Lawyer Paul Mones told The Associated Press the number of claims is "mind-boggling. It's chilling in terms of the amount of horror that was experienced."

The Boy Scouts started advertising the deadline in August, and attorney Andrew Van Arsdale with the Abused in Scouting Network said after those ads began running, the number of claimants working with his group doubled. Some of the cases go back to the 1960s, well before the Boy Scouts began having volunteers go through criminal background checks and imposed a rule stating there had to be at least two leaders at all activities.

On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement it is "devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain." It's unclear how much the Boy Scouts will have to put into the victim compensation fund, or if local councils will have to contribute. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.