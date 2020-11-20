Michigan GOP House speaker says he hasn't confirmed Trump's White House invite

-
Michigan GOP House speaker says he hasn't confirmed Trump's White House invite10:00 a.m.
-
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally reveals her partner has been sick with COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'10:48 a.m.
-
Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-1910:33 a.m.
-
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump9:49 a.m.
-
Trump is reportedly obsessed with election conspiracies, listens only to Giuliani9:35 a.m.
-
Romney rebukes Trump's 'undemocratic' effort to 'subvert the will of the people'8:04 a.m.
-
Pfizer's FDA application means the 1st COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in mid-December7:46 a.m.
-
Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says6:33 a.m.
10:00 a.m.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally reveals her partner has been sick with COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'
10:48 a.m.
10:33 a.m.
9:49 a.m.
9:35 a.m.
8:04 a.m.
7:46 a.m.
Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says
6:33 a.m.