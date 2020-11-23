Michigan certifies Biden win

-
Michigan certifies Biden win4:56 p.m.
-
Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings to serve as show's 1st interim host following Alex Trebek's death6:02 p.m.
-
The Trump campaign insists it won't give up challenging election even after Michigan certification5:43 p.m.
-
The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'5:06 p.m.
-
Biden will reportedly nominate Janet Yellen to lead Treasury4:08 p.m.
-
American Music Awards ratings dive 50 percent, hitting a new low3:46 p.m.
-
Coronavirus threatens endangered gorillas, chimps, and orangutans3:26 p.m.
-
Two years ago this week Trump was mocking a turkey for refusing to concede an election1:49 p.m.
4:56 p.m.
6:02 p.m.
The Trump campaign insists it won't give up challenging election even after Michigan certification
5:43 p.m.
5:06 p.m.
4:08 p.m.
3:46 p.m.
3:26 p.m.
1:49 p.m.