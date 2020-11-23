Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings to serve as show's 1st interim host following Alex Trebek's death

What does the future of Jeopardy! look like after the death of Alex Trebek? We just got a better idea.

The game show on Monday announced plans to resume production on Nov. 30 with a "series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family" following Trebek's death earlier this month. The first interim host will be Ken Jennings, who holds the Jeopardy! record for highest winnings in regular-season play and in January won the show's "Greatest of All Time" tournament.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Producers didn't announce who any of the subsequent interim hosts after Jennings will be but said more will be revealed "in the weeks ahead." It's also unclear when Jeopardy! might select a host to replace Trebek permanently, although this run of guests could potentially serve as a series of auditions for the gig. Jennings, who already joined Jeopardy! as a producer this year, has been widely seen as among the most likely contenders for the job.

Jennings' first episode is set to air on Jan. 11. Brendan Morrow