Dianne Feinstein stepping down as top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee

Dianne Feinstein stepping down as top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee8:57 p.m.
NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give8:01 p.m.
General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin6:56 p.m.
Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings to serve as show's 1st interim host following Alex Trebek's death6:02 p.m.
The Trump campaign insists it won't give up challenging election even after Michigan certification5:43 p.m.
The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'5:06 p.m.
Michigan certifies Biden win4:56 p.m.
Biden will reportedly nominate Janet Yellen to lead Treasury4:08 p.m.
