pardon me?
Giuliani has reportedly talked with Trump about a possible 'pre-emptive' pardon

11:25 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly discussed with President Trump the idea of receiving a potential "pre-emptive pardon" prior to the end of his term in office.

Giuliani, Trump's lawyer who has sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, has "discussed with the president as recently as last week" a potential pardon, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times notes that Giuliani's "potential criminal exposure is unclear," though he has come under investigation over his Ukraine business dealings. He hasn't faced charges.

According to the report, Trump hasn't yet indicated whether he might issue this pre-emptive pardon for his personal attorney, and it also reportedly isn't clear who raised the idea. But this report comes after last week, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and CNN writes that he's "expected to issue a string of additional pardons before leaving the White House."

Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer, told the Times that "he's not concerned about this investigation, because he didn't do anything wrong and that's been our position from Day 1," while a spokesperson said "Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client." Giuliani himself denied the report on Twitter, saying he "never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source." Brendan Morrow

all they want for christmas is covid
The White House is getting ready to host a slate of lavish holiday parties, pandemic be darned

12:02 p.m.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Christmas.
Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

'Tis the season to cancel your holiday get-togethers — and send that message in a Christmas card to the White House as well.

Even though the deadly, contagious coronavirus is still spreading unchecked across the country, the White House is still expected to host more than a dozen indoor parties this holiday season, officials tell The Washington Post. And while the White House insists those parties will be safe, supporters of the president who have been invited are skeptical.

Throughout December, the Republican Party will pay millions of dollars to hold several parties at the White House, including a large congressional ball on Dec. 10, officials tell the Post. Most of the events will feature more than 50 guests, and they won't be tested in advance, one official said. Supporters of President Trump, many of them COVID-19 skeptics and from outside the Washington, D.C., area, have been invited, putting not just attendees but dozens of White House employees at risk as the pandemic spreads more wildly than ever.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for the first lady, told the Post that this year's parties will have "smaller guest lists," require masks, and have protections in place for safely sharing food. "Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” Grisham said. But White House allies who have been invited to multiple parties say their invitations give no indication of mask requirements of social distancing.

Even if the White House pushes ahead despite COVID-19's dangers, one would think the Christmas-weary first lady would at least use them as an excuse to cancel festivities. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Bipartisan Senate group pushes $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill

11:31 a.m.

A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers — including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — are pushing a $908 billion stimulus plan that would provide more pandemic relief to Americans.

The price tag is similar to the shot-down $1 trillion package put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in July but the new framework, Romney said in a Tuesday press conference, would repurpose funds from the CARES Act, meaning that less than half the total figure is new money.

The proposal doesn't include another round of stimulus checks, but it does offer $300 weekly unemployment benefits and earmarks $160 in aid for state, local, and tribal governments, another sticking point in talks.

It remains to be seen whether McConnell will bring the bill to the floor, or if Democratic leadership will be open to the smaller plan. Tim O'Donnell

pollution
U.S. air quality monitors have a terrible record of detecting even the most obvious pollution

10:36 a.m.
A gas flare from the Shell Chemical LP petroleum refinery illuminates the sky on August 21, 2019 in Norco, Louisiana
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The United States' network of 3,900 air monitoring devices across the country routinely miss "major toxic releases and day-to-day pollution dangers," Reuters reports after examining data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The air monitoring system failed to detect any risk from 10 of the biggest oil refinery explosions from the past decade, despite thousands of people requiring hospitalization and the refineries themselves reporting toxic emissions to regulators, Reuters notes.

In one example from a refinery explosion in Philadelphia last year, the refinery owner told regulators the blast released nearly 700,000 of hazardous chemicals and 3,200 pounds of hydrofluoric acid. Yet, the city's Air Quality Index showed the day was one of the cleanest of 2019, a statistic Johns Hopkins University environmental engineering professor Peter DeCarlo called "crazy."

In some cases, dangerous air quality levels are missed because there are no monitors for small particle pollution present in the first place, Reuters reports. An oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, experienced a leak of 17,000 barrels of asphalt in 2018, covering the city in black smoke. But Superior's population of 27,000 is considered too small to require permanent government air pollution monitors nearby despite the presence of the refinery, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told Reuters. Read more about the system's failures at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

getting started
Facebook's oversight board announces 1st cases

10:21 a.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's "Supreme Court" has officially picked its first cases.

The Facebook Oversight Board, an independent body launched this year to review appeals of Facebook's content moderation decisions, on Tuesday announced it has chosen six cases, USA Today reports.

Three of the cases concern content removed for violating Facebook's hate speech policy, as the Oversight Board outlined in an announcement. In one case, a user whose post was removed said they shared screenshots of "horrible words" from a former Malaysian prime minister to raise awareness of them.

In another case, the board said a user shared "photos of a deceased child" with text asking "why there is no retaliation against China for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, in contrast to the recent killings in France relating to cartoons." The user said they wanted to "disagree with people who think the killer is right and to emphasize that human lives matter more than religious ideologies." The third hate speech case concerns a user who says they wanted to "demonstrate the destruction of cultural and religious monuments."

The other three cases involve an Instagram post a user says was removed due to nudity but was intended to "raise awareness of signs of breast cancer," a Joseph Goebbels quote that was removed that the user says was intended to criticize President Trump, and a case Facebook itself referred concerning the "risk of offline harm that can be caused by" misinformation about COVID-19.

More than 20,000 cases were referred to the board to review, according to the announcement. Facebook says it will implement the board's decisions "unless doing so could violate the law." But critics who have launched their own Facebook oversight board have criticized the official one, calling it a "toothless body," per USA Today. Among the cases this separate group will review, Reuters reports, is Facebook's decision not to ban former White House strategist Stephen Bannon for suggesting two government officials should be beheaded. Brendan Morrow

he can't do that
Trump wants Georgia's GOP governor to 'call off the election'

10:07 a.m.

President Trump is once again expressing his disappointment with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

After saying over the weekend that he was "ashamed" he endorsed Kemp, Trump accused him of not doing enough to guarantee Georgia's 2020 election for Republicans in a Tuesday tweet. In response to an unfounded article insinuating Georgia's voting machines were tampered with, Trump called on Kemp to "do something" after he "allowed your state to be scammed."

Georgia's certified election results gave its 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, though a recount is still underway. Meanwhile no candidates in both of Georgia's Senate races brought in a majority of the votes, sending both seats to a runoff on Jan. 5. Trump claimed Monday that after officials "check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots," Kemp can "call off election" because "it won't be needed." Biden has a 13,000-vote lead in Georgia, far more than any recount has ever overturned.

On Saturday, Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Kemp has "done absolutely nothing" to help Trump flip the election results in the state, though Trump has been a little more removed from the Senate races that will determine control of the body. Kathryn Krawczyk

'dangerous'
Trump attorney says ousted cybersecurity chief who debunked voter fraud claims should be 'shot'

8:35 a.m.
Christopher Krebs
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The former U.S. cybersecurity official ousted after debunking voter fraud claims has responded to "dangerous" comments from a lawyer for President Trump's campaign, who called for him to be "taken out at dawn and shot."

Joe diGenova, a Trump campaign attorney, said on The Howie Carr Show Monday that the former head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, should be "shot," CNN reports. Krebs was fired by Trump after he released a joint statement with other officials calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history" and saying there is "no evidence" that any voting system "was in any way compromised." This came as Trump pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.

"Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity," diGenova said, CNN reports. "That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

DiGenova, according to CNN, is "believed to still be helping" Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as he challenges the results of the 2020 election.

In an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday morning, Krebs suggested he may take legal action.

"It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior," Krebs said of diGenova's comments. "And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."

When asked whether he's concerned for his safety in light of comments like these, Krebs added, "I'm not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I'm reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though." Brendan Morrow

2020 elections
2 Georgia Democrats are competing Tuesday to serve the final month of Rep. John Lewis' term

7:28 a.m.
Rep. John Lewis
Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

Georgia's 5th Congressional District is holding a runoff election Tuesday in which two Democrats are vying for the chance to serve a month in Congress, before handing the seat off to Nikema Williams, the Democratic state senator who won the seat Nov. 3. In Tuesday's election, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin — the top two vote-getters from September's seven-person primary — are competing go serve out the remainder of the late Rep. John Lewis' (D-Ga.) final term in office, which ends Jan. 3.

Lewis, a civil rights icon and the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, died from pancreatic cancer in July at age 80. He had represented the Atlanta-area seat in Congress since 1987. The winner of Tuesday's runoff — Hall, 49, or Franklin, 66 — won't do much more than vote on a stopgap budget and, if the stars align, a COVID-19 relief package. "It's about moral leadership at a time of national crisis," Franklin said, pointing to the examples from Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

Turnout isn't expected to be high — fewer than 31,000 people voted in September's primary, The Associated Press notes. Franklin has raised $282,000 for his bid, including a $65,000 loan, and Hall has raised $194,000. Peter Weber

