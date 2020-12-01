McConnell's latest COVID relief plan includes GOP priorities, 1-month unemployment extension

A few hours after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill proposal Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) circulated his own plan among Republican lawmakers. Several news organizations obtained a copy of the outline.

McConnell's plan, Bloomberg notes, appears to be a tweaked version of his previous $500 billion proposal (although the full price tag is not yet known), with funds earmarked for a second round of the Payroll Protection Program and coronavirus vaccine distribution and development. It doesn't seem likely to serve as an overture to Democrats and instead caters to several Republican senators by including measures like COVID-19 liability shields for businesses, which the other side of the aisle opposes.

McConnell's "revised" bill includes lots of goodies for his members: - Toomey proposal ensuring Fed can't use unspent CARES money

- school choice tax credits for Cruz

- Tim Scott's tax deduction for biz meals

- Cornyn's liability shield bill

- $20B in additional aid to farmers — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) December 1, 2020

Unlike the bipartisan framework from earlier in the day, McConnell's bill does not include any money for state, local, and tribal governments, another nod toward Republicans who remain staunchly opposed to the notion. It does extend the deadline for enhanced unemployment benefits, but only by a month, whereas the other bill proposal would push end date to April.

McConnell said he was bearish on his colleagues' framework because the clock is ticking, and he seems to believe the White House will sign off on his version. Tim O'Donnell