See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel wrap up Trump's Pfizer vaccine flub, Supreme Court loss, mass pardon plan

5:48 a.m.

Britain just began inoculating its citizens with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. "Meanwhile, in the United States, it might take a little longer for everyone to get vaccinated because somebody — and I'm not saying which president — well, he done f---ed up," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. Turning down Pfizer's summer offer to reserve more COVID-19 vaccine "may seem like it was a dumb decision by Trump, but if you take a moment to think about it, you'll realize that it was a really f---ing dumb decision by Trump."

The Pfizer vaccine "is safe and 95 percent effective, so naturally, earlier this year the White House passed on the chance to secure more of the Pfizer vaccine," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "It's all laid out in the new book, The Art of Why Didn't You Make the Damn Deal?!"

"Yet another member of the president's legal team just tested positive for COVID," but that "doesn't mean the campaign has stopped losing," Colbert said. "Despite losing 51 post-election lawsuits, the president was still holding out hope for the Supreme Court," though it turns out "even Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court justices didn't want to hear this nonsense."

"The Supreme Court has refused to hear the Trump campaign's argument about throwing out ballots in Pennsylvania, which is a shame, because Republican Sen. Ted Cruz had already volunteered his legal services," James Corden deadpanned at The Late Late Show. "Ted Cruz thinks he's great at oral arguments. Then again, Ted Cruz also thinks he's great at doing impression of characters from The Simpsons."

"The vaccine is starting in the U.K., and then coming here, but your one annoying friend will be like, 'I actually like the original British version better,'" Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. Meanwhile, "I read that Trump wants to hand out mass pardons to 'every person who ever talked to' him, even people who don't need pardons. Yep, Trump's handing out mass pardons. The only other time you hear that phrase is after Rudy Giuliani eats Taco Bell."

Trump "reportedly told one insider he's gonna pardon 'every person who ever talked to me' — so, sorry Melania, I guess you're out of luck," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. And to "cover himself" for failing to pre-order more Pfizer vaccine, "Trump signed an executive order that seems to have confused even the guy he has running Operation Warp Speed." Watch below. Peter Weber

Republicans in disarray
Edit

Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

3:24 a.m.
Kelli Ward
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

"The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state.

"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."

A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "#STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."

Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."

It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January. Peter Weber

Fox and Frenemies
Edit

Newsmax beats Fox News in ratings for the 1st time

2:00 a.m.

It was only for an hour, but Newsmax beat Fox News among the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic for the first time Monday evening, CNN Business reports. Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports beat Martha MacCallum's Fox News program in the 7 p.m. hour, bumping MacCallum down to No. 4 in cable news, behind Erin Burnett on CNN and Joy Reid on MSNBC.

"Before the election, Newsmax was not regarded as a formidable competitor to Fox; it was mostly dismissed as one of a handful of wannabe challengers," CNN's Brian Stelter reports. "But President Trump's loss on Nov. 3 changed the cable TV calculus. Viewers who were frustrated when Fox admitted the truth of Trump's loss sought other options," and "Newsmax — and Kelly in particular — offered a safe space in which Biden was not called president-elect and Trump was not yet defeated."

The Balkanization of conservative media has been, incidentally, very good for CNN.

Fox News' conservative opinion shows still significantly outperform its news programs, and Newsmax focuses on opinion programming. "It must be emphasized that Fox is still far ahead of Newsmax by almost every conceivable metric," with Fox News "still four times higher-rated than Newsmax at any given time of day," Stelter notes, citing Nielsen. "But Fox is accustomed to being No. 1 in the 25-54 demo so losing to Newsmax, even for one hour of one day, is a serious shock." Peter Weber

Biden White House
Edit

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

1:57 a.m.
Jeh Johnson.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.

In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," and referred to the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense. Catherine Garcia

filling the cabinet
Edit

Biden reportedly picks Tom Vilsack for another stint as agriculture secretary

1:17 a.m.
Tom Vilsack
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and agriculture secretary for all eight years of the Obama administration, as his nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Politico and The Washington Post report. "One person familiar with Biden’s thinking said Vilsack’s previous experience running the department was instrumental in the decision because the president-elect wanted someone who could immediately tackle the hunger and farm crises that have been exacerbated by the pandemic," Politico reports.

Several Black leaders civil rights advocates had urged Biden to pick Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, to head the USDA, looking for a fresh direction, and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) had also been under consideration. Biden chose Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development instead. The USDA "has been almost exclusively led by white men since the Civil War," Politico notes.

Vilsack, who currently leads the U.S. Dairy Export Council trade group, is expected to easily win confirmation, and Biden's plans to use the USDA as a tool against climate change "likely made the job more attractive for Vilsack to return," Politico reports. Agriculture groups have warmed to the idea of the federal government paying farmers to capture and store carbon dioxide in the soil.

The next agriculture secretary will also have to decide whether to continue President Trump's welfare program for farmers hit by his trade wars — payments that hit $37 billion in 2020 — and grapple with rising demand for food aid during the COVID-19 economic downturn. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) makes up about half of the USDA's budget. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Brothers launch clothing line to fund research for a cure to blindness

1:02 a.m.
A woman reaches for clothes on a rack.
iStock

Through their Two Blind Brothers clothing line, Bryan and Bradford Manning aim to dress people in stylish yet comfortable clothing while also funding research to cure degenerative eye conditions.

The Manning brothers were both diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a rare genetic eye disorder that can cause blindness, when they were kids. Bryan told People that when you are blind, "the one thing you learn quickly is trust. You have to put these little moments of trust in people, like the trust that a cab driver will drop you off in the right corner, a waiter will give you a good meal recommendation, or you'll get the right change from a cashier because you can't see for yourself."

Bryan and Bradford launched Two Blind Brothers in 2016 so their customers could trust them — they sell mystery boxes that are filled with different items, such as hoodies, sunglasses, and socks, which have braille stitched into them. Proceeds benefit organizations like the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, and so far, the brothers have raised more than $750,000.

Two Blind Brothers is more than a clothing line — it's also a lifeline. Bryan and Bradford regularly speak with people who were just diagnosed with eye conditions, as well as parents whose children are dealing with eye disorders. "Bryan and I didn't have people around us growing up with this condition," Bradford told People. "The opportunity to make someone with vision impairment or blindness feel better about themselves and live their lives, that drives us." Catherine Garcia

another one bites the dust
Edit

Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP bid to void Biden's win

December 8, 2020
Biden
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The Arizona Supreme Court agreed late Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, rejecting an appeal by Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward to void Biden's win due to alleged fraud. Biden beat President Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) certified last week, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Ward had filed her suit in Maricopa County Superior Court, but after a day and a half of testimony and oral arguments, she and her lawyers failed to persuade Judge Randall Warner that there's evidence of anything but a small number of honest mistakes in the vote count. The Arizona Supreme Court agreed unanimously.

Ward's team failed to "present any evidence of 'misconduct,' 'illegal votes,' or that the Biden Electors 'did not in fact receive the highest number of votes for office,' let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results," Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote. "The validity of an election is not voided by honest mistakes or omissions unless they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain," and "it is ordered affirming the trial court decision and confirming the election of the Biden Electors."

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld Biden's win hours after the U.S. Supreme Court tersely rejected a bid by a few Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers to decertify Biden's win in the Keystone State, and hours before the "safe harbor" deadline for resolving election disputes. Trump and his allies are have lost all but one of their more than 50 lawsuits to overturn Biden's win, according to a running tally by Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Counties in Central California report zero ICU beds available due to surge of COVID-19 patients

December 8, 2020
Nurses in a Southern California ICU room.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least three counties in California's San Joaquin Valley, the state's agricultural hub, have no room left in their hospital intensive care units, due to an overwhelming amount of coronavirus patients.

Across the San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity is down to 5.6 percent, the Los Angeles Times reports. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has imposed a regional stay-at-home order for areas where ICU bed capacity is below 15 percent, which now affects the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, where capacity is at 10.1 percent.

The ICU is staffed with health care professionals who are specially trained to help patients who are critically ill, and people with severe cases of COVID-19 often end up in the ICU because they need to be placed on ventilators or have constant monitoring. When the intensive care units are full, COVID-19 patients could be placed in the emergency room, and some hospitals are setting up overflow sites for other patients.

In Santa Clara County, there are only 31 ICU beds open, less than 10 percent of the county's capacity, and some medical facilities report having zero open beds. "It is the worst we have seen, and it's continuing to worsen," Dr. Ahmad Kamal of Santa Clara County told the Times.

Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County Department of Public Health's interim health officer, echoed this, telling the Times, "All the things that you're hearing about how impacted our hospitals are, about how dire this situation with our ICUs is, it's absolutely true. That really is the reason that we want everyone to stay home as much as possible, at least for the next few weeks until we get this surge under control, as we try to work through the hospitalizations that are just coming in so quickly and try to provide the best care." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.