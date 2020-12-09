See More Speed Reads
lifted
Google reportedly lifting political ad ban ahead of Georgia runoffs

11:41 a.m.
Google
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

The ban on political ads that Google put into place for the 2020 election is reportedly being lifted.

The company on Wednesday told advertising partners its ban on political advertising will be lifted on Thursday, Axios reports. The ban was implemented after polls closed last month, with Google saying it was doing so to "limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election." Facebook also instituted a political ad ban.

But even after President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner in the election, both Facebook and Google said they would extend the bans. This prompted complaints from both Democrats and Republicans looking to advertise ahead of the key Georgia runoff elections scheduled for January, which will decide control of the Senate.

Because of these ad bans, most of the advertising money in the runoffs "has been channeled into local broadcast ads," Axios reports. Facebook hasn't said when it might lift its own ban, but Politico's Elena Schneider wrote that Google's decision "will be key for" the Georgia runoffs, as it leaves "campaigns and committees some time to get their digital strategies back on track."

Google said it regularly pauses advertising "for a discrete period over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events," but "we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event,'" CNBC reported. The news comes after YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced it would ban new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election, saying this is "in line with our approach towards historical U.S. president elections," as opposed to "a current election." Brendan Morrow

congressional consequences
Fudge's HUD appointment leaves Democrats with their smallest House majority in a century

11:20 a.m.

Instead of their projected gains, Democrats lost at least nine House seats in the 2020 election, leaving them with just 222 seats to Republicans' 211. And with the appointments of Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.) to top Biden administration positions, Democrats will be left with their smallest majority in more than a century, Politico reports.

Shortly after the election, President-elect Joe Biden chose Richmond to lead his Office of Public Engagement. And on Tuesday, Biden announced Fudge would be his nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That would leave Democrats with just 220 seats in the House once the next Congress is sworn in, and their margin over the GOP could shrink even more when the last two House races are called. As Politico's Jake Sherman notes, that's the smallest majority Democrats have had since 1893, and could make it harder for Democrats to win relief negotiations they're expected to hold early next year.

Fudge and Richmond's seats are both in safely blue districts, so the Democratic majority will likely grow again once special elections are held to replace them. But when asked about keeping the Democratic caucus united for a few months, Fudge didn't seem incredibly confident. "I just have to hope that we can hold together long enough to make sure that something like that would happen if I should leave," she told Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Better late than never?
YouTube to remove new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the election

10:19 a.m.
YouTube
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

YouTube is set to start taking down false claims that widespread fraud altered the 2020 election outcome — over a month following Election Day.

The company on Wednesday said that because "enough states have certified their election results to determine a president-elect," it will now "start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome" of the race. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but President Trump hasn't conceded and continues to level baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, which his attorney general has said the Justice Department has found no evidence to support.

YouTube previously faced criticism for not taking down false claims about the 2020 election, such as when it left up a video from the far-right One America News Network uploaded on Nov. 4 that falsely asserted Trump won. By that point, there was no projected winner yet, and the video claimed that Trump carried some states that news networks had already projected for Biden. YouTube told CNBC at the time it prohibits "content misleading viewers about voting," but it said the video "doesn't rise to that level." On Nov. 12, YouTube also responded to a tweet flagging a video from One America News claiming "Trump won" by saying, "We're allowing these videos because discussion of election results & the process of counting votes is allowed on" the site.

In Wednesday's announcement, YouTube explained it will now be treating the 2020 race as a "historical" election rather than a "current" one and will, for instance, remove videos "claiming that a presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors." News coverage or commentary with enough "education, documentary, scientific or artistic context" can stay, however. The policy will start being enforced on Wednesday, and CNN's Brian Fung noted that it "could have a big impact on Trump and right-wing channels." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Hospital ICUs serving a third of Americans are nearing capacity

9:51 a.m.
Hospital ICU.
John Moore/Getty Images

Intensive Care Units at dozens of hospitals across the U.S. are at or over capacity, while hundreds more are close to it as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Hospitals serving areas where more than 100 million Americans live reported having less than 15 percent of ICU beds open last week, Department of Health and Human Services data analyzed by The New York Times showed. In areas serving 1 in 10 Americans, hospitals reported their ICUs were totally full or had less than 5 percent of beds available.

Hospital workers had plenty of stories to back up this data. Dr. Jeffrey Sather, chief of medical staff at a North Dakota hospital, told the Times he has devoted a whole floor of his six-story hospital to coronavirus patients, but they continue overloading an over-capacity emergency room. Other hospitals in the area are also overloaded and unable to take transfers to lessen Sather's hospital's burden.

Health care experts say it's impossible for hospital workers to keep up top care when beds are this overloaded. Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told the Times that because the rate at which coronavirus patients are going to the hospitals is decreasing, it suggests hospitals are rationing who they will admit. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is expected to soon formalize this process by allowing hospitals to ration care based on survival prospects. Kathryn Krawczyk

year in review
Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'

8:34 a.m.
Google logo
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Google is taking a look back at this bizarre year by way of its annual list of top trending searches.

The company on Wednesday revealed the searches that "had the highest spike" this year compared to 2019, and predictably, three out of the top five searches related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top search was "election results," but number two was "coronavirus," four was "coronavirus update," and five was "coronavirus symptoms."

Number three, though, was Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in January, while at number eight was Glee star Naya Rivera and at number nine was Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, both of whom also died this year. Zoom was sixth on the list of top searches, while at seven was "who is winning the election," and rounding out the list at ten was the Playstation 5, which launched in November.

Throughout the year, users also turned to Google to find out "how to donate to Black Lives Matter," "how to help Australia fires," "how to make hand sanitizer," and "how to cut men's hair at home," also searching for recipes for sourdough bread and the answer to the question, "where is my stimulus money?"

The top news trends, Google said, were "election results" and "coronavirus" followed by "stimulus checks," while the top trending person was President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was third on the list of people, although between her and Biden was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, presumably due to false reports of his death.

Tom Hanks, who in March revealed he contracted COVID-19, was the top trending actor, while the top trending video game was Among Us, the top trending movie was Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and the top trending TV show was Tiger King. A hit song from Cardi B also apparently prompted a lot of Googling, as topping the list of trending definitions was "WAP." Read the full list here. Brendan Morrow

Johnsplaining
Thanks to John Oliver's weird obsession, Pringles revealed what its mascot looks like from the neck down

8:25 a.m.

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver took a break from his between-seasons hiatus to dive into one of his many odd obsessions: What does the Pringles mascot's body look like? "The only thing we do know is that his head looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck," he said. Technically, it wasn't his obsession, Oliver explained. But after he'd mused in detail about Julius Pringles' body in a November show, "people went out of their way either draw or find drawings of what people feel the Pringles guy does look like from the neck down." He showed some examples and commented on them, calling the exercise "genuinely uplifting."

"The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is just how silent Pringles has been on this matter," Oliver said, offering to donate $10,000 to Feeding America if Pringles came through.

Pringles came through Tuesday evening, tweeting out a video of a full-body Julius Pringles.

Oliver called Pringles a "garbage snack" and specifically mocked the company's Twitter feed, but as the old adage goes, no publicity is bad publicity. And Pringles did get in a bit of a dig at Oliver's bizarre obsession, pointing out that Oliver's $10,000 donation represents $1 for every second he "has thought of Mr. P's body." So it seems to be a win-win-win. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
U.K. advises people with 'significant history' of allergic reactions to skip Pfizer vaccine for now

7:49 a.m.

A day after Britain began its historic COVID-19 vaccination drive, U.K. regulators reported Wednesday that two National Health Service workers given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had experienced allergic reactions and advised other Britons with a "significant history" of allergic reactions to hold off on getting inoculated until they finish investigating the adverse responses. Neither NHS worker was identified, but both carry EpiPen-type adrenaline injectors with them, suggesting they have suffered severe reactions to other allergens.

"As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency] have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday," said Stephen Powis, the NHS national medical director in England. "Both are recovering well." The Economist's Natasha Loder noted that Pfizer had found a tiny number of allergic reactions in its large clinical trial.

The pamphlet given to people seeking the Pfizer vaccine suggests it should be given to people allergic to any of the substances in the vaccine, adding that "signs of an allergic reaction may include itchy skin rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face or tongue." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert asks the Slate Political Gabfest trio about Trump's pardons and future as GOP kingpin

7:04 a.m.

Slate's seminal podcast, the Political Gabfest, is celebrating 15 years with a live show Wednesday night, and Stephen Colbert spoke with the longtime hosts — John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz — on Tuesday's Late Show. Colbert called it "my gateway drug for podcasts."

The original idea for the Political Gabfest, Bazelon said, was "a show that would be like hanging out at the bar with the panelists on TV after the show." But if you go back to the first episodes, Dickerson said, "it sounds like what the most boring people at the bar, or the people they don't let into the bar, talk about." Colbert wanted to talk about the Axios reports on President Trump's plan to give out pardons "like Christmas gifts."

"Are there rules on issuing pardons, or can he just sort of load the pardons in a tank and crop-dust all his cronies with forgiveness?" Colbert asked. "He can give them out as he chooses," Bazelon said. "Maybe he can't pardon himself, but even that isn't clear. But what I like the best about this story you just told is people are being offered pardons who don't want pardons. They're like, 'I didn't do a crime!'" Colbert noted that according to Supreme Court precedent, accepting a pardon is an admission fo guilt.

Plotz said Trump made him reconsider his tolerance for a little bit of corruption, but only Bazelon and Dickerson argued he needs to be investigated after he leaves office.

"Why are the Republicans sticking by this guy?" Colbert asked. "Don't the people who are coming up — your Tom Cottons, your Ted Cruzes, your Nikki Haleys — don't they really want him off the scene?" If the 2024 primaries are "about who an be most like Donald Trump, well, Donald Trump's gonna win that," he noted.

Bazelon said maybe they will show him the door, but right now "they have a collective action problem." Dickerson found that unlikely. "Anyone in his party, or outside his party, who thinks they can control or define what Donald Trump does has been delivered defeat after defeat," he said, and "trying to move him aside" would similarly fail. Plotz was not convinced Trumpism works without Trump. "Trump has a certain kind of chaotic-evil charisma that none of those other folks has, and the only person I see coming up in the Republican Party is Tucker Carlson." Watch below. Peter Weber

