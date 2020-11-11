See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Edit

Facebook and Google to reportedly keep political ad bans in place for several weeks

12:23 p.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

A winner may have been projected in the 2020 presidential election, but Facebook and Google aren't lifting their bans on political ads just yet.

Facebook has told advertisers it will continue banning political advertising for "another month" in order to "help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Google also plans to keep its political ad ban going and has told some advertisers it isn't likely to lift it in November or December, the Journal says.

Facebook previously announced that it would "temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral or political ads in the U.S. after the polls close on Nov. 3, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse." Google also said it would ban ads related to the election after polls closed to "limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election."

Though the presidential race has been called for President-elect Joe Biden by major media outlets, President Trump has yet to concede the race and is challenging the results in battleground states. Republicans and Democrats are also gearing up for crucial Georgia runoff elections in January that will determine which party controls the Senate. But Politico notes that the Facebook ad ban extension "will limit the Georgia campaigns' ability to raise money and mobilize support," and HuffPost's Kevin Robillard argues it will be "essentially handing an advantage" to the two Republican candidates. Brendan Morrow

2nd gentleman
Edit

Kamala Harris' husband to leave private law practice

1:15 p.m.
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his private law to focus on his role as the spouse of the vice president, The Washington Post reports. Emhoff, who will be the first male partner of a vice president in U.S. history, had already taken a leave of absence from DLA Piper to help Harris and President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

The move is largely seen as standard, but it's still considered a departure from the last four years. Emhoff, the Post reports, has built a reputation as a high-profile entertainment lawyer, so if he were to stay on, there would seemingly be a possibility of conflicts of interest. That appears to stand in contrast with President Trump's family members who retained their business interests during his tenure in the Oval Office.

It's worth noting that while Emhoff’s departure will distance Harris from potential ethical conflicts, Dr. Jill Biden will remain in her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College, which doesn’t raise the same ethical dilemmas for the president-elect. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

super spreader potential
Edit

Georgia senators hold 1st runoff rally in a packed, windowless room as coronavirus cases spike

12:55 p.m.

If there's ever been a time not to brag about "huge crowds" at a political rally, it's now.

In Georgia and across the country, COVID-19 cases are spiking at rates that haven't been seen in months, leading some states to implement new shutdowns and gathering bans. But dozens of supporters of Georgia's Republican senators, approximately half of them maskless, still gathered Wednesday in a windowless room as both senators prepare for runoff races in January, CNN reports.

Both of Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, failed to get a majority of the vote in their re-election races last week and will face runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. GOP senators are now rallying around Loeffler and Perdue, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joining Loeffler for Wednesday's rally to "save our majority." There was no social distancing or virus protections apparent at the rally, which happened in Cobb County, an Atlanta suburb that's among Georgia's counties with the most COVID-19 cases.

Georgia isn't alone in seeing COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Case counts are spiking in cities around the country more drastically than they have in months, even before potential spread from celebrations in the wake of Joe Biden's election can be taken into account. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Georgia secretary of state announces full hand recount of presidential ballots

11:36 a.m.
Brad Raffensperger.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A recount will take place in Georgia.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that there will be a "full, by-hand" recount of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state. The decision, which was anticipated, is the result of the narrowness of the current margin in the race, which President-elect Joe Biden leads by 14,000 votes.

Georgia's 16 electoral votes remain up for grabs, and Biden has already secured more than the 270 required to win, so flipping Georgia wouldn't strip Biden of a win. President Trump's campaign, however, looks primed to exhaust all their legal options in an attempt to overturn the results in several states, although there has been no evidence to back up their claims of large-scale voter fraud.

Raffensperger, a Republican, has expressed confidence about the handling of the election in his state, despite calls for his resignation from Georgia's GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, which he quickly shot down. Still, he said the next stage in the process will be an "audit, a recount, and a recanvas all at once" that he hopes "will help build confidence" in the process. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Republicans officially set for at least 50 Senate seats after Alaska race is called for GOP's Dan Sullivan

11:06 a.m.
Dan Sullivan
David Ryder/Getty Images

Republicans will have at least 50 seats in the Senate next year after a re-election victory by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).

Sullivan was projected on Wednesday to win his re-election bid by NBC News and CNN. The victory by Sullivan over independent candidate Al Gross had been expected for days, but it took some additional time for races to be called in Alaska because the state didn't release absentee ballot results until Nov. 10, The Associated Press explains.

As a result of Sullivan's win, Republicans will have 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats have 48, The Washington Post notes. Control of the Senate will therefore come down to Georgia, where two Senate races are headed for runoffs in January. Should Democrats win them both, that would give them 50 seats, and in that scenario, the Post explains, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes. Otherwise, Republicans will maintain control of the Senate.

In terms of how likely a Democratic win in both runoffs is, FiveThirtyEight writes that "until recently, it would have looked like a pipe dream," but with President-elect Joe Biden possibly on track to defeat President Trump there, the site notes Georgia "may be undergoing a transformation." Brendan Morrow

what went wrong
Edit

Progressives blame 'divide-and-conquer racism' for Democrats' House losses

11:05 a.m.
Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Progressive House Democrats are shifting the blame for last week's dismal House showing.

As it became clear Democrats wouldn't expand their majority in the House this year, moderate Democrats began blaming their party's left wing, including in a testy post-election caucus call where Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) profanely decried any mention of "socialism" within the party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) quickly told the party to stop "pointing fingers," and on Tuesday, a memo began circulating among progressive representatives that tried to break down just went wrong.

While the memo did reflect Ocasio-Cortez's plea to stop "placing blame" before a campaign post-mortem was conducted, it did lay out progressive strategies to drive future House gains. Instead of playing into President Trump's "racist appeals against immigrants and Black Lives Matter," Democrats should "take on the Republican party's divide-and-conquer racism head-on," the memo says. Democrats should "invest in organizing the base," "connect economic justice to racial justice," and "drive an economic message that connects with all working people" as well, the memo details. As Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) put it, Democrats need to "really respect every single voice," namely those of marginalized people, instead of "silencing" them like Spanberger suggested.

Part of that economic message is clear in the suggested Biden Cabinet picks the progressive Justice Democrats and Sunrise Movement unveiled Wednesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as Labor Secretary and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as Treasury Secretary top their list. Tlaib would be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) would be secretary of state, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would be attorney general, among their other choices.

Republicans could retain control of the Senate if Georgia's runoffs go their way, which would jeopardize hopes of approving progressive nominees. Biden said Tuesday he wouldn't let the alignment of the Senate affect his choices, and that he may announce some picks by Thanksgiving. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Trump projected to win Alaska

10:31 a.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump will win Alaska, NBC News and Politico projected Wednesday. With 75 percent of votes counted, Trump secured 56.9 percent of the vote to President-elect Joe Biden's 39.1 percent, NBC News says.

Trump's win in Alaska — as well as the re-election of Sen. David Sullivan (R) projected Wednesday — is not unexpected. But the state's three electoral votes, bringing Trump to a total of 217, still leave him far from Biden's 279 total.

Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday gave him the electoral votes he needed to be projected the next president. Trump has refused to concede, and is embarking on legal battles across the country in an attempt to overturn mail-in votes for Biden. But Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have continued with their transition plans, announcing teams to facilitate a smooth transfer of power on Tuesday.

Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina have yet to be unanimously called in Biden or Trump's favor, though Arizona and Georgia seem headed in Biden's favor. Kathryn Krawczyk

inauguration plans
Edit

Biden's inauguration team is worried Trump supporters will try to turn it into a 'MAGA rally'

10:30 a.m.
National Mall.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The planning for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration was always going to be difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic, but those involved with the preparations are also anticipating extra hurdles from President Trump and his supporters, The Daily Beast reports.

The expectation is that Biden will continue to adhere to his personal policy of putting health and safety first, so there likely will be an effort to scale back the crowd-size and keep people away from the National Mall, even if the post-election celebrations in Washington, D.C., indicate that will be a difficult task, per The Daily Beast. But if Biden supporters do heed that advice, it could leave more room for protesters to swoop in and fill their spot.

"What do you do if [Biden's] people don't show up and [Trump's] do?," asked one official involved with the planning. "They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president ... I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a s---show as possible." Read more at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.