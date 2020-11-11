Facebook and Google to reportedly keep political ad bans in place for several weeks

-
Facebook and Google to reportedly keep political ad bans in place for several weeks12:23 p.m.
Kamala Harris' husband to leave private law practice1:15 p.m.
Georgia senators hold 1st runoff rally in a packed, windowless room as coronavirus cases spike12:55 p.m.
Georgia secretary of state announces full hand recount of presidential ballots11:36 a.m.
Republicans officially set for at least 50 Senate seats after Alaska race is called for GOP's Dan Sullivan11:06 a.m.
Progressives blame 'divide-and-conquer racism' for Democrats' House losses11:05 a.m.
Trump projected to win Alaska10:31 a.m.
Biden's inauguration team is worried Trump supporters will try to turn it into a 'MAGA rally'10:30 a.m.
