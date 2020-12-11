Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

-
Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump10:25 a.m.
The EU’s ambitious new coronavirus relief package is a stark contrast to U.S. gridlock11:13 a.m.
Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations9:53 a.m.
Azar says 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations could begin Monday or Tuesday8:20 a.m.
Australian developers scrap COVID-19 vaccine candidate after false positives on HIV tests1:53 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's 2020 Person of the Year1:08 a.m.
Brandon Bernard executed, despite objections from jurors in his case12:25 a.m.
In 2020, world carbon dioxide emissions fell 7 percentDecember 10, 2020
