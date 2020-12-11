See More Speed Reads
Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

10:25 a.m.
Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."

The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes.

The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

The EU’s ambitious new coronavirus relief package is a stark contrast to U.S. gridlock

11:13 a.m.
EU leaders.
JOHANNA GERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The many countries of the EU have managed to do what the United States can't.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to not only pass a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package, but to also include a groundbreaking pledge to cut carbon emissions in half. Meanwhile America's Congress is in its sixth month of debating a coronavirus package, and could be headed for a total government shutdown as soon as next week.

It took just a two-day summit for the EU's 27 member states to agree on a major climate change proposal that includes cutting carbon emissions by 55 percent by the end of 2030, as compared to 1990 levels. Even coal-reliant countries like Poland were persuaded to agree to the goal after previously holding out. The U.S. under President Trump pulled out of the base-level climate change Paris Agreement. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the pledge, and has focused his first conversations with world leaders on climate change.

In the U.S., the House on Wednesday passed a one-week funding bill to ensure the government didn't shut down on Friday. But the Senate has yet to agree to it, thanks to a holdout from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Paul filibustered a unanimous vote to proceed on the stopgap funding measure, only saying he would back down if the GOP Senate allowed for a final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act on Monday, Politico reports. Paul has a history of forcing shutdowns, holding up a funding bill in 2018 as he attempted to cut government spending.

Congress has also spent months failing to agree to a new coronavirus relief bill, with only a very faint light at the end of the tunnel as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) unite over stimulus checks. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

9:53 a.m.
Sen. Ted Cruz.
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.

Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.

The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.

But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin. Kathryn Krawczyk

Azar says 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations could begin Monday or Tuesday

8:20 a.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will "rapidly work toward" authorizing Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially meaning Americans could start receiving it as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Good Morning America on Friday that the FDA has informed Pfizer "they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine," and so "we should be seeing the authorization" within days. FDA officials in a statement confirmed the agency "will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" of the vaccine.

Azar also told GMA that as a result, "We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

This comes after an independent advisory panel on Thursday voted to recommend that the FDA provide emergency authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA was expected to follow this recommendation. Pfizer said in November that a final analysis of its phase three trial showed the vaccine is 95 percent effective, with no "serious safety concerns" reported.

The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was previously approved in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Brendan Morrow

Australian developers scrap COVID-19 vaccine candidate after false positives on HIV tests

1:53 a.m.
CSL vaccine developers in Australia.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian developers of a coronavirus vaccine candidate announced on Friday the project has ended after several trial participants falsely tested positive for HIV.

The vaccine candidate was being formulated by the University of Queensland and the Australian biotech company CSL, and was still in its Phase 1 trials. In a statement, CSL said none of the 216 trial participants reported experiencing any serious side effects, and while the vaccine was shown to have a "strong safety profile," the antibodies generated interfered with HIV diagnosis, leading to the false positives.

"Follow up tests confirmed that there is no HIV present, just a false positive on certain HIV tests," CSL said. "There is no possibility the vaccine causes infection."

The vaccine's "molecular clamp is made from a HIV protein, which on its own is harmless," Adam Taylor, a research leader in emergency viruses at Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute, explained to CNN. "The molecular clamp stabilizes the coronavirus spike protein and presents it to the body in a way that promotes a good immune response. This is why the clamp technology is so vital."

The Australian government had hoped that the University of Queensland and CSL vaccine would be available by mid-2021, and ordered 51 million doses of the vaccine. The country has already ordered 73.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, and Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said it now plans on ordering 31 million additional units from the companies. Catherine Garcia

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's 2020 Person of the Year

1:08 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are Time's 2020 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Thursday night.

Time says the Person of the Year is someone who "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." 2020 was tumultuous and brutal, "a year without measure," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, and Biden and Harris "show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences, and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive."

They were chosen for the honor because they changed "the American story," Felsenthal said, demonstrating that "the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division" and sharing "a vision of healing in a grieving world."

The other finalists were President Trump, "the movement for racial justice," and a combination of frontline health workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert. Trump was Time's 2016 Person of the Year. Catherine Garcia

Brandon Bernard executed, despite objections from jurors in his case

12:25 a.m.
The federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

The federal government executed Brandon Bernard on Thursday, after the Supreme Court denied a stay of execution.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that Bernard made "troubling allegations that the government secured his death sentence by withholding exculpatory evidence and knowingly eliciting false testimony against him. Bernard has never had the opportunity to test the merits of those claims in court. Now he never will."

Earlier this year, President Trump resumed use of the federal death penalty, following a 17-year hiatus. Bernard, 40, was convicted in 2000 of the carjacking and murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley, a husband and wife visiting Fort Hood, Texas, from Iowa. After kidnapping the couple and putting them in the trunk of their car, gunman Christopher Vialva, then 19, shot the Bagleys at close range, and Bernard set the vehicle on fire. Vialva was executed on Sept. 24.

Bernard was 18 at the time of the crime, and his attorney, Robert Owen, told Reuters that while he made "one terrible mistake," he "did not kill anyone, and he never stopped feeling shame and profound remorse for his actions." Bernard's lawyers conducted a probe of his trial, and said they found that prosecutors could have shown jurors evidence that Bernard was a low-level member of a youth gang and there was less of a chance that he would re-offend, Reuters reports.

Five jurors have since said they supported Bernard's appeal for clemency, believing he did not receive adequate legal representation during his trial. Several celebrities also rallied to his cause, including Kim Kardashian West, who petitioned Trump to spare Bernard's life. A witness to the execution said Bernard's last words were, "I'm sorry. That's the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day." Catherine Garcia

In 2020, world carbon dioxide emissions fell 7 percent

December 10, 2020
Steam and exhaust rise from industrial complexes in Germany.
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

With the coronavirus pandemic causing people to cut back on commuting and traveling, the world's carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 7 percent in 2020, the Global Carbon Project said.

The Global Carbon Project is a group of international scientists who track emissions. In a study published Thursday in the journal Earth System Science Data, the researchers write that preliminary figures show the world will have put 37 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air during 2020, down from 40.1 billion tons in 2019. This is the biggest drop ever, the authors said.

The decrease is due to car and plane travel plummeting, but even with this drop, the world on average put 1,185 tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air every second this year. Emissions were reduced 12 percent in the United States, 11 percent in Europe, and 1.7 percent in China, where there was an earlier lockdown and less of a second wave of coronavirus infections, The Associated Press notes.

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, told AP even though emissions are expected to rise once the pandemic is over, "I am optimistic that we have, as a society, learned some lessons that may help decrease emissions in the future. For example, as people get good at telecommuting a couple of days a week or realize they don't need quite so many business trips, we might see behavior-related future emissions decreases." Catherine Garcia

