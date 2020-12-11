See More Speed Reads
'an act of flailing GOP desperation'
Edit

Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit

5:13 p.m.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) doesn't think the GOP House members openly trying to overturn the election should get to keep their titles.

On Friday, another 20 House Republicans joined the 106 who had already signed onto Texas' lawsuit attempting to overthrow key states' election results. To Pascrell, those members are in violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, and thus cannot remain in the House. "Men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as members of Congress," Pascrell wrote in a letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) not to seat them.

Shortly after, Pelosi released a harsh statement of her own calling out the House Republicans. In a letter to Democratic House members, Pelosi called the suit "an act of flailing which violates the principles enshrined in our American democracy." "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions," Pelosi forcefully finished, though she didn't promise any action against those congressmembers. Kathryn Krawczyk

still doesn't add up
Edit

Another 20 House Republicans join Texas lawsuit to overturn election

4:08 p.m.

Texas' election fraud lawsuit is getting more and more support — but not any more evidence.

On Thursday, 106 House Republicans filed an amicus brief in support of Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states, essentially stripping the win from President-elect Biden. And on Friday, another 20 Republicans signed on to the brief, meaning that nearly two-thirds of the House GOP is openly rejecting the presidential election results. One of those new additions is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who refused multiple times Thursday to say if he supported the suit or even to acknowledge it.

The suit contends Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — four states that flipped from electing President Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 — improperly manipulated voting rules, thus invalidating their results. It doesn't acknowledge that several states who have joined Texas, as well as Texas itself, made similar changes by the same methods. And of those 126 House Republican allies, 17 were re-elected using the same ballots and voting rules that elected Biden; Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who ran for the Senate seat there, had no problem conceding to incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) but also joined the suit.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday demanded House leaders not seat "any members-elect who are supporting Donald Trump's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election." Kathryn Krawczyk

ultimatum
Edit

White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

3:08 p.m.
Stephen Hahn
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The White House has reportedly demanded that the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday or resign.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to submit his resignation should the FDA not approve the vaccine by the end of the day, The Washington Post reported.

Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in November, and the FDA was expected to provide the approval in the coming days after an independent advisory panel on Thursday recommended the agency do so. But President Trump urged the FDA speed up the process and accused the agency of "playing games" in a Friday tweet.

The Post also reports that the "warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America's first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday," and the FDA and Pfizer are "rushing to complete" the necessary paperwork.

Axios also reported that Meadows "hinted" in a phone call with Hahn on Friday "that his job security might be in jeopardy" while pushing for the vaccine to be approved by the end of the day. Hahn told Axios this is an "untrue representation" of their phone call, saying the "FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's EUA request" and "is committed to issuing this authorization quickly." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Will the U.S. hit 10,000 COVID deaths per day?

3:04 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Three thousand. It's a number that needs context to be grasped: "more [deaths] than D-day or 9/11," or the equivalent of if "15 passenger jets full of COVID-19 patients crashed ... and killed everyone on board." This week, we marked two 3,000-plus days of recorded COVID-19 fatalities, with no reason to think we've yet reached the peak. In fact, the United States seems locked in a horrifying race to find out what its ceiling is. Four thousand per day? Five thousand per day?

Even 10,000 deaths in a single day doesn't seem entirely inconceivable anymore.

We know that COVID-19 deaths lag behind infection rates, since it typically takes someone around three weeks after being diagnosed to experience life-threatening symptoms. Since the beginning of November, though, daily COVID-19 cases have doubled. That is to say, the wave of fatalities we're facing right now doesn't yet reflect the over 200,000 COVID-19 cases currently being added daily.

But let's be a little more precise: According to the projection below, the United States would need to reach about 570,000 new cases per day to get in the ballpark of an eventual 10,000 fatality day:

Notably, however, that rate does not account for overwhelmed hospitals and ICUs. At a certain point, the more cases increase, the more fatalities will accelerate, because the health-care infrastructure will be stretched too thin to give every patient the care they need. Some 200 U.S. hospitals are already at full capacity as of mid-December, and a third of the nation's ICUs are almost out of space, CNN reports.

Further, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has a "worst-case scenario" projection that models over 1 million new COVID-19 cases per day in January. If 1.7 percent of reported cases become deaths, that'd mean fatalities of 17,000 people per day are potentially possible next year (other models put the death rate at more like 1.5 percent, which is still 15,000 deaths per day).

Even 10,000 is a huge — unthinkable, even — daily death toll. Then again, so was 3,000 only a few weeks ago. With Christmas and New Year's seemingly ensuring further case bumps as family and friends travel to see each other, a scenario starts to take shape where cases spiral so far out of control that the health-care system can't keep up anymore.

It is all we can do to hope we never see it come true. Jeva Lange

#metoo
Edit

FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for 'relentless abuse'

2:12 p.m.
Shia LaBeouf
John Phillips/Getty Images

FKA twigs is suing Shia LaBeouf and accusing the actor of "relentless abuse."

The musician, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Transformers actor for allegedly abusing her during their relationship, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Barnett reportedly accuses LaBeouf of "sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress," laying out a number of incidents in which the actor allegedly choked her, threw her against a car while screaming at her, threatened to crash a car while driving without his seatbelt "unless she professed her love for him," knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, and grabbed her "to the point of bruising."

She reportedly describes how LaBeouf allegedly had "rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him" and wouldn't allow her to wear clothing in bed. By the spring of 2019, Barnett alleges LaBeouf "violently grabbed" her and locked her in a room when she planned to leave him. The lawsuit reportedly includes a sworn statement from Barnett's housekeeper, who says she witnessed this incident.

The lawsuit also reportedly includes abuse allegations from another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf's, Karolyn Pho, who says he once pinned her to a bed and head-butted her so hard that she bled. Both Barnett and Pho say LaBeouf "did not like it if they spoke to or looked at male waiters," the Times reports.

In an interview with the Times, Barnett said she hoped to "raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency." LaBeouf told the Times that "many of these allegations are not true," but he said he has a "history of hurting the people closest to me" and that "I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

not filling the cabinet
Edit

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

2:04 p.m.

Talk about a demotion.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.

After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.

An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party. Kathryn Krawczyk

new york coronavirus update
Edit

New York City shuts down indoor dining as coronavirus hospitalizations rise again

1:31 p.m.
Bar in New York City with indoor dining sign.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is starting to shut down again.

Starting Monday, indoor dining at restaurants in the city will be closed once again, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday. The move wasn't unexpected, considering coronavirus hospitalizations are surging in the region and Cuomo has used that as criteria for future shutdowns.

New York City schools closed down a month ago, but indoor dining and gyms, hair salons, museums, and more, did not. The move drew widespread criticism, especially since officials said bars and restaurants had been linked to higher coronavirus positivity rates than schools. Still, the shutdowns have left thousands of restaurant and low-wage workers without jobs, with little government aid distributed to help them.

Cuomo also introduced new criteria for New York's shutdown zones on Friday. Any area projected to hit 90 percent hospital capacity in the next 21 days would be put in a red zone, which would close nonessential businesses, schools, and indoor dining. An 85 percent capacity projection would result in an orange zone, which would shut down dining but not gyms or salons. The changes are meant to prioritize hospital beds during what is likely to be a harsh winter for coronavirus cases.

New York is slated to receive 170,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and could begin vaccinating medical workers and nursing home residents and workers by Tuesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

lightspeed
Edit

Disney stock reaches new high after major film and TV announcements

12:44 p.m.

Disney just detailed a massive slate of new projects headed to theaters and streaming, sending its stock climbing to new heights.

The company on Thursday held a key presentation for investors that ran through upcoming films and television shows in the works from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, many of which will be originals to its streaming service, Disney+. Clearly, the presentation went over well with investors, as by Friday morning, Disney shares had risen 13 percent to reach a new high, CNN reports. Disney's market cap also surpassed $300 billion for the first time, according to The Wrap. And CNN notes the company's stock is up almost 20 percent in 2020, despite losing billions of dollars amid its theme parks being closed.

"If Disney's investor day was designed to please investors, I'd say that strategy worked," CNN's Frank Pallotta observed.

Disney during the presentation revealed that in the coming years, its streaming service will see the release of 10 Star Wars and 10 Marvel shows, including spinoffs of the hit series The Mandalorian, not to mention 15 Disney live-action and animated shows and 15 live-action and animated films.

In the wake of the bombshell decision from Warner Bros. to debut its movies in theaters and streaming simultaneously, Disney made clear it's still committed to movie theaters. Marvel said the upcoming blockbuster Black Widow remains set for theatrical release this May, while a new Star Wars feature film from Patty Jenkins called Rogue Squadron, and a new Marvel Fantastic Four movie, were among the new film projects unveiled.

Still, the importance of Disney+ to the company's future was heavily emphasized throughout the presentation, and Disney said it now expects to have between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024. Its previous subscriber goal for 2024 was between 60 million and 90 million — and just over a year after launching, it's already at 86 million. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.