don't order negronis in tomsk
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

11:18 a.m.

A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.

Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.

Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.

The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

12:00 p.m.
Protest at Michigan state capitol.
John Moore/Getty Images

The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning on some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."

In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretch Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell

leakproof but not drama-proof
Veterans groups say they weren't consulted about Biden's VA pick until after he was announced

11:30 a.m.
Denis McDonough.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's leakproof Cabinet selection process may have done more harm than good.

Biden has spent the past few weeks filling out his White House staff, keeping a tight lid on the process and putting out surprising nominees to many top Cabinet spots. In fact, the process was so secretive that advocacy groups who expected to be consulted were left feeling "blindsided" when the picks eventually came out, they tell Politico.

Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, was among the most controversial picks. A longtime aide to former President Barack Obama, McDonough is not a veteran and doesn't have much experience in veterans affairs. And it was only after McDonough's selection leaked that Biden transition officials began asking advocates and lawmakers to support him, three people told Politico. "I don't know any leading activist who got to weigh in on this pick. I'm getting calls now asking me to support it, but I didn't get those before," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told Politico. Similar backlash has surrounded the selection of former USDA head Tom Vilsack to return to the department, and the nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin over former Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy.

Pete Giangreco, a longtime Democratic strategist who advised Obama, contended that the closely guarded selection process is a positive. "To me, the fact that people didn't get a heads-up is a good sign that this is an all-business, no-drama administration like Obama’s," he told Politico. "People in three months won't remember" this Cabinet skirmish, Giangreco continued, though a Republican Senate resistant to even acknowledge Biden's win may drag out the nomination process far longer. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
COVID-19 vaccination officially begins in the U.S.

10:26 a.m.

It's a historic day in the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans have officially started to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Monday morning was administered a shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becoming the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The vaccination was broadcast on major news networks and streamed online.

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. "It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book."

President Trump celebrated the news in a tweet, writing, "Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

This came three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. It had previously been authorized in several other countries, and the United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.

"I feel hopeful today," Lindsay said after receiving the vaccine. "Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history." Brendan Morrow

trump? craving attention? never!
Trump 2024 is reportedly a cry for attention

10:02 a.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly isn't entirely serious about a 2024 run.

As soon as it became clear Trump would lose re-election, speculation started swirling about a potential comeback run in 2024. But as Republicans who've worked with the president tell Politico, Trump is "just as interested in people talking about a Trump 2024 campaign as he is in actually launching a real campaign."

Trump has long been obsessed with the political spotlight, teasing presidential runs for decades before running and winning in 2016. This time around is no different, as Trump reportedly consults with many of his allies who are experts in stirring up attention. They include Fox News host Sean Hannity, former White House communications director and Fox News executive Bill Shine, and election fraud hell-raisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, Politico reports.

Trump is asking those advisers and others how to build attention to sustain him for the next two years before the next election cycle again. Teasing an announcement but not actually taking the plunge would help Trump avoid financial questions, lingering investigations, and the actual work of building a 2024 campaign, while still giving him the attention he desires, Politico reports. As one former White House aide put it to Politico, "Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself," he'll still try to "freeze the field and keep" potential 2024 rivals "on the sidelines." It's all "just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself," the aide continued. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

trump-kemp feud
Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reportedly predates Election Day

9:37 a.m.
Brian Kemp and Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump's feud with Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp exploded into public view last month after President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin. Trump, who claims — without evidence — that he lost the state because of widespread voter fraud, blames Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to help him overturn the results, which were confirmed by multiple recounts. But the president reportedly didn't just turn on Kemp in an instant, The Washington Post reports. Instead, tensions have apparently been brewing for some time.

For starters, Trump reportedly believed Kemp wasn't appreciative enough when he endorsed him in his 2018 gubernatorial race. Then, things really boiled over in late 2019 when Kemp selected Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) to fill Georgia's open Senate seat. Trump was reportedly upset Kemp didn't consult him, and when the governor brought Loeffler to the White House to meet the president, Trump reportedly questioned why Kemp bothered coming to Washington if he had already made up his mind. Per the Post, the president never forgave Kemp for the perceived slight, even though he's become a fan of Loeffler.

More recently, Trump grew angry at Kemp for issuing an executive order opening up businesses in Georgia during the first coronavirus wave in April. While Trump was initially supportive, public backlash changed his mind, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reportedly even called Kemp to urge him to revoke the order.

All told, it seems the dispute over Georgia's election results, while perhaps the most potent, is just one of a series of disagreements between Trump and Kemp. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Church and State
Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

8:58 a.m.
Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.

Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."

As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."

Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations.

"The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration. Peter Weber

happy Monday!
Gmail goes down as Google services experience major outage

8:11 a.m.
Google
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google didn't kick off the new week on the best note.

Google services like Gmail, Google Docs, and YouTube went down on Monday morning in a major outage that appeared to have started at about 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time, The Verge reports. The outage was widespread and hit multiple countries, according to Axios.

On Gmail, users trying to check their inbox were met with a message saying that "your account is temporarily unavailable," although Google searches still appeared to be working. All in all, Axios wrote, it was a "huge blow to work productivity" at the start of Monday morning, and The Verge also reported that "users are reporting that smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant are experiencing issues," as well.

By about 7:35 a.m. Eastern, users began to report that Google services like Gmail were working again, meaning the outage ended up lasting roughly an hour. Previously, a Google status dashboard page indicated that "we're aware of a problem" with the services "affecting a majority of users," and Google Workspace said it was "investigating" an "ongoing issue with multiple products."

Bloomberg noted that this outage was especially "notable for its pervasiveness across the Alphabet portfolio," while The New York Times wrote that the incident offered a "stark reminder of how much people and businesses rely on the Silicon Valley giant." Brendan Morrow

