The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

-
The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 202410:57 p.m.
-
Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths9:33 p.m.
-
California distributes 5,000 body bags to counties amid 'most intense' COVID-19 surge8:41 p.m.
-
Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar7:24 p.m.
-
Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department6:44 p.m.
-
Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg5:36 p.m.
-
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes5:26 p.m.
-
Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs4:34 p.m.
10:57 p.m.
Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
9:33 p.m.
8:41 p.m.
7:24 p.m.
6:44 p.m.
5:36 p.m.
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes
5:26 p.m.
4:34 p.m.