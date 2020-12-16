See More Speed Reads
Kenyan man allegedly plotted to hijack plane and 'conduct a 9/11-style attack,' prosecutors say

1:26 p.m.
Department of Justice
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A Kenyan man has been charged with conspiring to conduct "a 9/11-style attack in the United States," prosecutors said Wednesday.

An unsealed indictment on Wednesday showed that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a Kenyan national who they described as an operative for the Somali terrorist group and Al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab, The New York Times reports.

He allegedly received pilot training in the Philippines with plans to "hijack a commercial aircraft and crash it into a building in the United States," Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. This was allegedly at the direction of an al Shabaab commander who planned an attack on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2019.

Abdullah allegedly "conducted research into the means and methods to hijack a commercial airliner" and sought "information about the tallest building in a major U.S. city," prosecutors also said.

"This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like al Shabaab remain committed to killing U.S. citizens and attacking the United States," Strauss said.

Strauss also praised the "outstanding investigative work" of the FBI and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force that detected this plot. Prosecutors said Abdullah was previously arrested in the Philippines in 2019 and this week was transported to the United States, and he's set to be arraigned in New York on Wednesday. Brendan Morrow

Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

2:07 p.m.
Alex Azar.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.

The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.

The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Buttigieg promises 'infrastructure week' won't be a joke when he's transportation secretary

2:05 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday introduced former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his pick to lead the Department of Transportation. And while Buttigieg acknowledged there's no way he'll beat out Amtrak Joe as the "biggest train enthusiast" in the administration, he did announce that he'll center railroads, climate change, and union jobs if he's confirmed for the job.

Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the 2020 primary field, had reportedly been clamoring for a big spot in the Biden administration. And on Wednesday, Biden laid out an expansive role for him. "When I think of climate change, I think about jobs, good paying union jobs" focused on repairing and building new roads, bridges, and ports that make it "faster and cleaner" to transport American people and goods, Biden said. Buttigieg similarly promised to lead an infrastructural revolution, so the joke of a never-achieved "infrastructure week" becomes "associated with results."

Those promises are reminiscent of the Green New Deal, which proposes creating thousands of jobs to steer the U.S. into a clean energy economy, though Biden has explicitly said he doesn't back the package.

Buttigieg isn't exactly who climate activists would've liked to see lead the DOT, though Buttigieg's emphasis on climate change is giving some of them hope. Kathryn Krawczyk

MLB is finally designating Negro Leagues statistics as 'major league'

12:36 p.m.

It may have taken too long in the eyes of many, but Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it will formally elevate the Negro Leagues between 1920 and 1948, when baseball was segregated, to "major league" status, Ben Lindbergh reports for The Ringer.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, per a statement from the league, said "we are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as major leaguers within the official historical record."

That means statistics compiled in the aforementioned timeframe — for example, no-hitters thrown by Satchel Paige, or home runs hit by Josh Gibson — will be integrated into MLB's record book. While consistent record-keeping has been challenging for Negro League historians, the counting stats like hits and homers that have been tallied should transition fairly easily. On the other hand, there will likely be some debate over rate stats, like batting average, since Negro League seasons were shorter, although John Thorn, MLB's official historian, said he believes integration means integration, full stop.

Statistical discussions will take place over time, but, most importantly, the decision is seen as a long-overdue move to right a wrong, and it has been warmly received by baseball writers and former Negro League ballplayers, few of whom from the designated time period are still living, alike. Ron Teasley, a 93-year-old who played for the New York Cubans in 1948, told The Ringer "it's a wonderful thing." Teasley was actually signed by the Dodgers, per The Ringer, but never played a game for them. Now, he will officially have played in the majors regardless.

Of course, people who played in or are knowledgeable about the Negro Leagues never thought they weren't on par with the American and National Leagues. Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, told The Ringer the players "knew how good they were" and "didn't need the validation," but added that "for history's sake, this is significant." Read more at The Ringer. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

11:41 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife will be spending the holidays — and Fauci's birthday — alone this year.

Like he did for Thanksgiving, the nation's top infectious disease expert won't be seeing his three adult daughters this Christmas or for his 80th birthday on Christmas Eve, and he recommends other Americans remain similarly isolate, he told The Washington Post. "That's painful," Fauci acknowledged, but it's "just one of the things you're going to have to accept as we go through this unprecedented challenging time."

Many Americans didn't heed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to stay home for Thanksgiving, and we're now seeing "dramatic" increases in COVID-19 infections, Fauci acknowledged to the Post. "We're already in a very difficult situation, and we're going to make it worse" if Christmas holidays continue on as usual, Fauci added.

So if your family members or loved ones won't take "no" for an answer, Fauci suggested putting it to them this way: "Keep yourself and your family healthy so that you'll have many more Christmases ahead of you." Remember "you've enjoyed many more Christmases before," and realize that with vaccines heading out now, it's "highly likely" things will be "back to normal by next Christmas," Fauci added.

COVID-19 case counts have dramatically surged in recent months. That's especially true in the past week, when an average of 211,629 cases were reported per day. Average daily death counts are also up, hitting a devastating total of 300,000 dead on Monday. Hospitalizations for coronavirus have surged, putting ICUs across the country at close to or over capacity. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney's Bob Iger is reportedly 'at the top of' Biden's list for an ambassador job

11:14 a.m.
Bob Iger
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Could Bob Iger be headed from the wonderful world of Disney into the Biden administration?

Iger, the former CEO and current executive chair of Disney, is "at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's wish list" for an ambassador post in his administration, "namely China or the U.K.," The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday.

The news comes after Iger made a surprise announcement in February that he'd be stepping down as CEO of Disney, with Bob Chapek taking on the role. Iger, however, has remained on as executive chair, and his contract with Disney extends until the end of 2021.

Iger previously weighed running for president himself, but he has explained that his wife and children didn't support the idea.

"They looked ahead and realized that if I were to do it, it would create a great hardship and it would change their lives forever," Iger said on the Coffee with The Greats podcast, per CNBC. "They did not like that idea, and the rest is history."

Iger, however, says he would consider taking a job in Biden's administration, telling Bloomberg earlier this month, "Giving back in some fashion — serving our country in some fashion — is certainly something that I would consider seriously." CNN previously reported that Iger's name was being floated for an ambassador job.

And he's not the only Hollywood executive Biden could reportedly tap. The Reporter also says that Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks and founder of the ill-fated streaming service Quibi, is "in the mix for an ambassadorship" as well. Brendan Morrow

U.S. sees biggest yearly jump in poverty rate in 60 years

11:12 a.m.
Drive-thru food bank line in Las Vegas.
DAVID BECKER/AFP via Getty Images

By historical standards, poverty levels in the United States remain low, but the country has seen the biggest jump in poverty in a single year since the government began tracking such information 60 years ago, The Washington Post reports.

New data released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame shows the poverty rate increased to 11.7 percent in November, up 2.4 percentage points since June, marking the fifth straight month of incline. In that time span, around 7.8 million Americans have fallen below the poverty line, or an income of $26,200 for a family of four.

Not only is the rise the largest in several decades, it is also nearly double the second-biggest increase, which occurred between 1979 and 1980 during the oil crisis, the Post reports.

Notre Dame and University of Chicago economists say the situation, unsurprisingly, stems from the coronavirus pandemic and the tough labor market it has created, as well as the fact that government aid is dwindling. A solution to either would help — when Congress passed the CARES Act in the spring and sent stimulus checks to Americans, poverty actually decreased — and it looks like a new relief bill is the more realistic goal. "Given the state of the virus, I wouldn't bet on significant improvement in the labor market in the short run," James Sullivan, a professor at Notre Dame, told the Post. Tim O'Donnell

Top Biden aide touts possibility of bipartisanship, then calls Republicans a 'bunch of f---ers'

10:54 a.m.

One of President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers has some choice adjectives to describe Republicans — but is still proud of Biden's desire to work with them.

In an interview with activist Glennon Doyle for Glamour, Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon discussed compromise, and how it played a big role in Biden's victory. The "sense of unity" Biden called for in his 2020 run helped him secure the Democratic nomination, O'Malley Dillon said — but that's not to say politicians on the other side of the aisle are "not a bunch of f---ers."

During his 2020 run, "the president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," even when people would "mock him" by implying he couldn't work with Republicans, O'Malley Dillon said. "I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible," she continued. "But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal? [Biden] rejected that" and "set out with this idea that unity was possible," securing him Americans' support.

Find O'Malley Dillon's full interview with Doyle at Glamour. Kathryn Krawczyk

