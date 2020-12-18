Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store after developer apologizes over bugs

Just over a week after its debut, the highly-anticipated new game Cyberpunk 2077 has already been pulled from Sony's PlayStation Store amid widespread complaints.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Thursday it would be removing the game developed by CD Projekt from the PlayStation Store and offering refunds for anyone who purchased it in order to "ensure a high level of customer satisfaction," CNBC and The New York Times report.

Ever since Cyberpunk 2077, one of the year's most anticipated video games, launched on Dec. 10, it's been met with complaints from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who encountered frequent glitches and other issues. Days after its release, CD Projekt apologized, saying it "should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." It also vowed to "fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles" but said that those who "don't want to wait for updates" can "opt to refund your copy."

But the decision to pull the game from the PlayStation Store entirely "stunned the games market," the Financial Times wrote. In a statement, CD Projekt said the game was removed "temporarily," adding that it's "working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible."

Microsoft, meanwhile, said Friday it's offering "full refunds" for those who purchased the game from the Microsoft Store. Brendan Morrow