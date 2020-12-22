See More Speed Reads
Too big to fail (and read)
The $2.3 trillion bill Congress just passed is longer than all 7 Harry Potter books combined

4:05 a.m.

Members of Congress faced a "familiar year-end conundrum" on Monday, The Associated Press reports: "A bill too big to fail, and also too big to read." First the House, then the Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package with large majorities Monday night, just hours after the legislation was released. "Delivering virus aid to the country required a leap of faith for lawmakers as they cast their votes, practically sight unseen," for a monster 5,593-page bill that the Senate Historical Office says is the longest successful piece of legislation they could find on record, AP notes.

"I think if we provide everyone a paper copy we would have to destroy an entire forest," quipped House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-Mass.). That may be a slight exaggeration, but Politico's Kyle Cheney found a way to drive home just how long the legislation is, in terms many Americans will understand.

What's in the colossal bill? A lot. Throwing everything in a year-end package has become an annual holiday tradition in Congress — "it's why such bills are often called 'Christmas trees,' trimmed with legislative ornaments," AP explains. There's comprehensive clean energy legislation, a massive overhaul of FAA aircraft certification, a large water resources measure, revised copyright rules. two new Smithsonian museums, and an entire section on Tibet, including official new U.S. policy on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

"And then there were the smaller items stowed away in the thousands of pages — important to some lawmakers, but unlikely to win coveted floor time in a freestanding bill," AP reports. "One section repealed a variety of little-known criminal penalties for minor violations, including the transportation of the water hyacinths and the use of the Swiss coat of arms," plus "the unauthorized use of the 4-H Club emblem, the 'Smokey Bear' character, the 'Woodsy Owl' character, or 'The Golden Eagle Insignia.'" Peter Weber

biden cabinet
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

4:55 a.m.
Joe Biden
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominated Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.

Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies.

"Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate. Peter Weber

Evolution
Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

2:32 a.m.

Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.

Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.

After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump.

"You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"

"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Virginia neighbors find a way to show UPS driver how much he is appreciated

2:03 a.m.

For one neighborhood in Virginia, UPS driver Anthony Gaskin has been delivering more than packages this year — he's also been bringing joy.

Patty Friedman moved to the Hallsey neighborhood in Midlothian during the pandemic, and felt sad about being unable to connect with the other residents. One person who made her feel welcome was Gaskin, who always smiled and waved as he dropped off packages. "It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day," Friedman told WTVR.

Gaskin has delivered hundreds of packages to the neighborhood during the pandemic, including food and essentials for high-risk families and Christmas gifts from grandparents who haven't seen their grandchildren in months. To show their appreciation for his hard work, Friedman and a neighbor planned a surprise, socially distanced celebration for Gaskin.

Last Friday, hundreds of residents got into their cars and lined the streets along Gaskin's route, honking their horns, ringing bells, and holding up signs as he slowly drove by. His supervisors were also there and presented Gaskin with a gift. Friedman told WTVR that Gaskin was shocked and moved to tears by the outpouring of support. After thanking everyone, he hopped back into his truck, ready to deliver more joy — and packages. Catherine Garcia

circular firing squad
Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election

12:47 a.m.

President Trump's personal assistant, Molly Michael, "at the president's request" emailed Republican lawmakers a slide Monday night giving Trump credit for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) re-election victory in November, citing a Trump tweet and robocall. "Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!" the slide says, an apparent reference to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after his victory in the Electoral College — and after much of McConnell's caucus had already publicly noted Biden's win.

"It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate," Jonathan Swan writes at Axios. "While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting Republican congresswoman-elect in Georgia, tweeted an early draft of Trump's slide Monday evening, explicitly urging McConnell "support" Trump "and join our objection on Jan. 6," when several House Republicans are planning one final, futile attempt to overturn Biden's victory.

"National Republicans are desperate to avoid a floor fight in Congress over the certification of the Electoral College vote next month, believing it would be horrible politics to continue waging what most recognize to be a hopeless battle to overturn the outcome of the election," The Hill reports. McConnell has asked his caucus not to join any of the House Republicans objecting to Biden's victory Jan. 6. At least one senator and one House member must object for the motion to be considered. Peter Weber

cyber attacks
Senator says hackers gained access to dozens of email accounts at the Treasury Department

12:40 a.m.
The U.S. Treasury Department.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Hackers believed to be working on behalf of the Russian government were able to access dozens of email accounts at the U.S. Treasury Department, including those belonging to the agency's most senior officials, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said Monday night.

Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said committee staffers learned during a briefing on Monday that according to Microsoft, hackers were able to penetrate the systems at the Treasury's Departmental Offices division, home to the the department's top officials. While the Treasury Department "still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," there is no evidence the Internal Revenue Service was compromised, Wyden said in his statement.

A Wyden aide told Reuters that hackers were able to get into the Treasury's systems by taking control of a cryptographic key used by the department so employees can gain access to different services using one user name and password. Treasury officials told the Senate Finance Committee that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's email inbox was not targeted, the aide said.

The Treasury breach began in July, Wyden said, but experts believe the cyber-espionage campaign started earlier in the year, when hackers first compromised software made by the company SolarWinds, allowing them to penetrate government agency networks. While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have both said they think the Kremlin was responsible for the cyber attack, President Trump has attempted to downplay the massive hacking, even suggesting China was actually behind it. Russia has denied any involvement. Catherine Garcia

Big Bill
Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk

12:12 a.m.
Senate clears massive spending bill
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the combined $1.4 trillion government spending and $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday night, sending the bipartisan legislation to President Trump's desk. Trump is expected to sign the bill, which passed in the House, 359-53, earlier Monday evening. The Senate cleared the bill on a 91-7 vote. It is the last piece of legislation Congress is expected to vote on this year, unless Trump vetoes the National Defense Authorization Act.

The $1.4 trillion part of the bill funds the government through Sept. 30, 2021, and the COVID-19 stimulus package authorizes $600 direct payments to most Americans, replenishes a loan program for small businesses, extends augmented federal unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions, and provides money for renters, schools, and food stamps, among other things. The package also creates Smithsonian museums focused on women and Latinos, legislates an end to surprise medical billing, and allows tax deductions for business lunches. It is all wrapped up in a massive 5,600-page bill, among the longest pieces of legislation ever considered in Congress. Peter Weber

reports
Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

December 21, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.

In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon. Catherine Garcia

