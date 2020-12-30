Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has hired a forensic accounting firm to assist in its investigation of President Trump's business operations, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The probe was launched in 2018 to look into alleged hush-money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. The investigation has since expanded to include Trump Organization real estate transactions and other activities, the Post reports.

The firm, FTI Consulting, was brought on by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to search for anomalies among different property deals, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Post. In recent weeks, Vance's team has reportedly spoken with employees from Deutsche Bank, one of Trump's biggest lenders, and the insurance brokerage Aon.

The district attorney is still seeking eight years of Trump's tax records and other financial information. The Supreme Court and lower courts have rejected Trump's argument that he is immune from state court proceedings because he is president, and if his latest request to the Supreme Court for a stay is denied, Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, will have to turn over the financial documents. Catherine Garcia