things just got worse
Edit

How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

12:58 p.m.
Treasury stimulus checks.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.

Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.

That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.

Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

flip the script
Edit

Bernie Sanders rails against McConnell's assertion that $2000 checks are 'socialism for rich people'

2:29 p.m.

After Congress agreed to send $600 stimulus checks to Americans, President Trump decided he wanted to push for $2,000 checks instead, launching Trump and some Republicans into an unlikely alliance with Democrats. But their proposal likely won't even get to the Senate floor thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who spent Thursday once again railing against the proposal with a pointed hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In his Thursday floor speech, McConnell declared Democrats took Trump's proposal and "skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households," calling the whole thing "socialism for rich people." McConnell has refused to even let the $2,000 checks get a vote, lumping them in with a repeal of protections for social media companies and other irrelevant proposals despite bipartisan criticism.

Sanders meanwhile took a more direct approach, capping off a week of fiery floor speeches with a harsh response to McConnell on Thursday. "The majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich, Mr. Majority Leader?" Sanders exclaimed. He likewise criticized McConnell's focus on Section 230, sarcastically calling it something "that is absolutely on the minds" of struggling Americans.

Sanders had previously tried to filibuster a vote to override President Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, trying to hold it up until McConnell let there be a vote on the $2,000 checks. But most Republicans and even more Democrats voted to proceed with the vote anyway on Wednesday, stripping Sanders of some of his leverage. Kathryn Krawczyk

good riddance 2020
Edit

New Year's Eve celebrations scaled back, scrapped amid pandemic

1:25 p.m.
New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The world is ready to finally bid adieu to 2020 on a very different-looking New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve celebrations have been largely scaled back or scrapped this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous public fireworks celebrations were canceled, including in Hong Kong, Melbourne, and at the River Thames in London, NBC News reports. Various countries have implemented lockdown measures, and the sale of fireworks was also banned in Germany.

However, a variety of smaller or virtual celebrations were set to take place Thursday. In Australia, for example, a fireworks display went forward above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, although crowds were banned from gathering nearby other than in hospitality venues, CNN reports.

A virtual celebration has also been planned in New York City. The Times Square event "will not be open to the public and there are no public spectator viewing areas," the New York City Police Department said, but a "few hundred" people are expected to gather, including frontline workers who received invitations, The New York Times reports. Additionally, New York City's traditional ball drop will be available to watch online, and there will also be performances from artists including Machine Gun Kelly, NPR reports.

New Year's Eve celebrations weren't dramatically disrupted everywhere, though. According to NBC News, New Zealand saw its "celebrations go on largely as usual." And The New York Times reports that while celebrations in China were mostly limited, Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first identified, "went ahead with boisterous festivities."

But officials in the U.S. and other countries have urged the public to stay home and not attend large gatherings on New Year's Eve. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D) said Wednesday, per CNN, "If we don't start making smart choices at the start of 2021, we will look a lot and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want it to be."Brendan Morrow

'a house hopelessly divided'
Edit

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

11:58 a.m.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.

On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."

Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.

Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New jobless claims unexpectedly decline for 2nd week in a row

11:20 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again declined unexpectedly while remaining historically high.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 787,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, down 19,000 from the revised level of the week before. This was the second consecutive week that the number of new jobless claims declined unexpectedly, as economists were anticipating the number of claims would climb to 828,000, CNBC reports. Bloomberg notes, however, that the "figures are often volatile around holidays."

Last week, the Labor Department had reported 803,000 new jobless claims, down from 892,000 the previous week. Still, both last week and this week's numbers remain higher than the record number of weekly claims prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 695,000, and The Associated Press notes the latest number of claims is still almost four times higher than at this point a year ago.

"Holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said, per The Wall Street Journal. "While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Biden inauguration plans nationwide memorial for COVID-19 victims

10:26 a.m.
President-elect Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee is planning a nationwide memorial for those lost to COVID-19.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee on Thursday said that before his swearing-in, Biden on Jan. 19 will lead a memorial for the Americans who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 340,000.

"PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C., in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET in a national moment of unity and remembrance," the committee said.

Inauguration committee spokesperson Pili Tobar said that ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, "it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation's history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation," per The Washington Post.

In Washington, D.C., a memorial ceremony will include lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which will be "the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost," Axios writes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could get "really bad" around the middle of January especially after holiday travel and gatherings, and on Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast projected the U.S. death toll could reach between 383,000 and 424,000 by Jan. 23. Brendan Morrow

party pooper
Edit

'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

10:09 a.m.
President Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

He's a thousand miles away, but President Trump can't escape the election results.

Every year, Trump celebrates New Year's Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, walking the red carpet surrounded by club members. But Trump has spent his holiday trip to Palm Beach "single-mindedly focused on the election results and the upcoming certification process in Congress," leading him to return to the White House before the ball drops this year, CNN reports.

Throughout his Mar-a-Lago visit, Trump has "has been in an irritated mood" and "fumed about everything from the election outcome to first lady Melania Trump's renovations to his private quarters," multiple people who spoke with him tell CNN. Trump has also reportedly grown concerned that Iran could retaliate for his decision to kill its top general Qassem Soleimani; Trump ordered the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani from Mar-a-Lago. That's potentially another reason Trump wants to get back to Washington, one person told CNN.

Overall, Trump has largely been fixated on Jan. 6, when Congress, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will meet to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell CNN. Pence has reportedly made it clear to Trump that there's nothing he can do to overturn the results, but Trump still spent his Florida trip pushing senators to oppose the certification. Even so, there is a sign Trump has realized he's not going to be in the White House much longer: He's reportedly "polling" allies to determine whether he'll go to Biden's inauguration, CNN reports.

The official White House schedule for Thursday confirmed Trump and the first lady would depart Florida for the White House at 11 a.m. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

delayed
Edit

Census Bureau set to miss Dec. 31 deadline for the 1st time

9:30 a.m.
U.S. Census
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Census Bureau is officially set to miss its Dec. 31 deadline for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the Census Bureau said it will deliver a "complete and accurate state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to" the deadline of Dec. 31 "as possible." This will be the first time that the Dec. 31 deadline will be missed since Congress implemented it over four decades ago, The Associated Press reports.

"The delay suggests that the Census Bureau needs more time to ensure the accuracy of census numbers for all states," former congressional staffer Terri Ann Lowenthal explained to AP.

The Census Bureau faced issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to suspend field operations earlier this year. Now, CNN writes the "key question" is whether the Census Bureau will deliver the tally before President Trump leaves office, as he has sought to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count used to allocate seats in Congress. The Supreme Court earlier this month blocked a challenge of this plan by Trump.

But "if the numbers are produced after Trump leaves office," CNN notes, "President-elect Joe Biden is not expected to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count." According to AP, internal documents previously showed that officials didn't expect the numbers would be ready until after Biden's inauguration. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.