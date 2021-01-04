just stay home
Edit

Why the new coronavirus strain is so dangerous, in 1 chart

10:38 a.m.

The last thing the COVID-19 pandemic needed was a way for the virus to spread more easily.

But that's just what's emerging in the U.K. and South Africa, where a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus has emerged. And when The New York Times compared those countries to others where the strain has only spread more recently, it's clear there's reason for concern.

(The New York Times)

The strain, which has only been recorded a few times in the U.S. but could be spreading far more rampantly, is seemingly 10 to 60 percent more transmissible than the original strain, the Times reports. And as the U.S. already struggles to contain a less contagious virus, The Atlantic's Zeynep Tufekci deemed the new strain a "potential catastrophe in and of itself." While it so far doesn't seem that the variant is more deadly than the already-widespread coronavirus swirling in America, its "transmissibility subjects us to a more contagious virus spreading with exponential growth," Tufekci writes.

"Take a virus reproduction rate of about 1.1 and an infection fatality risk of 0.8 percent and imagine 10,000 active infections — a plausible scenario for many European cities," Tufekci relays from a study from Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. With those numbers, "we'd expect 129 deaths in a month," Tufecki writes. But while a 50 percent fatality rate increase would lead to 193 deaths in one month, a 50 percent transmissibility rate increase would amount to 973 deaths. Read more at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

State of the Union
Edit

Google workers unionize, saying the company has 'put profits ahead of our concerns'

11:22 a.m.
Google
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at Google's parent company Alphabet are forming a union.

More than 200 workers have launched the Alphabet Workers Union, which The New York Times reports was "organized in secret for the better part of a year and elected its leadership last month." It will be open to all Alphabet employees and contractors, the union said.

In an op-ed for the Times published Monday, the union's executive chair Parul Koul and vice chair Chewy Shaw, both of whom are Google software engineers, wrote that they "believe our company's structure needs to change" and that "company leaders have put profits ahead of our concerns."

"Alphabet continues to crack down on those who dare to speak out, and keep workers from speaking on sensitive and publicly important topics, like antitrust and monopoly power," they write. "...Each time workers organize to demand change, Alphabet’s executives make token promises, doing the bare minimum in the hopes of placating workers."

The op-ed notes Google employees have previously spoken out about their "experiences of harassment and discrimination at the company" and cites other concerns including "our retention issues with people of color" and a researcher who says "she was fired over her work to fight bias."

The union "won't have collective bargaining rights" since it's "not seeking ratification through a federal agency," The Washington Post reports. Still, Axios notes this is the "largest and most high-profile unionization effort among tech workers to date," and Shaw told the Times that "we're going to use every tool that we can to use our collective action to protect people who we think are being discriminated against or retaliated against."

Google's director of people operations Kara Silverstein told the Times the company has "always worked hard to create a supportive and rewarding workplace for our work force," adding, "as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees." Brendan Morrow

prior experience
Edit

Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

9:47 a.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.

Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."

As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'disappointed'
Edit

Georgia Republican lieutenant governor slams Trump's 'inappropriate' call

9:35 a.m.

Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor is speaking out against President Trump's "inappropriate" attempt to pressure officials to overturn his loss in the state.

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) spoke with CNN on Monday after The Washington Post published audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president pushed baseless voter fraud allegations and urged Raffensperger to "find" votes for him. Georgia previously certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in the state.

"I was disappointed," Duncan told CNN of the call. "And quite honestly, I can't imagine anybody on his staff encouraging that call, or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject."

Duncan described the phone call as "inappropriate," saying it was "based on misinformation" and "theories that have been debunked and disproved over the course of the last 10 weeks." He added that the call "certainly did not help" Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia.

"That phone call did absolutely nothing to help drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," he said.

Raffensperger himself also spoke out on the phone call Monday morning, telling Good Morning America what he also said on the call with Trump: that the data the president has been using to allege widespread voter fraud is "just plain wrong." Brendan Morrow

Law And Order
Edit

Trump's loaded request that Georgia 'find' him enough votes to win could have legal repercussions

9:10 a.m.

President Trump's covertly recorded phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon probably won't help Trump politically as he tries to press Republicans into his ill-fated crusade to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. But it also appears to have broken one or several laws.

It's not clear if Trump will face any legal consequences, though.

"Legal experts say the combination of Trump's request to 'find' a specific number of votes — just enough to put him ahead of Biden — and his veiled reference to criminal liability for Raffensperger and his aides could violate federal and state statutes aimed at guarding against the solicitation of election fraud," Politico reports. "The potential violations of state law are particularly notable, given that they would fall outside the reach of a potential pardon by Trump or his successor."

"It seems to me like what he did clearly violates Georgia statutes," Atlanta criminal defense lawyer Leigh Ann Webster told The Washington Post, citing a state law that makes it illegal for anyone who "solicits, requests, commands, importunes, or otherwise attempts to cause the other person to engage" in election fraud. Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis agreed, telling Politico "there's just no way that if you read the code and the way the code is structured, and then you look at what the president of the United States requested, that he has not violated this law."

Lawyers who believe Trump broke federal laws said it would be difficult to prosecute him, The New York Times reports. Trump's call was clearly "inappropriate and contemptible," but prosecutors would have to prove Trump knew he was committing or encouraging illegal behavior, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Post. That said, Trump "was already tripping the emergency meter," he added. "So we were at 12 on a scale of 1 to 10, and now we're at 15."

Republican former Federal Election Commission chairman Trevor Potter told the Times there's actually "a good argument that Trump is seeking to procure a fraudulent vote count by stating that he needs exactly 11,780 votes and is threatening the secretary of state if he does not produce them," but "even if the Biden Justice Department thinks they have a good case, is that how they want to start off the Biden presidency? That is a policy decision." Peter Weber

R.I.P.
Edit

Bond girl and That '70s Show star Tanya Roberts dies at 65

7:57 a.m.
Tanya Roberts
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Tanya Roberts, the actress known for her roles in films like A View to a Kill and shows like Charlie's Angels and That '70s Show, has died at 65.

Roberts' representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the actress died in Los Angeles on Sunday after she reportedly collapsed on a walk with her dogs on Dec. 24 and was hospitalized. Though a cause of death wasn't specified, it reportedly wasn't related to COVID-19.

In the 1985 James Bond movie A View to a Kill, Roberts played "Bond girl" Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore. She also starred as Donna's mother Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show and Julie Rogers on Charlie's Angels during the classic series' final season. Her other work included roles in The Beastmaster and Sheena.

"She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away," Mike Pingel, Roberts' friend and representative, told the Reporter. "To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them." Brendan Morrow

Assange
Edit

British judge rejects U.S. extradition request for Julian Assange, citing suicide risk

6:56 a.m.
Julian Assange supporters celebrate
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

British Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected a U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday, ruling that while Assange and his lawyers had failed to show the U.S. espionage charges were politically motivated or prohibited by First Amendment press freedoms, Assange faced a significant suicide risk if transferred to a U.S. prison.

Assange is "a depressed and sometimes despairing man" who has the "intellect and determination" to circumvent any suicide prevention procedures enacted by U.S. prison authorities, Baraitser said at Monday's hearing. "Faced with conditions of near total isolation," she added, "I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by U.S. authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide." Assange has been in jail, out on bail, or in hiding in Ecuador's London embassy since 2010.

The U.S. has charged Assange, 49, with 17 charges of espionage and one charge of hacking military computers for WikiLeaks' publishing of military and diplomatic communications stolen by Chelsea Manning. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in jail. The Justice Department said it will appeal Baraitser's ruling. Peter Weber

Medal of Freedom Caucus
Edit

Trump reportedly giving Presidential Medal of Freedom to GOP allies Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan

5:51 a.m.
Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Monday, followed a week later by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Axios and The Washington Post reported Sunday evening. Trump "is using his final days in the White House in part to reward friends and allies with pardons and other decorations," the Post notes, and Nunes and Jordan are two of Trump's closest allies in Congress.

Jordan was a vocal and passionate defender of Trump during his impeachment hearings, and Nunes was one of the president's biggest allies in his effort to undermine the Justice Department's investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump cited Nunes' "bravery" in the Russia imbroglio when suggesting to Fox & Friends in 2018 that he might give Nunes the "very important" Medal of Freedom, after first calling it the Medal of Honor, the Post reports. The Medal of Honor is a military decoration while the Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, though Trump has bestowed that honor on some controversial recipients. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.