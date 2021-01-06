georgia runoffs
Edit

Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

1:16 a.m.
Kelly Loeffler.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.

Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president." Catherine Garcia

georgia runoffs
Edit

Democrat Rafael Warnock claims victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

1:05 a.m.

Rev. Rafael Warnock (D) declared victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) early Wednesday, as he led by 36,000 votes from Tuesday's runoff election. Loeffler has not conceded the race and The Associated Press has not projected a winner, but the remaining uncounted ballots are expected to be heavily Democratic. Warnock, 51, is pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He would be Georgia's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South, NPR News reports.

"Tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible," Warnock said in a virtual victory speech, mentioning his mother. "The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator."

The other runoff race in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff (D) and incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), is currently tied at 50 percent each. Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

12:44 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.

The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."

Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."

Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."

Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat." Peter Weber

keeping up with kimye
Edit

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West

12:44 a.m.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.
Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been on the rocks for months now, multiple sources told People, and divorce appears to be imminent.

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, were married in May 2014 and share four children. A person close to the couple told E! News they've "seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

While Kardashian has reportedly hired well-known divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, she has yet to actually file the paperwork. West is waiting for her to make her move, a source told People, but he's "okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon." Another source told E! News Kardashian is "only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Last year was a rough one for Kardashian and West, with the rapper accusing his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to have him locked up. In response, Kardashian asked the public to show West compassion, saying that he has bipolar disorder and "anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredible complicated and painful it is to understand." Whatever happens with Kardashian and West, it won't air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — the reality show that launched Kardashian and her family to stardom is ending in early 2021 after 20 seasons. Catherine Garcia

on the mend
Edit

Dr. Dre reveals he's 'doing great' after suffering a brain aneurysm

12:05 a.m.
Dr. Dre.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Dr. Dre has let his fans know he's "doing great" after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

The 55-year-old rapper and producer was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was placed in the intensive care unit, TMZ reports. On Tuesday night, Dre posted on social media that he was grateful to his "family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."

Dre added that he will be "out of the hospital and back home soon," and gave a "shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!" Catherine Garcia

georgia runoffs
Edit

Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

January 5, 2021
Gabriel Sterling.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump.

"I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."

Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.

The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said. Catherine Garcia

georgia runoffs
Edit

With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

January 5, 2021
Guests at the Republican watch party in Buckhead.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's a big night for Georgia politics, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's not much in-person celebrating.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are not attending any events, and it's unclear if they will make any virtual speeches. The Republicans are holding a watch party at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeting that there are about "100 operatives" walking around, with just some wearing masks.

The GOP elected officials and major donors in attendance are at "more exclusive gatherings far from our prying eyes," Bluestein said. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) did speak, but it's unclear if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) will address the crowd. She is at the Grand Hyatt, holed up in an upstairs room. David Perdue, the Republican senator whose term ended over the weekend, is at home in self-isolation, due to exposure to a staffer who has COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

georgia runoffs
Edit

Georgia's Senate races broke spending records

January 5, 2021
David Perdue.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Georgia Senate races are making history as the country's two most expensive Congressional contests.

After analyzing the most recent Federal Election Commission filings from mid-December, the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics found that the two races — Republican David Perdue versus Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) versus the Rev. Raphael Warnock — both shattered spending records.

In November, none of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote, leading to Tuesday's runoffs. For the primary, November election, and runoff, about $470 million was spent on the race between Ossoff and Perdue, whose Senate term ended over the weekend. The filing shows that 215 outside groups contributed $271 million to the candidates, with Ossoff bringing in $50 million more than Perdue. This is the most expensive Senate race ever.

Loeffler and Warnock's race is a close second, at $362 million. More than 100 outside groups contributed $171 million to Loeffler and Warnock, with Warnock raising $28 million more than Loeffler.

Over the last two months, more than $490 million was spent on TV, digital, and radio ads for the Georgia candidates, The New York Times reports. The final spending numbers will come out after the election, when additional Federal Election Commission filings are made.

Last year was a big one for campaign spending — the Center for Responsive Politics found that nine of the 10 most expensive Senate races in U.S. history occurred in 2020. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.