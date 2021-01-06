Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege' in the Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden described himself as "genuinely shocked and saddened" by the invasion of the Capitol Building on Wednesday, and called on President Trump to "go on national television now to fulfill his oath, to defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

“The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is.” President-elect Joe Biden calls on President Trump to go on national television to “demand an end to this siege” pic.twitter.com/vi9OR6xzpt — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 6, 2021

Biden emphasized that the "scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America," and described the rioting Trump supporters as "a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now." He added, "I call on this mob to pull back and allow this work of democracy to go forward," emphasizing that their actions are not "protest" but "insurrection."

The president-elect, who is 14 days from being sworn into office, concluded by noting that "the work of the moment, and the work of the next four years, must be the restoration of democracy." To Trump directly, he only had two more words: "Step up." Jeva Lange