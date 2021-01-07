Drama in D.C.
'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege.

7:05 a.m.
Mike Pence
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after President Trump urged his supporters at Wednesday's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., to march on the Capitol, they set off down Pennsylvania Avenue, using alternative social media sites like Gab and Parler to discuss "directions on which streets to take to avoid the police and which tools to bring to help pry open doors," as well as how to carry guns into the halls of Congress, The New York Times reports. QAnon, the Proud Boys, and other pro-Trump groups have used such sites for months to openly call for violence against members of Congress and seizing the Capitol building.

Once the mob breached the Capitol building, one of the dozens of Trump supporters roaming the Capitol halls asked, "Where are they?" The Associated Press reports. At that point, the lawmakers were crouching on the floor of the House chamber or under tables, hiding out in secure locations, or sheltering in their offices, praying and telling their loved ones they were alive. At about 2:00 p.m., Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were evacuated from the Senate, and police cleared the chamber about half an hour later.

"At 2:24 p.m., after Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Pence 'didn't have the courage to do what should have been done,' dozens of messages on Gab called for those inside the Capitol building to hunt down the vice president," the Times reports. "In videos uploaded to the channel, protesters could be heard chanting 'Where is Pence?'"

Pence, it turns out, was busy. "Throughout the day, Pence appeared to take on much of the coordination that would traditionally be led by the president in a moment of crisis," Politico reports. "In addition to speaking with defense officials about the deployment of National Guard troops, Pence fielded phone calls from Trump allies who appeared eager to erase the president from the picture." Wednesday marked "the beginning of the end" of Pence's loyalty to Trump, one Pence ally told Politico, and it "may very well be the end of his political career, too." Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20'

4:20 a.m.
Pence and Pelosi certify Biden wins
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Right after Congress formally certified President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory early Thursday morning, President Trump issued a statement saying that while he "totally" disagrees with the outcome of the election, "nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on Jan. 20." Trump has spent weeks denying Biden's victory and suggesting he and Republican allies could somehow overturn his loss, and this is the first time Trump has conceded publicly that he will leave office. Trump's statement went on to call this "the end of the greatest first term in presidential history" and "only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again." Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

3:54 a.m.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, with Vermont's three electoral votes ratified in a joint session of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to officially become the next president. About 10 minutes later, after Wyoming's three votes were accepted, Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate, read out the totals, finalizing Biden's electoral victory and President Trump's loss.

Trump had publicly and privately cajoled Pence into trying to somehow overturn Biden's win, but Pence does not have that authority and did not try to claim it. When Pence made that clear Wednesday afternoon, as the electoral vote count began, a pro-Trump mob marched to the Capitol, broke through barriers and pushed past police, and violently occupied the House and Senate chambers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office, and other off-limits areas. Four people died.

When Congress reconvened Wednesday night, the House and Senate considered objections to the electoral tallies in Arizona and Pennsylvania. After hours of debate, both objections were shot down by wide margins. Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

3:19 a.m.

Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them that their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."

There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.

The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:

"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor. Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes

2:27 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, appears destined to go down in the annals of U.S. history, and not in a good way. After President Trump spoke at a rally of supporters, urging them to march to the Capitol, the crowd marched to the Capitol, broke through barriers, pushed past police, and ransacked the complex, sending lawmakers into hiding and delaying the ceremonial count of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College for a couple of hours. The Washington Post gathered together the day's major events, briefly laying them out in chronological order.

Politico focused more on the chaos inside the Capitol in its 3-minute recap, ending with dueling comments from Biden and Trump.

The Wall Street Journal's Catherine Lucey narrated the Journal's play-by-play of Wednesday's momentous event, also in less than 5 minutes. You can watch that extra context below. Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
Pelosi's office damaged during riot

1:24 a.m.

The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was vandalized on Wednesday when supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

The nameplate above her office was stolen, and aides told CNN a large mirror was shattered. There were also messages left behind, including "we will not back down" scribbled on a folder. The Senate parliamentarian's office was ransacked as well, with CNN's Ali Zaslav tweeting a video showing furniture in disarray and paperwork strewn across the floor.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, bragged to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg that he entered Pelosi's office and "wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk." He showed the Times an envelope with Pelosi's letterhead, and said he didn't steal it because "I put a quarter on her desk."

Barnett, who did not have on a mask, said when police entered Pelosi's office, armed with pepper spray, he told officers, "'I paid for this, it's mine,' and I left." Barnett claimed he was knocking on the office door when suddenly the crowd pushed him forward, and he found himself inside the room. "I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he said. Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

1:15 a.m.

President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.

Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."

Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.

If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.

The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol.

"I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"

Drama in D.C.
Even Stephen Miller reportedly thinks today was bad

January 6, 2021
Stephen Miller.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There appears to have been a major shift in Washington, with the breach at the Capitol marking a turning point that even President Trump's most loyal aides can't ignore.

A mob, incited by Trump, stormed the Capitol as part of the doomed attempt to overturn the election results. This caused near universal outrage, with Democrats and Republican decrying the violence. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly raged against Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification and publicly told his supporters they were "very special" and he loved them.

Some staffers contemplated leaving the White House, while several others, including first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, sprang into action, quickly submitting their resignation letters. Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports that even senior adviser Stephen Miller, the immigration hardliner who crafted Trump's travel ban and pushed to separate migrant families at the border, "told one Republican that it was a terrible day."

It's going to be hard for Trump to find sympathy anywhere, Sherman reports. Many Republican officials blame him for the GOP losing both of Georgia's Senate seats, due to Trump repeatedly saying the state rigged the presidential election. "When Trump took office, we had the White House and both branches of Congress," one Republican strategist told Sherman. "Now we have nothing. He inherited a Lamborghini and treated it like a lawn mower." Catherine Garcia

