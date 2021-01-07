MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough launched into a fiery rant Thursday morning after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, slamming the police response and calling for Trump to be jailed.

On Thursday's Morning Joe, Scarborough ripped into the president over the Capitol riots that left four people dead, labeling him an "insurrectionist." Trump addressed the supporters on Wednesday prior to the riots and called on them to "walk down to the Capitol" as he continued to falsely claim he won the election and said "you will never take back our country with weakness." He later told them to "go home" while also saying "we love you."

"He should be arrested today," Scarborough said of Trump. "He should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America."

Scarborough went on to slam police for not being "better prepared" for the "invasion," dropping an F-bomb live on the air as he angrily railed against law enforcement's response, and saying "if these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face." In addition to Trump, the Morning Joe host also called for the arrest of the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, both of whom also addressed the supporters before the riots.