Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

Trump addressed supporters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday while Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, falsely claiming the election was fraudulent and calling on them to "walk down to the Capitol." He also said "we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women" but that "we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them" because "you will never take back our country with weakness," The New York Times reports. Supporters subsequently breached the Capitol building, disrupting the election proceedings, and four people died in the riots.
Barr resigned as attorney general last month a few weeks after he said the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election, shooting down claims by Trump. He's among a number of former Trump officials who have spoken out against the riots, and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in a statement Thursday called on Trump to "strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday." Brendan Morrow
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually an ally of President Trump, is taking aim at his fellow Republican senators who sparked Wednesday's Capitol siege.
Cotton was notably not among congressmembers who objected to Wednesday's Electoral College certification, which came after Trump and his allies spent weeks falsely claiming fraud had cost him the election. While Cotton had previously said he had some "concerns" with vote accuracy in some states, he made it clear to Fox & Friends on Thursday that it's "not Congress' role to reverse the election results."
Meanwhile "some senators, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow" objecting to electoral college votes "could reverse the results of the election, or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results," Cotton told Fox & Friends. "That was never going to happen." And "as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol," some of those senators "were literally sending out fundraising emails" and trying to capitalize on the moment, Cotton said.
Cotton was likely referring to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition to the electoral vote certification and sent out fundraising messages to supporters as the siege was going on. Kathryn Krawczyk
The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber.
Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, but just 14 suspects were arrested as a result of the mayhem, the United States Capitol Police reported Thursday, adding that over three times as many officers "sustained injuries," at more than 50.
"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," the USCP chief of police, Steven A. Sund, wrote in a statement. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."
Sund added that the USCP is "continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify" more people who might be subject to criminal charges. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that federal authorities are posed to arrest "more than a dozen members of the pro-Trump mob" who stormed the Capitol, and are continuing to review social media posts and cell phone records to root out who was involved after Capitol Police let many of the rioters leave undisturbed.
Washington's Metropolitan Police Department arrested an additional 80 people for violations of curfew and unlawful entry. Read more about the "stunning failure" of the Capitol Police here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling for President Trump to be "immediately" removed from office following Wednesday's riots in Washington, D.C.
The Democratic leader in a statement on Thursday announced his support for removing Trump either through the invocation of the 25th Amendment or impeachment after the "insurrection against the United States, incited by the president" on Wednesday.
"The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment," Schumer said. "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."
A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday in a riot that left four people dead after Trump addressed the supporters and told them to "walk down to the Capitol" while Congress met to certify his election loss. Some Cabinet secretaries have reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and on Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) backed this step. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also announced Wednesday she would be drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump, who was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but acquitted by the Senate. Brendan Morrow
President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration remains the most likely way President Trump will be pushed out of office.
After a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday, Democrats launched calls to impeach Trump once again for inciting the violence. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) even said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against him. But with the Senate and House both departing after certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win early Thursday morning, with no plans to return for the next two weeks, a second impeachment seems unlikely.
The House isn't coming back into session until after the inauguration.
Invoking the fourth clause of the 25th Amendment remains an option for Trump's removal. With Vice President Mike Pence's approval, a majority of Cabinet secretaries can tell Congress they'd like to remove the president, and Pence would take office until Jan. 20; Congress can also move to invoke the clause. Some Cabinet secretaries were reportedly discussing the option on Wednesday.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Thursday announced he wanted the 25th amendment to be invoked, joining several other Democrats who said the same. Kathryn Krawczyk
It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD
"The shocking events of the last 24 hours hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transfer of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," founder Mark Zuckerberg explained in a post.
He added that "over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."
"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg went on. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
On Wednesday, Facebook also removed a video of Trump tepidly calling for his supporters to back down, with the company explaining that it believed the footage "contributes to, rather than diminishes, the risk of ongoing violence." Twitter likewise locked Trump's account for 12 hours, citing three tweets that were "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy, and threatening "permanent suspension" if the president of the United States violates the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again.
Read Facebook's full statement below. Jeva Lange
BREAKING: Facebook blocks Trump from accessing his accounts indefinitely, per Zuckerberg. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." https://t.co/8iXbkgDV9Opic.twitter.com/IGmHkieG8L
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough launched into a fiery rant Thursday morning after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, slamming the police response and calling for Trump to be jailed.
On Thursday's Morning Joe, Scarborough ripped into the president over the Capitol riots that left four people dead, labeling him an "insurrectionist." Trump addressed the supporters on Wednesday prior to the riots and called on them to "walk down to the Capitol" as he continued to falsely claim he won the election and said "you will never take back our country with weakness." He later told them to "go home" while also saying "we love you."
"He should be arrested today," Scarborough said of Trump. "He should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America."
Scarborough went on to slam police for not being "better prepared" for the "invasion," dropping an F-bomb live on the air as he angrily railed against law enforcement's response, and saying "if these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face." In addition to Trump, the Morning Joe host also called for the arrest of the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, both of whom also addressed the supporters before the riots.
"If Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again," Scarborough said. Brendan Morrow
Many of the Trump supporters in Wednesday's Capitol mob were not wearing masks — a sign not just of their cavalier attitude concerning the raging pandemic, but also, perhaps, their lack of concern about being potentially identified as insurrectionists.
One notable example, cited by Facebook's Tom Gara, is Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who apparently posed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk and admitted to the press that he took one of her envelopes as a sort of souvenir. "It's all so surreal," Gara explained. "This guy didn't just loot Pelosi's office, he spoke on record to [The New York Times] about it and gave them his full name and age." The Washington Post's Jon Swaine added that Barnett had also reportedly "prepared for a violent death," having written on Facebook that "I came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else's blood. I'm not afraid to go out the same way."