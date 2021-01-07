Wall Street Journal editorial board tells Trump his 'best path' is to resign

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal believes that instead of impeaching President Trump or removing him under the 25th Amendment, it would be "best for everyone" if he "goes away quietly" on his own.

There are 13 days left in his term, but after "Wednesday's disgrace" on the Capitol, the board wants to see immediate action. "This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election," the board said, and went beyond "merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn't previously crossed. It is impeachable."

The board found his actions to be "a far greater dereliction of duty than his ham-handed Ukrainian interventions in 2019," but an impeachment this late in the presidency "won't be easy or without rancor" and would "further enrage" Trump supporters. If Trump was ousted under the 25th Amendment, that would "smack of a Beltway coup and give Mr. Trump more cause to play the political victim," the board said.

To avoid all of this, Trump's "best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign," the board determined. "This would be the cleanest solution since it would immediately turn presidential duties over to [Vice President Mike] Pence. And it would give Mr. Trump agency, a la Richard Nixon, over his own fate." While an "act of grace by Mr. Trump isn't likely," the board lamented, it would be "best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly." Catherine Garcia