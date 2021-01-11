National Park Service to close Washington Monument for 2 weeks over inauguration security concerns

In wake of the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week, the National Park Service announced it's suspending tours of the Washington Monument between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24, citing "credible threats to visitors and park resources" in the lead up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
"Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021," a statement from the NPS reads.
Depending on how things play out, the NPS may implement more restrictions, such as cutting off public access to roadways. The closures, per the NPS, could be extended if "conditions persist."
The announcement comes just a day after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security requesting for enhanced and extended authority ahead of Inauguration Day. Tim O'Donnell
President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.
Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday.
"While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.
Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States.
"They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."
Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow
BioNTech, the German biotechnology firm that partnered with Pfizer to produce one of the two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, is upping its 2021 vaccine delivery target to 2 billion doses, the company announced Monday.
Previously, the goal was to distribute 1.3 billion doses, but the use of a special syringe that allows six doses, rather than five, to be extracted from a standard vaccine vial was a driving force in raising the bar, Reuters reports. A new production site in Marburg, Germany, will become operational at the end of February and additional capacity by contractors supplying ingredients and filling the finished substance into vials will contribute to the new distribution goal. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell
President-elect Joe Biden has revealed his pick for CIA director.
Biden will nominate veteran diplomat William Burns to serve as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, CNN reports.
"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."
Burns "served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years" and held a "number of national security positions across five Democratic and Republican presidential administrations," the transition said in a statement. Under former President Barack Obama, he served as deputy secretary of state, and he was previously ambassador to Jordan and Russia, as well. He was involved in talks that led to the Iran nuclear deal while in the Obama administration and "has experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Axios reports.
Burns would be "the first career diplomat to serve as CIA Director" if confirmed, NBC News reports, and his "selection would bypass other contenders with more formal experience in the intelligence field," CNN writes. This, NBC also noted, was the last major nomination to be announced by Biden prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20. Brendan Morrow
The fact that an armed mob of people angry over President Trump's loss was able to maraud through the U.S. Capitol while the entire Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were inside is "such an embarrassingly bad failure" of law enforcement, former U.S. counterterrorism official R.P. Eddy tells The New York Times. "But it could have been so much worse." Five people died, but every lawmaker made it out unharmed, including the top three people in the presidential line of succession.
Outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund started getting nervous about the size of the pro-Trump crowd converging on Washington on Monday, he told The Washington Post on Sunday, but the House and Senate sergeants at arms turned down his request to ask the D.C. National Guard to be on standby during Wednesday's ceremonial Electoral College count. He pleaded for help five more times on Wednesday, he said. Sund and both sergeants at arms have resigned.
The first contingent of protesters arrived at the Capitol at 12:40 p.m., and Sund said he knew things were bad very quickly. "Violent confrontations from the start. They came with riot helmets, gas masks, shields, pepper spray, fireworks, climbing gear — climbing gear! — explosives, metal pipes, baseball bats." The mob breached the Capitol just before 2 p.m. At 2:26 p.m., Sund joined a conference call to the Pentagon.
"I am making an urgent, urgent immediate request for National Guard assistance," Sund recalled saying. Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, director of the Army Staff said he could not recommend the deployment, telling Sund and the others on the call that he didn't "like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background," Sund and others said. A livid D.C. Police Metropolitan Chief Robert Contee demanded three times, "Are you denying the request?" the Times reports, and Piatt said no, but he needed approval from up the chain of command.
Parler, the alternative social media network that gained new prominence when Twitter, Facebook, and other companies suspended President Trump's account, went offline early Monday after Amazon Web Services removed the site from its cloud hosting service. AWS had warned Parler on Saturday that after nearly 100 flagged posts violating its terms of service in the past few weeks, the company had to find a way to "effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others," or find a new hosting service.
Apple and Google also removed Parler from their mobile app stores over the weekend, citing the lack of content moderation. Parler was created to allow conservatives and others a "free speech" forum where they could post whatever they wanted.
Parler CEO John Matze posted a statement Sunday telling users "there is a possibility Parler will be unavailable on this internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch," but right before Amazon's deadline at midnight Monday, he said in an update that "we will likely be down longer than expected." The company has "our software and everyone's data ready to go," Matze said, but "Amazon's, Google's, and Apple's statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well. And most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us." Peter Weber
CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."
Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."
Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.
And Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.
Through Community Loaves, home bakers in Seattle are able to keep the shelves of local food banks filled with nutritious and delicious homemade bread.
Katherine Kehrli runs Community Loaves, a network of volunteer bakers. Twice a month, participants whip up batches of the group's signature honey oat bread, with the loaves then given to Hopelink, a nonprofit agency that runs food banks in the Seattle area. Community Loaves started small, with just a few bakers delivering 19 loaves to Hopelink. Today, there are nearly 500 bakers, with the group recently donating 1,300 loaves in one day.
Over the holidays, the bakers branched out, donating thousands of dinner rolls and nearly 4,000 pecan finger cookies. The project has "restored my faith in the collective good that we can actually do," Kehrli told Today. "And it restores my faith that we can be more self-determined even in the face of the pandemic."
Baker Sarah Gannholm found a way to connect with her father while volunteering with Community Loaves. She told Today she bought her dad a stand mixer and bread pans, and instructed him via video conferencing on how to bake the honey oat bread. "It just seemed like a natural thing for us to get on Zoom and do this together, and all of a sudden he's giving back to a community in a way that he's never done in his life," Gannholm said. Catherine Garcia