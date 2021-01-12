Rep. Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, says she will vote to impeach Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, announced on Tuesday that she will vote to impeach President Trump.

In a statement, Cheney said the "violent mob" that attacked the Capitol last Wednesday "caused injury, death, and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic. Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack."

None of the death and destruction that occurred "would have happened without the president," Cheney continued. "The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the president."

Cheney isn't the only Republican to announce on Tuesday that they will vote to impeach Trump — she was joined by Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. John Katko of New York, who said "to allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action." Catherine Garcia