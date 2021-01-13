impeachment round 2
Edit

Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

12:29 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.

After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.

In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.

Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

McConnell won't reconvene Senate for emergency impeachment trial

1:28 p.m.

President Trump's second impeachment trial will likely have to wait until he's out of office.

With just one week left in Trump's term, the Senate would have to return early from its recess to hold an impeachment trial — even a protracted one — and vote to remove Trump from office. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) team confirmed Wednesday that he won't use his emergency powers to do so, meaning the Senate won't return until its scheduled date of Jan. 19. That's just a day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The House was also on recess after last week's attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol, but reconvened for Wednesday's vote to proceed with articles of impeachment against Trump. The House, with a Democratic majority and support from a handful of Republicans, is expected to move the impeachment effort to the Senate. Trump can still be convicted in the Senate after he leaves office, which could block him from running in 2024 again. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

Jim Jordan launches GOP case against impeachment by likening it to 'cancel culture'

1:17 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched the House GOP's anti-impeachment case Wednesday during the debate preceding the vote on whether to impeach President Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection.

Jordan argued this impeachment, the second of Trump's term, was a last-gasp effort by Democrats, who have been trying to remove him from office since he entered the White House in 2017. The reason, in Jordan's eyes? "Politics and the fact that they want to cancel the president," Jordan said.

Jordan continued to focus heavily on "cancel culture," claiming his Democratic colleagues want to silence Trump, his allies, and anyone who doesn't agree with them. "The attack on the First Amendment has to stop," he said. "Stop and think about it. Do you have a functioning First Amendment when the cancel culture only allows one side to talk? When you can't even have a debate in this country?"

Critics quickly pointed out that Jordan's comments came during a nationally televised debate, which seemingly pokes a hole in the theory. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Pelosi says Trump is a 'clear and present danger' as impeachment debate begins

1:15 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described President Trump as a "clear and present danger" to the United States and said he "must go" as debate on his second impeachment officially began.

On Wednesday, Pelosi opened debate in the House of Representatives on an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building last week. In her opening remarks, she urged lawmakers to "search your souls" and vote to impeach Trump again.

"The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country," Pelosi said. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Pelosi went on to describe impeaching Trump and convicting him in the Senate as a "constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man, who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together." She also described those who stormed the Capitol in last week's deadly riot as "domestic terrorists" who were "sent here by the president."

The House is expected to vote later on Wednesday to make Trump the first president in American history to be impeached twice, although there may not be a trial in the Senate before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

Democrat Jason Crow calls out Republicans 'afraid' to impeach over death threats: 'Welcome to the club'

12:40 p.m.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) doesn't have much tolerance for Republicans who are afraid of impeaching President Trump.

Ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote, Crow, a former Army Ranger who remained on the House floor during last week's Capitol attack to make sure other congressmembers made it out, had harsh words for the "morally bankrupt" GOP congressmembers who have fallen into "conspiracy theories" that incited the pro-Trump rioters. But he's also not impressed with the "majority of them" who are "paralyzed with fear" because "they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." "Welcome to the club," Crow added, noting Democrats have gotten death threats "for a long time" but are planning to impeach anyway.

Politico's Tim Alberta and CNN's Jamie Gangel both corroborated Crow's telling, with Alberta reporting that several Republicans "want to impeach, but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered," Alberta tweeted.

And freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) said as much publicly on Monday, telling CNBC's Shep Smith that while he's still considering whether he'll vote to impeach, he and other Republicans trying to "vote our conscience" fully "expect" people will "try to kill us" if they split with Trump. But Meijer said he won't object to impeach purely "based on what reaction it might cause," adding that "we can't let ourselves be held hostage." Kathryn Krawczyk

stay home
Edit

Airbnb to cancel reservations in D.C. during week of Biden's inauguration

11:49 a.m.
Airbnb
Carl Court/Getty Images

Following the recent deadly attack on the Capitol building, Airbnb is canceling reservations in Washington, D.C., during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The company announced Wednesday it "will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the inauguration week," as well as "prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time." Full refunds will be provided to guests whose reservations were canceled, and Airbnb will reimburse hosts as well, the company said.

Airbnb cited the fact that officials have asked Americans not to travel to D.C. for the event, also saying "we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the inauguration."

Previously, Airbnb said it would take steps to prevent anyone who participated in the recent storming of the Capitol building from making reservations in D.C. for the inauguration, as CNN reported. On Wednesday, the company said it had "identified numerous individuals" involved with the Capitol riot and banned them from the platform.

The recent pro-Trump attack on the Capitol has raised new security concerns surrounding the inauguration, although prior to the riot, Biden's team already urged Americans not to travel to D.C. for the scaled-back event due to COVID-19 concerns. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

Freshman GOP congresswoman believes Trump should be held accountable for Capitol riots but opposes 'rushed' impeachment

11:19 a.m.

Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has been critical of President Trump in the wake of the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week, and on Wednesday, during her first speech on the House floor, she said he needs to be held "accountable" for his role in stoking violence, as does anyone who else who contributed, including her own colleagues.

With that in mind, she said the House has "every right" to impeach the president, but even so, she suggested she wouldn't vote in favor of sending the article to the Senate. Her apparent opposition is mostly on procedural grounds — Mace believes the lower chamber is rushing the vote, which, in her view, "violates due process." In addition to her floor speech, Mace told The National Journal "there would be more success if it were done properly over time, with deliberations, investigations, and evidence presented."

If Mace votes against the article later Wednesday as expected, she likely won't prevent its passage, given the Democratic majority, though it does signal there will only be a handful of House GOP defections. Tim O'Donnell

this is scary
Edit

Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

11:04 a.m.

For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.

As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.

Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.

Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.

Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.