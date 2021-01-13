impeachment round 2
Edit

GOP congressman questions whether any rioters attacked Capitol because of Trump. Video suggests they did.

3:48 p.m.

During Wednesday's impeachment debate on the House floor, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) asked his colleagues — many of whom have accused President Trump of inciting an insurrection — if any of the individuals who participated in the deadly riot at the United States Capitol building last week have been brought before Congress "to answer whether they did that because of our president."

Mast didn't receive an answer, which appeared to be his intent, and stood silently at the podium to prove his point. But while it's true that no one has actually spoken before Congress to say that they were inspired to storm the Capitol by or on behalf of Trump, observers quickly noted there is video evidence of at least some members of the mob who did claim to police that day that Trump "invited" them to the grounds, so it's unclear if Mast's point landed the way he intended. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

The impeachment debate featured some terrible mask wearing by members of both parties

5:03 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday imposed a set of fines for congressmembers who don't wear masks on the House floor. The threat seemed to convince everyone to mask up for Wednesday's impeachment debate — though a few House members needed some reminders.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemingly took to the House floor without his mask on during the beginning of Wednesday's proceedings, earning a pointed reminder from the House officer. But that didn't stop Jordan from removing his mask later in the debates to cough.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) was meanwhile spotted removing his mask for a second to cough into his hand, even though that's the exact situation where it's most important to wear a mask.

And other representatives kept letting their masks slip below their noses as they gave their opinions on the second impeachment of President Trump.

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) meanwhile didn't have a problem covering her nose and mouth. Still, the QAnon backer and coronavirus skeptic ironically did so with a mask that read "Censored," even as she spoke directly to tens of thousands of viewers watching around the country and the world.

And Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) let his mask share his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — though his and everyone else's mask is actually effective at and necessary for stopping the spread of coronavirus. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

GOP congressman explains impeachment support: Trump 'shrank from leadership when our country needed it most'

4:53 p.m.

Ultimately, 10 House Republicans voted in favor of President Trump's impeachment, with several, including Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), and Pete Meijer (R-Mich.), announcing their decisions while the floor debate was still taking place.

Meijer released a fairly lengthy statement that caught people's attention, in which he said he "wrestled" with his choice before reaching the conclusion that Trump's actions during and after the deadly Capitol riot last week warranted impeachment. "The one man who could have restored order, prevented the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Police officer, and avoided the desecration of our Capitol shrank from leadership when our country needed it most," he said in the statement.

But it appears that he became convinced to cast his vote for the resolution because of how Trump handled the aftermath. Meijer noted that he holds the seat that once belonged to former President Gerald Ford, who pardoned former President Richard Nixon after Watergate. But, Meijer said, that pardon came after Nixon resigned and accepted responsibility for the crime, something which, in his view, Trump has not done.

After Meijer, a freshman, made publicly announced his intentions, his predecessor, former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), thanked him over Twitter. Amash, a former Republican who left the party in 2019, was the only non-Democrat to vote in favor of the House's previous Trump impeachment resolution, so Meijer's vote naturally prompted some questions about whether there was anything specific about their Michigan district that led to its representatives breaking from Trump. Some analysts think it has to do with demographics. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump becomes 1st president in American history to be impeached twice

4:37 p.m.
President Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has officially become the first president in American history to be impeached two times.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection," one week after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot. The resolution was passed with ten Republicans voting in favor, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking member of the party in the House.

The vote came following several hours of debate, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opened by arguing Trump is a "clear and present danger" to the United States after he "incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued impeaching Trump "in such a short time frame would be a mistake," but he agreed that the president "bears responsibility" for the attack on the Capitol.

Trump spoke to his supporters prior to the riot last week and urged them to "walk down to the Capitol" where Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, telling the crowd, "you will never take back our country with weakness." The subsequent riot at the Capitol left five people dead, but Trump has denied responsibility and claimed his remarks were "totally appropriate" despite facing a bipartisan rebuke.

Trump was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. That time, no Republicans voted in favor of impeaching him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doesn't plan to use his emergency powers to bring the Senate back for an immediate impeachment trial before Jan. 19, however. McConnell has said he has "not made a final decision" on whether he'll vote to convict Trump. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

McConnell tells GOP he's undecided on convicting Trump

3:36 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is still on the fence when it comes to impeaching the leader of his party.

In a Wednesday message to his GOP colleagues, McConnell said that "while the press has been full of speculation," he doesn't know yet how he'll vote yet on President Trump's impeachment following a siege by his supporters on the Capitol. "I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell said, per his office. Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post concluded that meant McConnell "is considering voting to convict Trump on inciting an insurrection."

The message comes hours after McConnell rejected calls to reconvene the Senate ahead of its planned Jan. 19 return. McConnell's Wednesday decision means it's unlikely the Senate will vote on Trump's impeachment before he leaves office Jan. 20.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, and that he's happy Democrats have decided to pursue charges, as opposed to the last impeachment around. Kathryn Krawczyk

anti-social media
Edit

Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

3:12 p.m.
Jared Kushner.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.

After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.

Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.

In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump sends statement to Fox News urging 'no violence … of any kind' ahead of inauguration

2:35 p.m.

A Twitter-less President Trump on Wednesday sent Fox News a statement calling on Americans to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Citing "reports of more demonstrations" to follow the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week — which Trump has been criticized for not condemning forcefully — he said "there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking, and NO vandalism of any kind. That's not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

A Trump adviser told Fox News the statement will be sent as an email from the White House press office and posted on all his official campaign and political social media accounts. Trump, the adviser said, wants the country to join him in "ensuring" an "orderly and peaceful transition" next week.

Separately, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel issued a similar statement Wednesday, warning that anyone planning to travel to Washington, D.C., in the coming days with "malicious intent is not welcome" in the city "or in any other state capitol building." Read more about Trump's statement at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

House GOP leader McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for Capitol riot

2:26 p.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued Wednesday against impeaching President Trump a second time, but still urged him to accept responsibility for his role in last week's Capitol riot.

The Republican leader spoke during debate on an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot. McCarthy argued that impeaching Trump "in such a short time frame would be a mistake" and would "further divide this nation."

At the same time, McCarthy sided with Democrats in agreeing Trump bears responsibility for the riot.

"That doesn't mean the president is free from fault," McCarthy said. "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

McCarthy called on Trump to "accept his share of responsibility" for the riot. He also called for Congress to take action via a "fact-finding commission and a censure resolution" instead of impeachment, arguing "most Americans want neither inaction nor retribution," but instead "durable, bipartisan justice." Trump on Tuesday refused to take responsibility for the riot, even after McCarthy reportedly told Republicans the president accepted some responsibility. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.