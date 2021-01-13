Pelosi: Impeachment shows 'no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signed the article of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening, saying she was "heartbroken" over the president inciting "an insurrection."

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, a "responsibility we did not think one week ago we would have," Pelosi said during the brief engrossment ceremony.

The bipartisan impeachment was a way for the House to demonstrate that "no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States; that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country; and that once again we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God," Pelosi said. Trump is now the first president to ever be impeached twice. Catherine Garcia