FBI reportedly questioning dozens over killing of Capitol Police officer

The FBI has conducted dozens of interviews as it investigates the killing of a Capitol police officer last week, The New York Times reports.

Brian Sicknick, the officer, died last week from injuries he sustained in the pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol building. Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher when the insurgents got inside the building, two law enforcement officials tell the Times. Four other people died in the attack, including one Trump supporter shot by police. Another 14 Capitol Police were injured, an internal FBI memo reportedly said.

The FBI said yesterday it had 160 open case files stemming from the riot. Several attackers have been arrested in the past week.

The siege was planned across public message boards and social media sites, which have since embarked on widespread crackdowns against election fraud conspiracies and plans for other violent attacks. In the week since the attack, intelligence officials have seen Chinese, Iranian, and Russian attempts to encourage violent rhetoric, a joint threat assessment released Thursday and reported by the Times showed. Kathryn Krawczyk

Editor's note: The New York Times reports a previously reported internal FBI memo incorrectly listed the number of people being investigated. This story has been updated.