FBI's 160 open case files related to Capitol riot 'just the tip of the iceberg,' official says

4:18 p.m.

The "scope and scale" of the investigation into last week's deadly riot at the United States Capitol is "unprecedented" and prosecutors are treating it as a "significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence" probe, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing. FBI official Steven D'Antuono provided some numbers to prove that point, noting that the agency has opened more than 160 case files, charged 70 people, and received more than 100,000 tips so far, before clarifying "that's just the tip of the iceberg."

The charges represent a wide range of criminal activity, Sherwin said, going from simple trespassing to felony murder. He added that the Justice Department is looking at "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy."

D'Antuono and Sherwin were fairly open about some of their findings— Sherwin explained that pipe bombs found on the Capitol grounds on the day of the riot were "real devices" with "explosive igniters," and it's unclear why they didn't go off — but they kept other matters under wraps, including whether they have made any progress in the investigation into U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's death.

Sherwin went on to say that he thinks there are "a lot of misconceptions about what happened within the capitol" and he believes people will be "shocked with some of the egregious conduct" that took place. Tim O'Donnell

Report: Michigan will charge former Gov. Rick Snyder over Flint water crisis

4:07 p.m.
Protesters demand clean water in Flint Michigan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michigan is preparing to charge former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and other former officials over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, The Associated Press reports.

Snyder was governor when the majority-Black city was moved to an untreated, lead-contaminated water source. Snyder, his former health department director Nick Lyon, and other members of the Snyder administration were told they would soon face unspecified charges, two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told AP.

In 2014, state-appointed officials moved Flint's water source to the Flint River to save money as a new pipeline was built to Lake Huron. The water wasn't treated for contamination from the old, corroding pipes the water ran through, yet state regulators signed off on the move anyway. Bacteria in the river water was meanwhile attributed to an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the city of 100,000 people, leading to at least 12 deaths. Snyder and Lyon didn't acknowledge the outbreak until 2016, though Lyon admitted he knew of the Legionnaire's cases earlier.

Lyon was charged in 2018 with involuntary manslaughter over allegations he didn't warn the public about the dangerous water source. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) dropped those charges against Lyon and other officials in 2019. The attorney general's office did not acknowledge the reported charges but told AP it would "share more as soon as we're in a position to do so." Kathryn Krawczyk

Chicago man arrested for allegedly threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

4:00 p.m.
Department of Justice
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested and is facing a federal charge of "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce."

Capriotti, officials said, allegedly left a voicemail for a U.S. House member on Dec. 29 saying that those who "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House" on Jan. 20 are "sadly [expletive] mistaken" and threatening, "We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn."

"Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."

The news comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers met to certify Biden's win. The riot, The Wall Street Journal reports, has prompted officials to step up security for Biden's inauguration, and a House Democratic aide told the Journal there are plans for the "largest perimeter ever established around the Capitol" to be erected.

The arrest also comes as CBS News' Ben Tracy reports Capitol Police briefed lawmakers "on a plot by militia members to surround the White House to protect President Trump, kill Democrats at the Capitol, and surround the Supreme Court." Brendan Morrow

Top GOP aide resigns, says Republicans 'put political theater ahead' of defending Constitution

2:56 p.m.

Jason Schmid, a longtime senior Republican aide on the House Armed Services Committee, announced his resignation in a letter obtained by Politico on Tuesday, and he did not mince words.

He criticized some GOP members of the committee — which includes Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), one of the lawmakers to most fervently push President Trump's election conspiracy theories — whom he previously considered "leaders in the defense of the nation," for putting "political theater ahead of the defense of the Constitution and the Republic" by allowing the "poisonous lie" about the presidential election being stolen to gain steam, ultimately leading to the deadly riot at the United States Capitol riot last week.

Failing to halt the false information and prevent the riot, Schmid warned, could put Americans at risk, not only from the "domestic enemies" that stormed the capitol, but also from foreign adversaries who he believes were keeping tabs as the events unfolded. "These self-inflicted wounds are a gift to autocrats who seek a diminished America and are fundamentally inconsistent with the responsibility to provide for the common defense," he wrote. "Foreign intelligence services were likely on the scene and will certainly capitalize on the crisis it has caused — our people will pay a steep price. Congressional enablers of this mob have made future foreign conflict more likely, not less."

Schmid went on to express regret that "some members may no longer have the credibility needed to accomplish" the committee's necessary task of holding the Pentagon accountable for bringing any riot participants who serve in the armed forces to justice. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus will live on after everyone's vaccinated, study suggests — but it won't be very dangerous

1:58 p.m.
Children wearing masks.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are on their way to getting vaccinated for the virus, as well as many more people around the world. But despite the fact that slow vaccine rollouts mean the U.S. won't achieve herd immunity for months to come, a study published Tuesday in Science also suggests COVID-19 is "here to stay," The New York Times reports.

Right now, COVID-19 is incredibly dangerous and often deadly because it's brand new to the human body. But once people's immune systems are introduced to the virus, either by contracting it or, hopefully, through a vaccine, they'll get better at fighting the virus off. Things are different for children, who have strong immune systems because they're constantly experiencing viruses and pathogens that are new to their bodies. For example, they start contracting common cold coronaviruses at around age 3 to 5 and fight them off, building up immunity as they're infected again and again over the years.

So after most Americans are vaccinated, severe coronavirus infections will likely still happen — albeit rarely — among adults. Then, years or decades later, those severe reactions will likely peter out due to increased immunity among adults, Jennie Lavine, a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University, who led the study, told the Times. That's when COVID-19 will likely join the league of endemic coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Lavine and her team predicted after comparing COVID-19 to other coronaviruses. And again, because of the immunity adults have picked up, COVID-19 will likely only infect children under five years old — and they'll probably only end up with some sniffles or no symptoms at all.

Read more at The New York Times and find the whole study at Science. Kathryn Krawczyk

U.S. will reportedly require all international visitors to show negative COVID-19 test result

1:51 p.m.
Signs warn travelers of Covid-19 in New York’s LaGuardia Airport
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The United States is reportedly set to implement a requirement that all international visitors show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country.

The federal government will "require all international airline passengers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights" to the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to issue an order that would go into effect on Jan. 26 after having discussed such a move for weeks with agencies and with the White House's coronavirus task force, the report says.

News of the reported move comes after the U.S. previously implemented an order requiring a negative COVID-19 test result from travelers from the United Kingdom due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Experts say the variant that was first detected in the U.K. is more transmissible, and cases of it have been reported in states including New York and California. Brendan Morrow

FBI report contradicts official's declaration that agency did not have prior intelligence Capitol riot would turn violent

1:28 p.m.
Capitol riot.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Last Friday, Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the bureau had "no indication" the deadly riot at the United States Capitol could turn violent. After working "diligently with our partners," he said, the agency determined there was nothing planned "other than First Amendment-protected activity." But an internal FBI document reviewed by The Washington Post suggests otherwise.

A day before a large group of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, an FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, issued an explicit internal warning after receiving information about "calls for violence" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. The threat was in an online thread, which urged readers to "be ready to fight," adding that "Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their [Black Lives Matter] and [Antifa] slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die."

An FBI official familiar with the document told the Post on condition of anonymity that officials at the FBI's Washington bureau were indeed briefed on the matter, which another anonymous law enforcement official said suggests the agency's shortcomings were not related to intelligence gathering, but rather the response to the information at hand.

The document did clarify the intelligence was not "finally evaluated," which is why only law enforcement agencies were granted access to its contents, as well as why no action could be taken on "this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI." Even still, the findings appear to throw a wrench in the notion that the FBI was caught completely off guard by how events unfolded. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

No one told Alamo, Texas, that Trump is visiting today

11:58 a.m.

President Trump seems to have forgotten the Alamo — or at least to let the Texas city of the same name know he's coming.

Trump is flying down to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of 400 miles of border wall. It marks the last-minute achievement of one of Trump's campaign promises, though only 80 miles of wall were built in parts of the border that had no restrictive structures or fencing before.

Trump's itinerary indicates he will make a stop in the city of Alamo to give remarks about the completion of the border wall. But as Alamo city officials noted in an urgent Tuesday morning press release, they had no idea the president was planning to visit.

Trump hasn't indicated why he's stopping in Alamo, of all cities, as he visits the border. If it's because he wants to invoke the infamous battle that happened during the Texas Revolution, perhaps as a tie to the violent uprising his supporters staged at the Capitol last week, he's headed about 250 miles too far south. Kathryn Krawczyk

