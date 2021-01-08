Drama in D.C.
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries incurred 'physically engaging' with pro-Trump mob

1:29 a.m.

The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick died at about 9:30 p.m. from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people protesting President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Police officers from several jurisdictions lined up in front of the Capitol Thursday night to honor Sicknick.

Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one woman who stormed the Capitol, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed in what D.C. Metro police called medical emergencies. One of those latter fatalities was Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation Thursday amid strong criticism over the grossly inadequate response to the riot. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. sets record for most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

1:37 a.m.
A patient is loaded into an ambulance in Hawthorne, California.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. set a new record Thursday for the most COVID-19 deaths in one day, as at least 4,051 people died of the coronavirus.

This was the first time more than 4,000 deaths were reported in one day. In California, more than 1,000 people have died of the virus in the past two days, with one person dying of COVID-19 every eight minutes in Los Angeles County. The state's two-week positivity rate has reached 12.9 percent, a record high, and nearly 23,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told NPR on Thursday the increase in coronavirus cases is likely a reflection of people traveling over the holidays and attending gatherings. "We believe things will get worse as we get into January," he said, but people can still do their part to "blunt that acceleration" by wearing masks and social distancing.

Fauci urged people to remain vigilant, as the country's vaccination program is starting to ramp up. So far, only 5.9 million people have received the vaccine in the U.S., a far cry from the Trump administration's promise that 20 million vaccines would be administered by the end of 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has recorded more than 21.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 365,000 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Josh's No Good Very Bad Day
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

12:39 a.m.

If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.

On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.

"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior."

"Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."

Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.

Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract. Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

12:15 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that after receiving a request for help from the District of Columbia on Wednesday, he immediately mobilized the state police and National Guard, but was repeatedly denied authorization to deploy.

Hogan explained that while on a video conference call with Japan's ambassador, his chief of staff interrupted to tell him "the U.S. Capitol was under attack." He organized an emergency meeting to mobilize the police and Maryland National Guard, he said, and during the meeting, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the No. 2 House Democrat, called from "an undisclosed bunker" to tell Hogan that Capitol Police were "overwhelmed" by the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol.

Hoyer was "pleading with us" to send the National Guard, Hogan said, and he had to tell him authorization had not yet come through. About 90 minutes later, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy called Hogan to ask, "Can you come as soon as possible?" The governor responded, "Yeah, we've been waiting. We're ready."

"I can't tell you what was going on on the other end, on the decision-making process," Hogan said. "There's been lots of speculation in the media about that, but I'm not privy to what was going on inside the White House or inside the Pentagon." There are 500 Maryland National Guard members on standby outside of D.C., Hogan said, and he wants to "assure all Americans that the state of Maryland will do anything and everything we possibly can to continue to secure the core of our nation's capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Wall Street Journal editorial board tells Trump his 'best path' is to resign

January 7, 2021
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal said Thursday night that instead of impeaching President Trump or removing him under the 25th Amendment, it would be "best for everyone" if Trump "goes away quietly" on his own.

There are 13 days left in Trump's term, but after "Wednesday's disgrace" on the Capitol, the editorial board said, immediate action is necessary. "This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election," the board said, and it went beyond "merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn't previously crossed. It is impeachable."

The editorialists argued that Trump's actions were "a far greater dereliction of duty than his ham-handed Ukrainian interventions in 2019," but an impeachment this late in the presidency "won't be easy or without rancor" and would "further enrage" Trump supporters. If Trump was ousted under the 25th Amendment, that would "smack of a Beltway coup and give Mr. Trump more cause to play the political victim," the board added.

To avoid all of this, Trump's "best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign," the Journal's editorial board determined. "This would be the cleanest solution since it would immediately turn presidential duties over to [Vice President Mike] Pence. And it would give Mr. Trump agency, a la Richard Nixon, over his own fate." While an "act of grace by Mr. Trump isn't likely," the board lamented, it would be "best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

January 7, 2021
Josh Hawley.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

John Danforth, one of the biggest names in the Missouri Republican Party, now says he wishes he never mentored Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Danforth served in the Senate from 1976 to 1995, and in an interview Thursday with St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger, he said seeing supporters of President Trump break into the Capitol on Wednesday was "awful. It was unimaginable."

The rioters, repeating the false claim that the election had been stolen from Trump, arrived as lawmakers were recording the Electoral College votes. Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the votes, legitimizing the unfounded conspiracies that the election was rigged. Danforth said Hawley told him constituents had been questioning the results, and "my thought when he said that was, 'Josh, what did you say in response? Did you push back at all?'"

There have long been rumblings that Hawley wants to run for president in the near future, and he needs to have the support of constituents who not only will vote for him, but will also send money to his campaign. That's dangerous, Danforth said. "This guy is doing real harm," he told Messenger. "What he's doing to his party is one thing. What he's doing to the country is much worse."

Hawley isn't the "special talent" he thought he was, Danforth lamented, adding that "supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life. Yesterday was the physical culmination of the long attempt to foment a lack of public confidence in our democratic system. It is very dangerous to America to continue pushing this idea that government doesn't work and that voting was fraudulent." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns in wake of Capitol riot

January 7, 2021
Betsy DeVos.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday night, becoming the second Cabinet member to do so following Wednesday's violence in Washington, D.C.

As lawmakers voted to certify the election results, supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, smashing glass, breaking into offices, and ripping down signs. In her resignation letter to Trump, DeVos said they should be "highlighting and celebrating your administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people," but instead "we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business."

This behavior "was unconscionable for our country," DeVos said. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me. Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us."

Earlier in the day, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from her post. In a statement, Chao said she was "tremendously proud" of the department's accomplishments, but was "deeply troubled" by the "entirely avoidable" situation at the Capitol. Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Trump acknowledges a 'new administration' will soon be sworn in

January 7, 2021

On Thursday evening, President Trump released a short video acknowledging that "a new administration" will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

It was Trump's first tweet since his Twitter account was temporarily locked on Wednesday, after he posted several messages inciting violence.

Early Thursday morning, Congress certified the election results, and Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power." Being president, he added, has been "the honor of my lifetime. To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Trump said he condemned Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, calling it a "heinous attack" that left him "outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem." It was a different message than the one Trump delivered on Wednesday as his supporters stormed the Capitol; at the time, he asked them to leave, but said they were "very special" and he loved them. Catherine Garcia

