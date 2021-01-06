Drama in D.C.
D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

January 6, 2021

Four people died Wednesday on the Capitol grounds as a crowd gathered to support President Trump stormed and occupied the complex for a few hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.

Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.

Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs, several unlawful pistols, and a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds. Peter Weber

Even Stephen Miller reportedly thinks today was bad

January 6, 2021
Stephen Miller.
There appears to have been a major shift in Washington, with the breach at the Capitol marking a turning point that even President Trump's most loyal aides can't ignore.

A mob, incited by Trump, stormed the Capitol as part of the doomed attempt to overturn the election results. This caused near universal outrage, with Democrats and Republican decrying the violence. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly raged against Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification and publicly told his supporters they were "very special" and he loved them.

Some staffers contemplated leaving the White House, while several others, including first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, sprang into action, quickly submitting their resignation letters. Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports that even senior adviser Stephen Miller, the immigration hardliner who crafted Trump's travel ban and pushed to separate migrant families at the border, "told one Republican that it was a terrible day."

It's going to be hard for Trump to find sympathy anywhere, Sherman reports. Many Republican officials blame him for the GOP losing both of Georgia's Senate seats, due to Trump repeatedly saying the state rigged the presidential election. "When Trump took office, we had the White House and both branches of Congress," one Republican strategist told Sherman. "Now we have nothing. He inherited a Lamborghini and treated it like a lawn mower." Catherine Garcia

House, Senate block challenges to Arizona’s electoral votes

January 6, 2021

Congress shot down challenges to Arizona's electoral votes during Wednesday night's delayed Electoral College certification proceedings.

The Senate voted 93-6 against sustaining the objection, which was spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Cruz was joined by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), but a handful of other senators who appeared likely to join them opted out, presumably changing their minds at least in part because President Trump's supporters breached the Capitol earlier in the day.

The House vote was a little closer, with 121 Republicans voting to sustain and 303 nay votes. There was never any chance the Democrat-led House would back the motion, but a majority of Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), supported it. Just as in the Senate, the House GOP saw some defections after Wednesday's events, but relatively speaking, the incident seemingly had less of an effect on the lower chamber's final tally. Tim O'Donnell

White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

January 6, 2021
Pat Cipollone.
After supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, several White House staffers worried that they were unwitting participants in a coup, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports.

The mob was incited by Trump, who wants to overturn the results of the presidential election. One staffer told a friend that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was warning officials to stay away from Trump, so they wouldn't appear to be assisting or enabling his actions, Sherman reports. By steering clear of the president, "they could reduce the chance they could be prosecuted for treason under the Sedition Act," he explained.

One Republican close to the White House told Sherman that several business leaders, horrified by what they saw happening at the Capitol, tried to call Trump to ask him to call off the mob, but he refused to take any calls. Some members of the GOP turned to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to see if he would intervene, but he also wasn't returning text messages or phone calls. Catherine Garcia

Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

January 6, 2021

"Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."

Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states — Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.

But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." Tim O'Donnell

There has been a flurry of White House resignations — and more are expected

January 6, 2021
The White House.
Following the departure of Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, on Wednesday evening, two more White House officials announced their resignations.

Their exits are in response to President Trump's incitement of supporters, who went on to storm the Capitol. In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said she was "honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted," but as "someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta also resigned, after more than two years in the role. More people are expected to join Grisham, Matthews, and Niceta, with several sources telling CNN National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are all considering resigning.

They are not happy with the way Trump incited the mob to breach the Capitol, and O'Brien also was against Trump slamming Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification. On Wednesday afternoon, he defended Pence, saying he is "a genuinely fine and decent man" who "exhibited courage today as he did at the Capitol on Sept. 11 as a congressman. I am proud to serve with him." Catherine Garcia

Cabinet members are reportedly discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump

January 6, 2021

Some Cabinet secretaries are reportedly discussing whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump following the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CBS News' Margaret Brennan reports. Brennan clarified that this is "not about to happen" and nothing has been presented to Vice President Mike Pence, who would succeed Trump for the final days of his term under those circumstances. But, she said, "the very fact that the highest levels of the U.S. government and Cabinet members are discussing this is quite newsworthy, quite notable."

Perhaps less surprisingly, every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee signed a letter sent to Pence, asking him to invoke the 25th, raising the possibility the Democrats in the lower chamber may prefer this route rather than drafting articles of impeachment, which some members have advocated.

Under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the vice president and Cabinet secretaries can together determine the president is unable or unwilling to perform the duties of the office. It's the only section that's never been invoked, and it's unclear whether the White House will do so, especially since several members of the Trump administration are considering resignation. Either way, it appears loyalty to Trump is diminishing. Tim O'Donnell

Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands'

January 6, 2021
Sen. Josh Hawley.
In a scathing op-ed, the Kansas City Star editorial board let Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) know that because of his "actions in the last week," he "has blood on his hands" and "deserves an impressive share of the blame" for the violence in the Capitol.

Hawley was the first senator to say he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and "that action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed," the editorial board wrote. "The rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else."

As Congress debated the Electoral College results on Wednesday, supporters of President Trump descended, storming the Capitol and causing destruction along the way as they smashed glasses and broke into offices. Hawley — who sent out a fundraising email tied to his objection right before the chaos began — released a brief statement saying "the violence must end." The editorial board mocked him for being "so modest" and "failing to note your key role in inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history."

Trump, the editorial board said, "did not manage this madness on his own" — he was assisted by Republicans like Hawley, who knew there wasn't any election fraud but backed up Trump anyway. The board also had harsh words for citizens who "have excused all of the brazen lawlessness of this administration," saying they "can take a little bit of credit for these events, too. They couldn't have done it without you." Catherine Garcia

