D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

Four people died Wednesday on the Capitol grounds as a crowd gathered to support President Trump stormed and occupied the complex for a few hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.

Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.

UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee: - More than 52 people arrested

- 2 pipe bombs recovered

Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs, several unlawful pistols, and a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.