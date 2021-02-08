Netanyahu 'abruptly' leaves court after pleading not guilty to corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court Monday, pleading not guilty to corruption charges.
The prime minister, who is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, made a Jerusalem court appearance Monday morning and confirmed pleas of not guilty that had been submitted by his lawyers, CNN reports. This was the second appearance in court for Netanyahu since his corruption trial commenced last May. He's accused of carrying out political favors in exchange for gifts or favorable media coverage.
After entering his not guilty plea, The Washington Post reports Netanyahu "abruptly" stood up, said "thank you very much," and left about 20 minutes into the hearing. This "quick departure from the court building seemed aimed at showing the public that he would not allow the trial to interfere with government business," Reuters wrote.
"He came by himself, without family members or minister loyalists, he is trying to belittle the situation," Hebrew University of Jerusalem political scientist Gayil Talshir also told the Post.
Netanyahu's appearance came weeks before Israel's March 23 elections, and CNN reports an ally of the prime minister's called for judges to delay additional hearings until after the vote. Netanyahu, Axios writes, hopes to "use his trial as a means for mobilizing his base ahead of the elections." Brendan Morrow
Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and revealed plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment in "the near future."
The company in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday disclosed that it purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin, noting that it may invest "in certain alternative reserve assets" as part of its updated policies, CNBC and Reuters report.
"We expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt," the filing said.
The news, CNBC wrote, "raised immediate questions around CEO Elon Musk's behavior on Twitter recent weeks" after he expressed support for bitcoin and dogecoin, which both saw their prices increase. Musk last month added "#bitcoin" to his bio on Twitter and during a recent Clubhouse chat said he is "a supporter of bitcoin," also predicting it's "on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people." Brendan Morrow
"Several of the House impeachment managers wanted firsthand testimony to help prove their case that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot," calling either Capitol Police officers to testify about their experience battling pro-Trump rioters, White House officials who witnessed Trump's actions and inaction during the assault, or Georgia officials Trump pressured to overturn the election, Politico's Playbook team reports. "But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Biden administration officials have been eager for the process to move quickly," privately frustrating some Democrats who want a detailed public rendering of Trump's perceived malfeasance.
On the whole, Trump's trial "has Democrats and Republicans in rare agreement: Most senators want to get it over with, and they want the former president to go away," Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports. But "Democrats see the best way to achieve that goal as voting to convict Trump," while "Republicans, particularly those nervous about Trump's continued stranglehold on the GOP, just don't want to poke the bear." Trump "does a pretty good job of being a victim," one GOP senator told Politico. "If he were to be convicted, there would be an uproar among his supporters. And it would probably energize them."
But Democrats and numerous Trump allies agree that a detailed public discussion of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol will probably weaken Trump long-term, Politico says. And while Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) haggle over the trial's parameters, "the House impeachment managers will likely be permitted to use videos and other visuals to make their case — a serious advantage for Democrats given that much of their case relies on Trump's public statements and other available footage from the riots at the Capitol."
"In just a few weeks, lawsuits and legal threats from a pair of obscure election technology companies have achieved what years of advertising boycotts, public pressure campaigns, and liberal outrage could not: curbing the flow of misinformation in right-wing media," Michael Grynbaum writes at The New York Times. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages, and has threatened to sue Fox News and other conservative media outlets. Rival voting technology firm Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion.
CNN's Brian Stelter asked Dominion spokesman Michael Steel about the lawsuits on Sunday, including if any new ones are imminent. "I'm not here to make news on that front, but let me say this: Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him," Steel said. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, paid for three hours of airtime Friday on One America News Network to broadcast a show he produced about his voting conspiracy theories. OANN kicked it off with an extraordinary disclaimer. Lindell tweeted Saturday night that he might sue Dominion, a threat Steel laughed off on CNN.
Steel, a former spokesman for House Speakers Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio), also said Dominion suing Fox News is "definitely a possibility."
A media law professor, Lynn Oberlander, told Stelter that the disclaimers Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, and other outlets have been showing about vote fraud claims might actually protect them from the defamation lawsuits. They are "not the typical playbook for right-wing media, which prides itself on pugilism and delights in ignoring the liberals who have long complained about its content," Grynbaum writes. But like it or not, "litigation represents a new front in the war against misinformation, a scourge that has reshaped American politics, deprived citizens of common facts, and paved the way for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."
Defamation lawsuits "shouldn't be the way to govern speech in our country," attorney Roberta Kaplan told the Times. "It's not an efficient or productive way to promote truth-telling or quality journalistic standards through litigating in court. But I think it's gotten to the point where the problem is so bad right now there's virtually no other way to do it." Fox News said in a statement it's "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend" itself against Smartmatic's "meritless lawsuit."Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert followed Super Bowl LV with a special Sunday night Late Show. "Like everything during the pandemic, the game was a lot different this year," he said in a rare politics-free monologue. "There were cardboard cutouts in the stands, players had to quarantine, and instead of Gatorade, the winning coach was doused with hand sanitizer."
Colbert may not be the world's biggest football fan most hours of the year, but he said he really likes the player intros. Still, "I really feel like these intros lack the pizzazz that the players in the big game deserve, and I thought, what if famous directors shot these intros instead?" he said. "Can you imagine? Well, if you can, stop it. This is TV. We do the imagining for you." The players were from the New York Giants and Jets, not the Chiefs and Buccaneers, but The Late Show nailed the Scorsese, Warner Herzog, and Wes Anderson intros.
The Late Show did get players in this year's Super Bowl to suggest some rule changes.
And Colbert's team created its own public service announcement about watching the Super Bowl alone. It ended up being kind of touching.
Colbert's post-Super Bowl musical guest was Metallica, and they played their biggest hit, which also served as the theme song for Mariano Rivera, the legendary former closer for the New York Yankees. It works fine for football, too. Peter Weber
House Democrats will release legislation Monday to provide millions of U.S. families $3,600 a year for each child under 6 and $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17, with the payments sent directly to parents each month starting in July, The Washington Post first reported. The legislation, spearheaded by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), will likely be added to President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. Biden wants his American Rescue Plan to use an expanded child tax credit to cut the the child poverty rate in half.
Unlike more generous payments proposed last week by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Neal's legislation starts phasing out the checks for families earning $150,000 a year, or $75,000 for individual parents. Romney's plan would also have the Social Security Administration handle the payments and offset the cost by eliminating or trimming other welfare programs. Neal's proposal is estimated to cost $120 billion a year, and a Columbia University analysis found it would cut the number of children in poverty by as much as 54 percent, or 5 million children.
"America has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the developed world, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in part because it spends less on child benefits than almost any other," the Post reports.
"The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it's devastating," Neal said in a statement. "This money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone's head or food on their table. This is how the tax code is supposed to work for those who need it most." Many Republicans and conservative groups responded negatively to Romney's plan and they are even less likely to support Neal's. Peter Weber
When Paul Grisham returned home to California from Antarctica in 1968, he left one thing back on "The Ice," as he called the continent: a brown wallet, which held his Navy ID, driver's license, beer ration punch card, a recipe for homemade Kahlua, and a card with instructions on what to do in case of a chemical weapons attack.
Last week, the battered wallet made its way back to Grisham, a former Navy meteorologist who spent 13 months in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze. Now 91, Grisham said he actually forgot that he lost his wallet while serving, but does remember other aspects about his time in Antarctica. During the coldest months, the temperature would plummet to -65 degrees, and because supplies couldn't be dropped off due to the ice, everyone had to eat canned food. Some of the only entertainment was at a two-lane bowling alley, and shortwave operators had to help people communicate with loved ones back home.
In 2014, a building at McMurdo Station, the southernmost town on Earth, was demolished, and during the process Grisham's wallet were found behind a locker. It made its way to Stephen Decato and Sarah Lindbergh, a father and daughter in New Hampshire who try to track down service members to reunite them with their lost belongings. They got in touch with Bruce McKee of the nonprofit organization Spirit of '45, who in turn contacted the Naval Weather Service Association, of which Grisham is a member.
"I have a deep love for those that serve and their stories," McKee told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Something such as an old wallet can mean so much to someone with the memories that item holds." Grisham was amazed that so many people worked together to get the wallet to its rightful owner, saying he was "blown away" by their detective work. Catherine Garcia
The House impeachment managers in former President Donald Trump's imminent Senate trial, federal prosecutors charging more than 185 people who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, and lawyers defending those suspects appear to agree that Trump bears singular responsibility for instigating the assault. If 17 Republican senators agree and vote to convict Trump of "incitement of insurrection," the former president will stand convicted and likely be barred from holding federal office again. The trial starts this week.
As far as the merits go, federal "court documents show that more than two dozen people charged in the attack specifically cited Trump and his calls to gather that day in describing on social media or in conversations with others why they decided to take action by coming to Washington," The Washington Post reports. "Some defense attorneys have echoed those arguments, saying that those who participated in the attack were doing so at the behest of Trump."
"But for the president, they would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue," Al Watkins, defending "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, told the Post. "They believed the president was going with them. They thought they were helping the president save our country." A.J. Kramer, chief of the Federal Public Defender's Office for Washington, said he expects numerous attorneys for Capitol rioters to argue that Trump "told them to march up Pennsylvania Avenue, and he'd be leading them, and he's the commander in chief of the military and the nation's top law enforcement officer."
You can read more about what Trump and the Capitol insurrectionists said before and during the assault, and preview likely legal arguments, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber