Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

1:25 p.m.
Former President Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It's barely been a month since hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. He hasn't even undergone his impeachment trial for his role in sparking the uprising. And yet Trump is already planning a redemption tour of sorts — and his allies are surprised at how well it's going, Politico reports.

In the days after the riot, Trump lost a lot of the things he held dear throughout his presidency: his Twitter account and the widespread support of congressional Republicans, for two. But just weeks later, the House GOP tried to take down its highest-ranking member who voted to impeach Trump, and state Republican parties have started censuring anyone who dared criticize him. As one former Trump campaign official put it to Politico, "He's Teflon, right. It's been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him."

Next up on Trump's redemption plan is exacting revenge on Republicans who tried to banish him as his power waned. Impeachment may actually help Trump with this, the former campaign official told Politico, because it's "going to help expose more bad apples that he can primary if any senators vote to convict." It's not clear how Trump will do this, as he still can't tweet, and has already lost one high-profile platform with the cancellation of Lou Dobbs' Fox Business Network show. But Trump has still sent out the occasional press release to respond to things he really doesn't like, suggesting he'll be able to get his messages out there.

In the meantime, Trump has reportedly kept in touch with allies while laying low at Mar-a-Lago. One former aide reportedly even suggested he play golf this week just to prove he's not concerned with what's going on in the Senate. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Democrats argue 1876 case is 'clear precedent' for impeaching Trump post-presidency

2:47 p.m.

The 1876 impeachment of William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under former President Ulysses S. Grant, provides a "clear precedent" for trying former President Donald Trump in the Senate, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), a House impeachment manager, argued Tuesday during a debate over the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment.

Neguse explained to the Senate that Belknap, who was "involved in a massive kickback scheme," rushed to the White House before his wrongdoing became public to resign so he could "avoid any further inquiry into his misconduct and ... to avoid being disqualified from holding federal office in the future." But the House moved forward and unanimously impeached, anyway.

Then, when his case reached the Senate, Neguse said, Belknap "made the exact same argument" Trump, his legal team, and many GOP senators have made — that the upper chamber lacks the power to try a former official. In 1876, though, Neguse continued, lawmakers were "outraged" at the suggestion. "They knew it was a dangerous, dangerous argument with dangerous implications," Neguse said. "It would literally mean that a president could betray their country, leave office, and avoid impeachment and disqualification entirely."

The Senate then "decisively voted" that the Constitution required them to hold the trial. Neguse clarified that the Senate ultimately acquitted Belknap, but "only after a thorough, public inquiry." Read more about Belknap's trial. Tim O'Donnell

Democrats: There's no 'January exception' to impeachment

2:45 p.m.

House impeachment managers are arguing it's downright dangerous to dismiss former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial before it even begins.

Trump's lawyers argue his impeachment for alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol should be dismissed because he is now out of office. But lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) started Tuesday's trial by outlining how that "radical argument" would let officials claim "constitutional impunity" for anything they do in their last month in office.

After presenting a 10-minute video of disturbing scenes from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Raskin warned that if Trump was spared even from being tried for inspiring the riot, it would create a "January exception" to the constitutional right to impeach presidents. "Conduct that would be a high crime or misdemeanor" throughout a president's first few years in office, "you can suddenly do in your last few weeks in office without facing any constitutional accountability at all" if Trump's case was dismissed, Raskin explained.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) dug further into the idea of a "January exception," explaining how the Constitution allowed for the impeachment of former officials throughout history.

Tuesday's impeachment proceedings will end with a Senate vote considering the constitutionality of the impeachment; 45 Senate Republicans agreed it was unconstitutional in a Jan. 28 vote. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump impeachment trial starts with graphic video montage of Capitol riot

2:07 p.m.

The historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump commenced in the Senate on Tuesday with graphic footage from the day of the Capitol riot.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) at the start of Trump's impeachment trial presented a more than 10 minute video montage showing Trump supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in a riot that the former president is accused of inciting, with text on screen laying out the sequence of events from the day.

The montage started with Trump's comments at a rally telling supporters "we're going to walk down" to the Capitol, and it included disturbing video of Ashli Babbitt being shot and killed during the subsequent riot. The montage ended with Trump's Jan. 6 tweet saying, "Remember this day forever!"

"Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for doing that," Raskin said after the montage concluded. "You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That's a high crime and misdemeanor. If that's not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing."

Raskin went on to push back against the argument from Trump's defense that the trial is unconstitutional because the president is now out of office, saying, "There can be no doubt that this is a valid and legitimate impeachment." Brendan Morrow

High-wage workers are getting all the jobs

1:29 p.m.

Low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job losses in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, research conducted by economists at the New York Federal Reserve shows.

The worst stretch came when the virus first took hold in the U.S. in March and April. At that stage only high-wage workers (in the study this refers to anyone making more than $85,000 annually) saw their job rates remain steady, while the lowest wage-earning group (individuals making less than $30,000 annually) experienced the most significant decline, at more than 33 percent. The two middle-wage groups — those earning between $30,000 and $50,000 and $50,000 and $85,000 — declined at 18 percent and nine percent, respectively.

The economic situation improved throughout the summer, and subsequently the employment gap between wage groups narrowed "considerably," but things took a turn for the worse again in the fall. Now, while high-wage earners are actually employed at rates slightly above pre-pandemic levels, low-wage worker employment remains 14 percent below and trending downward.

The New York Fed suggests, as one might imagine, these trends are related to the fact that many industries that have been hit the hardest — hospitality and retail, for instance — employ a higher amount low-wage workers, while high-wage workers often have more flexibility in their jobs and can work remotely. Read more about the research findings here. Tim O'Donnell

Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

11:56 a.m.
Former President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals.

Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports.

A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios.

One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

Michelle Obama to star in a Netflix cooking show featuring puppets

11:31 a.m.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is getting her chef's hat and taste buds ready for a mouthwatering new kids show.

Obama is set to launch a children's cooking show on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi, per CNN. The former first lady will star as a supermarket owner alongside the titular puppet characters, who "dream of being chefs ... and with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world," Netflix said.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young," Obama said.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018, and a Netflix documentary produced by their company Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won an Oscar in 2020. Netflix also debuted a documentary centering around the former first lady herself, Becoming, last year.

This latest show announcement comes after Netflix last week revealed several additional projects from the Obamas' production company, including a film based on Mohsin Hamid's novel Exit West. "We couldn't be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories," the Obamas said. Brendan Morrow

Pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter likely violated federal standards before crash, U.S. safety investigators determine

11:21 a.m.
Kobe Bryant.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

In a Tuesday hearing, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, said that Ara Zobayan, the pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter, likely violated federal aviation standards before the aircraft crashed into a Southern California hillside last January, killing all nine people on board, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Per The Associated Press, Robert Sumwalt, chair of the NTSB, said during the hearing that Zobayan was flying under visual flight rules, which meant he needed to be able to see where he was going. But the helicopter was flying through heavy clouds before the crash, likely resulting in Zobayan becoming disoriented.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has sued both Zobayan's estate and the companies that owned and operated the helicopter for alleged negligence.

The NTSB will next likely make nonbinding recommendations to agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration or the Coast Guard to prevent future crashes, AP reports. Some experts have speculated the incident could lead to the requirement of Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems, which signal when aircraft are in danger of crashing, on board helicopters. Bryant's helicopter was not equipped with the system. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

