Sunday shows
Liz Cheney ramps up her opposition to Trump day after censure

12:40 p.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) does not appear to be fazed by the backlash she's facing in her home state. A day after the Wyoming GOP formally censured Cheney and threatened to withhold future political funding for her because she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, the no. 3 House Republican continued to speak out against Trump, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday that her party "should not be embracing the former president."

"We're the party of Abraham Lincoln, we're the party of Ronald Reagan," she told Wallace. "We have to really take a hard at who we are, what we stand for, and what we believe in."

Trump's actions leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot disqualify him from leading the GOP in Cheney's eyes. "We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters we are the party of responsibility, we are the party of truth ... that's going to require us to focus on substance and policies and issues going forward."

Cheney does appear to have the support of the vast majority of most her Republicans colleagues in the lower chamber, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), but as her criticism of Trump strengthens, it doesn't look like the faction of the party that opposes her will be going away quietly. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
George Shultz, Reagan's secretary of state who helped forge new relationship with Soviet Union, dies at 100

1:31 p.m.
George Schultz.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

George Shultz, who served as secretary of state in the Reagan administration, died Saturday at his home in California, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he was affiliated, announced Sunday. He was 100. The Hoover Institution did not provide additional details about his death.

Throughout his career, Shultz held four different Cabinet positions. Former President Nixon tapped him to serve as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and treasury secretary at different points throughout his run. As The Washington Post notes, Shultz developed a reputation for "good judgment and integrity," and he emerged unscathed from the Watergate scandal. In fact, Nixon did not appear to be very fond of Shultz, who refused to allow the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the president's political enemies.

Later, in 1982, Reagan selected him to lead the State Department, which he did for six-and-a-half years until the end of the Reagan's presidency, the second longest of any secretary of state in the post-World War II era aside from Dean Rusk, who served under former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Reagan and Shultz reportedly enjoyed a warm relationship, though it could be strained by certain geopolitical issues.

Shultz's most notable accomplishment was pushing Reagan to develop a more constructive relationship with the Soviet Union in the final years of the Cold War. Per the Post, Shultz viewed Mikhail Gorbachev as a new type of Soviet leader with whom Reagan could negotiate. The two eventually reached a breakthrough, signing a nuclear arms treaty in 1987, and tensions continued to ease. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.K. vaccine minister anticipating 'annual' booster COVID-19 shots to fend off variants

12:13 p.m.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images

Nadhim Zahawi, the United Kingdom's vaccine minister, anticipates the need for people to get vaccinated annually to protect against coronavirus mutations, BBC reports. The speculation comes as the vaccine developed by the promising University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was shown to offer only "minimal protection" against mild COVID-19 infections from the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus in a not-yet-peer-reviewed study.

"We see very much probably an annual or booster in the autumn and then an annual [shot], in the way we do with flu vaccinations where you look at what variant of virus is spreading throughout the world, rapidly produce a variant of vaccine, and then begin to vaccinate and protect the nation," Zahawi said.

The good news is that Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Oxford's lead vaccine developer, thinks the shots will protect against severe disease and therefore should still help lift the burden on health care systems. And it sounds like her team will be able to adapt relatively quickly — she added that Oxford and AstraZeneca will likely have a modified version of the vaccine available in the fall that will be wired to defend against the South African variant. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Biden, Khamenei definitively take opposite stances on conditions for reviving Iran deal

11:26 a.m.

President Biden and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei do not appear to be on the same page, potentially leaving Washington and Tehran in a stalemate.

Iranian state television on Sunday quoted Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran, as saying the U.S. "must lift all sanctions" if it wants Iran to return to the commitments it made under the 2015 nuclear deal. "This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country's officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it," he said.

Biden, meanwhile, in a pre-taped interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that will air Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, said the opposite. And he sounded pretty definitive, providing O'Donnell with a simple, but authoritative "no" when she asked if the U.S. would consider lifting sanctions first.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear pact, and Iran has recently begun enriching its uranium, raising concerns it could soon reach weapons-grade levels. Biden wants to revive the 2015 pact, which set limits on Iran's uranium, and Khamenei signed off on the deal in 2015, when Biden was vice president, so there's reason to believe both sides remain open to it. But it doesn't look like the impasse will end any time soon. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
SNL takes a break from politics to poke fun at the Super Bowl in latest cold open

8:37 a.m.

Politics were on the sideline during the latest Saturday Night Live episode's cold open, which instead focused on Sunday's Super Bowl LV.

The show parodied the CBS pregame show, with Kenan Thompson appearing as studio host James Brown ("No, not that one," he informs the audience), who was joined by analysts Boomer Esiason (played by Beck Bennett), Nate Burleson (Chris Redd), Bill Cowher (Alex Moffat), and Phil Simms (Mikey Day). There wasn't much football talk on set aside from some quick, insight-lacking remarks from the head coaches of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Bruce Arians and Andy Reid (both played by Aidy Bryant).

Otherwise, commercials were the main topic of conversation, as the guys broke down what to expect between the action. After all, Thompson's Brown points out, there are four hours of television ahead, but just 11 minutes during which the ball will actually be in play. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

Immigration
Biden to end Central American asylum agreements in latest reversal of Trump's immigration policies

8:11 a.m.
U.S.-Mexico border fence.
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

In what is seen as the latest example of President Biden's efforts to roll back former President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policiues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said the Biden administration has notified El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the United States has suspended, with immediate effect, the Asylum Cooperative Agreements and will begin the process of terminating them.

Under the pacts, which were struck by the Trump administration in 2019, the U.S. could send people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to the three Central American countries to "share the distribution of asylum claims." Critics argued the policy put asylum-seekers at risk, since the three countries could not credibly provide refuge, meaning the U.S. was not meeting its obligations under international law to help people fleeing persecution.

Blinken said while the move does not mean the U.S. border is "open" and laws "must be enforced," the "Biden administration believes there are more suitable ways to work with our partner governments to manage migration across the region," including addressing "the root causes of forced displacement and irregular migration."

Transfers under the agreements were already on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic — in fact, the pacts with El Salvador and Honduras were never implemented, the State Department said. Read more at NPR and ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

censures
Wyoming GOP censures Cheney, says it intends to 'withold any future political funding'

February 6, 2021
Liz Cheney.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had a good week in Washington — she remained in her House leadership position this week after an overwhelming vote of support from her GOP colleagues in the lower chamber while standing by her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump — but on Saturday, the Wyoming State Republican Party voted to formally censure her, CNN reports.

In the motion, the state GOP called on its lone representative in the House to resign "immediately" over her opposition to Trump, and the party also said it intends to "withhold any future political funding" from Cheney and requested she repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties. In responde to the censure, Cheney reiterated that her vote to impeach Trump was "compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution," adding that "Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship."

The other nine Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump have faced their own varying levels criticism. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) was similarly censured by the South Carolina Republican Party last week. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

intelligence briefings
CIA analyst involved with briefing Biden shouldn't be trusted after defending torture program, former Senate investigator says

February 6, 2021
CIA headquarters.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan Muir, the longtime CIA analyst whom The New York Times reported was tasked with delivering President Biden's daily intelligence briefings, played a leading role in the CIA's defense of its torture program and cited information the agency later publicly admitted was inaccurate during a standoff with the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013, BuzzFeed News reports. The extent of Muir's involvement in the showdown was not previously known, per BuzzFeed.

Daniel Jones, a former Senate investigator and the lead author of the committee's 6,700-page report on the torture program, said he "would not trust" Muir to "convey accurate information," and former Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colo.), an outspoken member of the committee at the time, said Biden "should have serious concerns about entrusting his presidential daily briefing to anyone who may have helped cover up this dark chapter in our nation's history." Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a committee member then and now, didn't specifically address Muir, but told BuzzFeed "the American people deserve transparency about the backgrounds of high-level intelligence officials."

Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said Muir is a "widely respected intelligence officer who has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and professionalism throughout his career." But she added that Muir is not Biden's briefer "as that term is generally understood," and he won't be in the Oval Office. Instead, he'll reportedly be in charge of what's known as "mission integration," meaning he'll coordinate "intelligence collection and analysis across multiple briefings." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

