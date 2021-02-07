Liz Cheney ramps up her opposition to Trump day after censure

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) does not appear to be fazed by the backlash she's facing in her home state. A day after the Wyoming GOP formally censured Cheney and threatened to withhold future political funding for her because she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, the no. 3 House Republican continued to speak out against Trump, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday that her party "should not be embracing the former president."

"We're the party of Abraham Lincoln, we're the party of Ronald Reagan," she told Wallace. "We have to really take a hard at who we are, what we stand for, and what we believe in."

Trump's actions leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot disqualify him from leading the GOP in Cheney's eyes. "We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters we are the party of responsibility, we are the party of truth ... that's going to require us to focus on substance and policies and issues going forward."

.@Liz_Cheney: Donald Trump "does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward... We should not be embracing the former president." pic.twitter.com/c0M7iFkfO4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2021

Cheney does appear to have the support of the vast majority of most her Republicans colleagues in the lower chamber, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), but as her criticism of Trump strengthens, it doesn't look like the faction of the party that opposes her will be going away quietly. Tim O'Donnell