Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters

Let's get ready to rock with this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sixteen nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony were revealed on Wednesday morning, and among the first-time nominees were Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Dionne Warwick, The New York Times reports.

Also earning nominations were Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go's, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said this was its most diverse set of nominees since 1996, per Rolling Stone.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

The Times notes that if King and Turner are picked this year, they'd join Stevie Nicks as the only female artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two times. King was previously inducted alongside songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Turner was inducted with Ike Turner the following year.

Last year's ceremony included inductions for Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails. The 2021 inductees will be unveiled in May, while the ceremony will be held in the fall. Brendan Morrow