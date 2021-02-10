Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters

Let's get ready to rock with this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Sixteen nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony were revealed on Wednesday morning, and among the first-time nominees were Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Dionne Warwick, The New York Times reports.
Also earning nominations were Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go's, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said this was its most diverse set of nominees since 1996, per Rolling Stone.
"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."
The Times notes that if King and Turner are picked this year, they'd join Stevie Nicks as the only female artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two times. King was previously inducted alongside songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Turner was inducted with Ike Turner the following year.
Last year's ceremony included inductions for Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails. The 2021 inductees will be unveiled in May, while the ceremony will be held in the fall. Brendan Morrow
Almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, infections, deaths, and economic effects continue to hit people of color harder than white people.
President Biden acknowledged the virus' disproportionate toll, particularly on Black and Latino people, when taking office, pledging to put equity at the forefront of vaccine distribution efforts. But after two months of vaccine distribution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't have enough data to know if it's actually achieving that goal, The New York Times reports.
So far, the CDC has gathered race and ethnicity data for just 52 percent of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, a report issued last week indicated. Some states prevent the collection or sharing of this kind of data, while other times, those fields are just left blank when people sign up to receive the vaccine. Epidemiologists have since been forced to begin "filling in the gaps by cross-referencing against secondary sources," Arkansas' health secretary Dr. José Romero told the Times.
The Biden administration has prioritized sending vaccines to underserved areas, including with a shipment of vaccines headed to federally funded clinics next week. But former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana S. Wen said the typical "first-come, first-served" method of distribution still favors the "privileged." And it's not just an "empathy issue," Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told the Times. Identifying groups "most likely to get affected and die" is the best way to control disease spread in the first place, he said.
The lack of data is sure to complicate an already slow distribution process. As two senior Biden administration officials tell The Daily Beast, the U.S. seems unlikely to reach herd immunity until after Thanksgiving thanks to supply issues and concerning variants driving up transmission. Kathryn Krawczyk
Could fans soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — this one from Spears herself?
The pop star is "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Sixreports.
Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six alsowrites that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."
Spears has received an outpouring of support following the release of Framing Britney Spears, which both examines her efforts to have her father removed from the conservatorship of her estate and looks back critically at the media coverage she received throughout her career. Among the stars who have expressed support for Spears in recent days include Miley Cyrus and Bette Midler. Questions over Spears' conservatorship had already led supporters to kickstart the "#FreeBritney" movement.
As she receives all of this support, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." She is "very grateful and humbled by the public outcry," the source added.
Spears didn't participate in Framing Britney Spears and hasn't directly addressed its release. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday sharing an old performance of hers, she wrote that "each person has their story and their take on other people's stories," adding, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens." Brendan Morrow
The world's second-oldest person, 116-year-old French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19, The Associated Press reports. Sister Andre, whose birth name is Lucile Randon, reportedly now is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday. She tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January but is now considered fully recovered. "I didn't even realize I had it," she told the French newspaper Var-Matin.
Sister Andre is blind and uses a wheelchair. She reportedly never expressed concern about her diagnosis. "She wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease," said David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where Sister Andre lives. "On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents." Harold Maass
The Senate voted 56 to 44 on Tuesday to hold a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, rejecting his legal team's argument that it's unconstitutional for the Senate to try a former president impeached in his waning days in office. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote on Donald Trump's impeachment is matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president," Bloomberg News reports, citing three people familiar with his thinking.
McConnell, one of the 44 Republicans who voted to dismiss the trial, "has also suggested that he hasn't made up his mind how he'll vote," Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports, a "starkly different" position than he held during Trump's first impeachment trial a year ago, when McConnell did not even pretend he would be an impartial juror.
It probably won't matter, Politico's Playbook team predicts. The "House impeachment managers nailed it," and "Trump's attorneys blew it," but only one Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), was persuaded to switch his vote on the constitutionality of the trial. If Cassidy and the other five Republicans who voted yes Tuesday also vote to convict Trump, that still leaves the Senate 11 votes short of the 67 needed for conviction. And, Politico surmises, "if the compelling presentations of the managers — and shoddy work by Trump's – weren't enough to move the GOP senators Tuesday, it's not going to happen." Peter Weber
After five long years, Merrick Garland finally has a date for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who took over the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to an organizing resolution last week, said Tuesday night that Garland will get his confirmation hearing to be President Biden's attorney general on Feb. 22 and 23, with the nomination expected to move out of committee on March 1.
Graham had objected to a quick confirmation hearing for Garland, arguing that the Judiciary Committee typically waits 28 days after receiving paperwork to begin considering nominations. When Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) took over as the committee's top Republican, he agreed to waive the 28-day rule and "accelerate the post-committee hearing markup," he said in a statement, citing "the significance of this role."
Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., for a vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Grassley, at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), refused to give Garland a hearing. McConnell is now minority leader. Peter Weber
Former President Donald Trump's "second impeachment trial has finally begun," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "Seriously, I can't believe we're talking about Trump again — even herpes knows when to take a break once in a while." Trump's lead lawyer was a guy named Bruce Castor, and he was so rambling, "if the Senate had an orchestra pit, they'd be playing him off," he said.
"But I'll give Castor this: the man can talk — and talk, and talk," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "Castor was so rambling, there were times it seemed like his plan was to put everybody to sleep then grab the articles of impeachment and just tiptoe out. Even C-SPAN tried to save their ratings by switching to live testimony from the House subcommittee on paint drying." But then the House "prosecutors went straight for the heart with a devastating video proving the president's rally and the riot at the Capitol were one and the same thing," he said. It was hard to watch, especially "for the cowards in the Senate" who studiously looked away or doodled on notepads.
Most Senate Republicans actually want Trump convicted and barred from office, but "they saw what happened to Mike Pence, and they're afraid," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. Watching Castor speak "was like a Seinfeld routine without the punchlines," he added. "Trump was reported to be deeply unhappy and was almost screaming at the television during the trial, so those guys aren't getting paid."
Trump was probably watching Castor on TV, going "What the hell is wrong with this guy? The ad on the side of the bus said that he was the best!" Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "And here's the crazy thing: It doesn't actually matter what this guy says," because Republicans will make sure Trump gets off. "But just because we know how the trial will end doesn't mean the trial shouldn't take place," Noah said. "I mean, when you're watching Law & Order, do you turn it off in the first five minutes when the cops interview a dentist who obviously killed his patients to cover up an affair? Of course not. You watch the whole thing because then you get to say 'I knew it!' when you end up being right."
The Late Show also went with a Law & Order joke. Watch below. Peter Weber
Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said.
A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record."
Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Peter Weber