Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call

11:08 a.m.
Donald Trump
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia prosecutors have reportedly opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Fulton County prosecutors are investigating efforts by Trump to reverse President Biden's win in the state, including by calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urging him to "find" votes, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. Democratic prosecutor Fani Willis has reportedly requested that numerous state government officials, including Raffensperger, preserve documents relevant to the case in a letter that "explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation," the Times writes.

Raffensperger's office previously opened a probe focused on Trump's attempts to overturn the state's election results, with a spokesperson saying it will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." On the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" him 11,780 votes so he could win the state that he lost to Biden, saying, "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies. Trump's efforts to reverse his loss also included calling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and urging him to convene a special legislative session to overturn the results, the Times notes.

Willis previously described Trump's phone call with Raffensperger as "disturbing," reports Politico. She added, "As district attorney, I will enforce the law without fear or favor. Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." Brendan Morrow

biden cabinet
Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

11:58 a.m.

As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years.

Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position."

Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with."

Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.S. may not reach COVID-19 herd immunity until Thanksgiving, Biden officials reportedly say

11:03 a.m.
A man gets a coronavirus vaccine.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Members of President Biden's COVID-19 team are telling officials the U.S. may not achieve COVID-19 herd immunity until Thanksgiving or early winter, two senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

Vaccine distribution is lagging across the U.S. and uncertainty surrounds whether the shots are reaching underserved populations hit hardest by the virus. And while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still effective against the highly transmissible coronavirus variants identified so far, evidence suggests they may be less so. The yet-to-be-approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also proved less effective against the newer variants. Scientists are also concerned about the emergence of more strains in the next few months that may be more resistant to vaccines and immunity attained by previous coronavirus infections, The Washington Post reports.

The reported warning comes after Biden indicated earlier this week that it'll be "very difficult" to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer with the current vaccine distribution rate of 1.3 million shots given each day. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

10:42 a.m.

Data from Israel's world-leading COVID-19 vaccination drive still look promising, Reuters reports.

The elderly were prioritized in the campaign, and since the country began administering second doses on Jan. 10, the over-60 population has seen significant declines in confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as compared to the below-60 population, which has actually experienced a rise in the latter two categories.

A chart from Our World in Data, based out of the University of Oxford, similarly shows a decline in infections among older people, but breaks down the age groups even further. There, you can see an an uptick in infections (as opposed to hospitalizations and deaths in the above chart, which are lagging factors), in the youngest populations, which hints that the vaccine is a factor in protecting older people, especially as the more contagious variant first identified in the United Kingdom increases its footprint in Israel.

Reuters also points to a study from Maccabi Healthcare Services, which shows a side-by-side comparison of the infection rate in the vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. The former group has reported far fewer cases, both total and as a percentage, and the rate has continued to dwindle the further people get from their second dose. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus crisis
Biden promised COVID-19 vaccine equity. There isn't enough data to know if that's happening.

10:26 a.m.
Person gets temperature checked before getting coronavirus vaccine.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, infections, deaths, and economic effects continue to hit people of color harder than white people.

President Biden acknowledged the virus' disproportionate toll, particularly on Black and Latino people, when taking office, pledging to put equity at the forefront of vaccine distribution efforts. But after two months of vaccine distribution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't have enough data to know if it's actually achieving that goal, The New York Times reports.

So far, the CDC has gathered race and ethnicity data for just 52 percent of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, a report issued last week indicated. Some states prevent the collection or sharing of this kind of data, while other times, those fields are just left blank when people sign up to receive the vaccine. Epidemiologists have since been forced to begin "filling in the gaps by cross-referencing against secondary sources," Arkansas' health secretary Dr. José Romero told the Times.

The Biden administration has prioritized sending vaccines to underserved areas, including with a shipment of vaccines headed to federally funded clinics next week. But former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana S. Wen said the typical "first-come, first-served" method of distribution still favors the "privileged." And it's not just an "empathy issue," Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told the Times. Identifying groups "most likely to get affected and die" is the best way to control disease spread in the first place, he said.

The lack of data is sure to complicate an already slow distribution process. As two senior Biden administration officials tell The Daily Beast, the U.S. seems unlikely to reach herd immunity until after Thanksgiving thanks to supply issues and concerning variants driving up transmission. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rock on
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters

9:38 a.m.
Jay Z
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Let's get ready to rock with this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sixteen nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony were revealed on Wednesday morning, and among the first-time nominees were Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Dionne Warwick, The New York Times reports.

Also earning nominations were Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go's, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said this was its most diverse set of nominees since 1996, per Rolling Stone.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

The Times notes that if King and Turner are picked this year, they'd join Stevie Nicks as the only female artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two times. King was previously inducted alongside songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Turner was inducted with Ike Turner the following year.

Last year's ceremony included inductions for Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails. The 2021 inductees will be unveiled in May, while the ceremony will be held in the fall. Brendan Morrow

it's britney...
Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

8:13 a.m.
Britney Spears
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Could fans soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — this one from Spears herself?

The pop star is "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Six reports.

Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six also writes that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."

Spears has received an outpouring of support following the release of Framing Britney Spears, which both examines her efforts to have her father removed from the conservatorship of her estate and looks back critically at the media coverage she received throughout her career. Among the stars who have expressed support for Spears in recent days include Miley Cyrus and Bette Midler. Questions over Spears' conservatorship had already led supporters to kickstart the "#FreeBritney" movement.

As she receives all of this support, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." She is "very grateful and humbled by the public outcry," the source added.

Spears didn't participate in Framing Britney Spears and hasn't directly addressed its release. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday sharing an old performance of hers, she wrote that "each person has their story and their take on other people's stories," adding, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens." Brendan Morrow

surviving covid
World's 2nd-oldest person survives COVID-19

7:41 a.m.
Sister Andre prays
NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

The world's second-oldest person, 116-year-old French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19, The Associated Press reports. Sister Andre, whose birth name is Lucile Randon, reportedly now is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday. She tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January but is now considered fully recovered. "I didn't even realize I had it," she told the French newspaper Var-Matin.

Sister Andre is blind and uses a wheelchair. She reportedly never expressed concern about her diagnosis. "She wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease," said David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where Sister Andre lives. "On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents." Harold Maass

